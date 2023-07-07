Trust in public health officials declines

Calls for the government and other actors to honour a commitment to the public to engage in rigorous post Covid 19 analysis of vaccine performance has fallen on deaf ears. Unfortunately, notwithstanding a significant investment in education, there is no local equivalent to the selfless Dr. John Campbell to probe the effectiveness of the many Covid 19 vaccines on the population.

Any person watching Dr. Campbell’s presentation maybe forgiven for concluding that there is a reluctance by global medical authorities to be transparent about the pre and post Covid 19 decision making process. If a citizen cannot trust public health authorities, who can we?

In the featured video Dr. Campbell’s review of the high incidence of severe adverse reactions is related to batches of Pfizer vaccine distributed in Europe. However, the findings of a peer reviewed paper used to support his analysis should encourage a similar analysis in the Caribbean. Public health authorities must be transparent with the public to ensure ‘informed consent’ is protected and respected.

  1. RFK Jr. lays out a plan as to how he would reform the US health care system should he be elected president in the next presidential election.

    From today’s Dr. Mercola email newsletter:

    McDonnell asked Kennedy how he intends to transform our current disease care system into a health care system that “takes into account and effectively addresses root causes of illnesses, the underlying issues of these chronic conditions that are plaguing our nation.” Kennedy replies:
    “That's one of the issues that really makes me excited to be able to debate … and my capacity to actually get something done on that issue is one of the things that that really attracted me to make this run.

    I think I know how to fix the problem … and a lot of the problem can be fixed from the Oval Office without the cooperation of Congress, so it can be done pretty quickly. The regulatory process usually takes about seven years, but you can change policy and guidelines overnight.

    I need to end the financial conflicts, and to the extent I can do that with executive orders, I will … One is the advertising of pharmaceutical drugs on TV, which I can change with executive order. At least I can direct NIH, or I can direct FDA and the FCC … to institute a regulatory process to end that practice …

    I'm also going to intervene directly with the journals. I'm going to call the journals into the Department of Justice and tell them that we believe they're involved in racketeering with the pharmaceutical industry to systematically lie to the public — through their retractions, through their financial entanglements, which encourage them to publish false information to promote pharmaceutical products.

    One thing I can directly do that I'm most excited about is, I can terminate a lot of the grants to infectious disease and virologists and redirect those grants … to study chronic disease. I’m going to pressure journals to publish the results of these studies.

    We're going to start funneling studies to a different group of scientists, to people who actually want to see where the chronic disease is coming from. I’m going to open up the vaccine safety DataLink, which is now in a lockbox. It’s like locked up like Fort Knox. I’m going to open it up so every scientist can get in there and look at the data.(My emphasis /GM

    That data you can do cluster analyses on because that’s the vaccination records in the health records of … at least 10 million Americans from the top 10 HMOs. What I would like to do is a real medical informatics system where you digitalize all that data, so you can do these … studies, literally in seconds.

    You can say, show me the association between children’s hepatitis B vaccine within their first 30 days and diabetes, and ASD and autism … You can correlate all that stuff and look at very good data almost instantaneously … So, I’m very excited about having a real medical informatics system, not just to look at vaccines, but to look at every medicine.

    If you’ve got two competitive diabetes medicines, why don’t we know which one is most effective? Why don’t we know which one is most likely to result in heart attacks or whatever?

    We’ll be able to compare every medical intervention in the country instantaneously, and compare it to all the alternatives, and do hundreds of these studies in a day, and then notify the insurance companies. ‘Look, this isn’t a medicine that actually works, and this is a medicine that is going to cost you money over the long term.’”

    Kennedy would also weed out scientists who have approved harmful interventions due to conflicts of interest. Scientists and leaders on medical approval committees have a sacred responsibility to protect American health, and if they’re not living up to that duty, they would be forbidden from serving on any federal medical commission ever again.

    https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/07/07/kennedy-health-policy-roundtable.aspx?ui=bb4dacf56d364c8aecefb22217091c77d2154762c68fd258d557a18be6f6af77&sd=20100827&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20230707&mid=DM1429403&rid=1848937299

