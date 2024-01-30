The COVID 19 Story continues – reemergence of OMICRON

Another COVID 19 strain reported to be a sub variant of the destructive omicron has been detected in Barbados according to medical officials. The Nation’s front page report highlights the challenge for an island that is blazing on one tourism cylinder. Tourists are coming in huge numbers and the locals – with the exception of a very view wearing masks – can careless. We have a government has has virtually dismantled its COVID 19 apparatus AND the Barbados Association of Medical Professionals (BAMP) cautioning Barbadians to get tested. Barbados is labelled an ageing population with a high incidence of NCDs. A segment of the population COVID 19 attacks.
One is forced to ask – can we trust our medical officials tasked with informing the population on medical issues?
Many continue to be confused as to the possible side affects of the COVID 19 (mRNA vaccine, the following report was forwarded by Green Monkey.
The respectable, peer-reviewed, medical science journal Cureus on Jan 24th published a paper who’s list of authors include 4 prominent members of the COVID anti-vax movement. The names I recognized are: MIT researcher Stephanie Seneff, prominent businessman/engineer/journalist Steve Kirsch, Applied Mathematician/Immunologist/Computational Biologist/Molecular Biologist/Biochemist Jessica Rose, and last but not least, Cardiologist Dr. Peter A. McCullough.
The paper calls for a moratorium on use of the mRNA vaccines and at a minimum a restriction against using the vaccine on children due to significant, but so far ignored and overlooked, risks of serious adverse events – including death, problems with the abbreviated trial process, poor quality control demonstrated in the production process, a poor risk/benefit ratio, and the unsuitability of using a vaccine with a troubling history like this one as a treatment options suitable for a population wide application regardless of individual circumstances.Read full text of the report – https://www.cureus.com/articles/203052-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-lessons-learned-from-the-registrational-trials-and-global-vaccination-campaign#!/
David,
We have learnt to live with it and are prepared to die with it. It is impossible to continue living as we were. It just doesn’t seem worth it.
@Donna
At the heart of the matter is whether public medical officials worldwide have been less than honest about Covid vaccines, particularly mRNA technology used. How does prevailing perception about Covid vaccines impact future directives from public health officials and so on.
If you really want to do something about this Caribbean flu, you have to close the fast food chains, ban sugar and lock up all the doctors.
There have hardly been any corona deaths in Africa. Precisely because people there are slim and trim and doctors are rare.
Learning from Africa means learning to win!
“There have hardly been any corona deaths in Africa…..”
…or is it because they shunned the shiite vaccines?
What was the death count like in Brassbados BEFORE we got the vaccines…?
….not around 46 or so, …mostly old people with pre-existing ailments?
Leave the damn fast food chains alone!!!
If BB people wish to commit suicide, why should there not be a ‘sweet tasting’ way to do it…?
We been having alot of rain lately!!
I believe the Bds gov current strategy is the correct one for now.
COVID is no more or less damaging than flu, pneumonia, bad cold etc save when it goes wrong.
Unfortunately the global treatments for the very few serious cases are almost zero as at today.
However several promising treatments are in late clinical trials and hopefully will be authorized in a couple of years.
The mask magic is an illusion to make us feel better. No mask can stop tiny virus particles passing through or floating up the side of the nose.
The key to prevention or cure is to reduce the person’s viral load to a low level wherein the immune system can wipe out the threat.
The key to this will be human safe antiseptic and disinfectants derived from chemicals already in our bodies, but needing synthesizing to last 2 yrs in a bottle and be amplified in strength
If such chemicals did not exist and work faultlessly humans would not have survived millions of years.
Such products have now been made, trialed and tested and are with regulatory authorities for final approval globally.
HOWEVER
There is endemic restance from current Pharma as this change will cause huge disruption in the earnings of all parties….. save the patient.