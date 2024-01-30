The COVID 19 Story continues – reemergence of OMICRON

Chief Medical Officer, Kenneth George President of BAMP, Lynda Williams

Another COVID 19 strain reported to be a sub variant of the destructive omicron has been detected in Barbados according to medical officials. The Nation’s front page report highlights the challenge for an island that is blazing on one tourism cylinder. Tourists are coming in huge numbers and the locals – with the exception of a very view wearing masks – can careless. We have a government has has virtually dismantled its COVID 19 apparatus AND the Barbados Association of Medical Professionals (BAMP) cautioning Barbadians to get tested. Barbados is labelled an ageing population with a high incidence of NCDs. A segment of the population COVID 19 attacks.

One is forced to ask – can we trust our medical officials tasked with informing the population on medical issues?

Williams said there was mixed messaging – BAMP on one hand urging Barbadians to stay vigilant, while the Ministry of Health conversely declared it was no longer a public health concern. Get tested – Nation Newspaper (30.01.2024)

Many continue to be confused as to the possible side affects of the COVID 19 (mRNA vaccine, the following report was forwarded by Green Monkey.

The respectable, peer-reviewed, medical science journal Cureus on Jan 24th published a paper who’s list of authors include 4 prominent members of the COVID anti-vax movement. The names I recognized are: MIT researcher Stephanie Seneff, prominent businessman/engineer/journalist Steve Kirsch, Applied Mathematician/Immunologist/Computational Biologist/Molecular Biologist/Biochemist Jessica Rose, and last but not least, Cardiologist Dr. Peter A. McCullough. The paper calls for a moratorium on use of the mRNA vaccines and at a minimum a restriction against using the vaccine on children due to significant, but so far ignored and overlooked, risks of serious adverse events – including death, problems with the abbreviated trial process, poor quality control demonstrated in the production process, a poor risk/benefit ratio, and the unsuitability of using a vaccine with a troubling history like this one as a treatment options suitable for a population wide application regardless of individual circumstances. Read full text of the report – https://www.cureus.com/articles/203052-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-lessons-learned-from-the-registrational-trials-and-global-vaccination-campaign#!/

