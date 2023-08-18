Our Silent Actuaries

What are the ‘ACTUARIES’ in Barbados saying about increased mortality figures?

In a post Covid 19 pandemic period there are increasing calls for governments and responsible agencies in civil society to address concerns about the efficacy of Covid 19 vaccines and excess deaths. It is well documented global authorities issued emergency use authorization of Covid 19 vaccines to address what was considered a public health emergency.

Doctor Campbell has been a lone voice asking probing questions supported by credible data sources. His most resent intervention addresses data produced by the the Society of Actuaries in the USA. There is a trend in data to support increase excess deaths in the younger age ranges. Campbell issues a caution that source data belongs to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC). The stark conclusion is that there was no negative correlation between vaccine rollout and number of deaths recorded.

After viewing the video the blogmaster underwent a Google odyssey to determine if there is a Barbados Association of Actuaries or similar organization to assist with bringing high level analysis to the matter of understanding if Barbados is/was affected by excess deaths resulting from Covid 19 vaccines. The blogmaster was unsuccessful although Google found the Caribbean Actuaries Association.

It is important for the authorities to address concerns arising from Covid 19 vaccines that has led to diminished public trust in public health authorities globally – there will be other health emergencies. How will the public respond when another health pandemic is declared and vaccines authorized for emergency use are made available?

The blogmaster has no idea the number of actuaries registered in Barbados. With the exception of Walter Blackman and of recent Charles Herbert (retired) it seems to be an invisible profession in Barbados. This is a time the country needs our superior learned actuaries to step up for the good of country in order to ally fears swirling in a post Covid 19 period about excess deaths. A structured intervention would go a long way to constructively preparing for the next event.

If it is one thing Covid 19 pandemic should have thought us is that it cannot be business as usual.

