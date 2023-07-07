Trust in public health officials declines

Calls for the government and other actors to honour a commitment to the public to engage in rigorous post Covid 19 analysis of vaccine performance has fallen on deaf ears. Unfortunately, notwithstanding a significant investment in education, there is no local equivalent to the selfless Dr. John Campbell to probe the effectiveness of the many Covid 19 vaccines on the population.

Any person watching Dr. Campbell’s presentation maybe forgiven for concluding that there is a reluctance by global medical authorities to be transparent about the pre and post Covid 19 decision making process. If a citizen cannot trust public health authorities, who can we?

In the featured video Dr. Campbell’s review of the high incidence of severe adverse reactions is related to batches of Pfizer vaccine distributed in Europe. However, the findings of a peer reviewed paper used to support his analysis should encourage a similar analysis in the Caribbean. Public health authorities must be transparent with the public to ensure ‘informed consent’ is protected and respected.

