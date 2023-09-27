12 lawyers earn silks, whoopee!

The Barbados Bar Association and Disciplinary Committee are enabling agencies to ring fence the profession.

This brief notice published to today’s press piqued the blogmaster’s interest. We have twelve more lawyers who will earn the right to wear silks as well as adding a few more dollars to the client invoice.

Minister of Home Affairs Wilfred Abrahams Arthur Holder, Speaker Edmund Hinkson,M.P. Rudolph Greenidge Stephen Lashley, former Minister Tammy Bryan, Chairman FTC

Special Supreme Court sitting THERE WILL BE a Special Sitting of the Supreme Court of Barbados on Friday at 10 a.m. to admit to the Inner Bar 12 attorneys who have been appointed as Senior Counsel. They are Wilfred Abrahams, Tammy Bryan, Gillian Henderson Clarke, Rudolph Greenidge, Kathy-Ann Hamblin, Edmund Hinkson, Arthur Holder, Anika Jackson, Stephen Lashley, Angela Mitchell-Gittens, Alliston Seale and Liesel Weekes. (BGIS)

Of the twelve, four are active BLPites, one is a recent DLPite who served in the last cabinet, one is/was a partner in the law chambers of a minister who served in the previous cabinet and which Attorney General Marshall was/is affiliated. No doubt one or two of the twelve recognized are deserving, however, it is clear these are in the main, politically contrived appointments.

Why the disparaging blog directed at the profession some will ask? It is a profession which impacts us all. Of particular concern to this blogmaster is the the indifference too many in the legal profession continue to show by not being strident advocates to improve the delivery of justice. The Barbados Bar Association and Disciplinary Committee are enabling agencies to ring fence the profession.

