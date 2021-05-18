THE THIRST FOR THE LIBERATION OF ALL OF PALESTINE

Submitted by Pachamama



Those who have determined that the position ante be returned to are merely requiring of the Palestinians the continuation of dying in silence. Again, the Zionists are killing a high percentage of women and children as war crimes are committed with impunity.

This is a Western imposed silence about the genocide of the Palestinian peoples by an Apartheid regime for seventy-three years since the Nakba, or Catastrophe, of 1948. Genocide binds the regime in Washington to its agents in occupied Palestine.

The illegal Zionist regime could not exist for these many decades, in the middle of the Islamic world, without the sustained support of the United States of America principally, western European countries and others.

Amongst these is Germany – the country which committed all manner of atrocities against the Jewish peoples, and others, during World War Two. One dark day has long been replaced by another, this time in Palestine, as the historic suffering of Jews is imposed on Palestinians, though with less directness.

Successive German governments, after World War Two, have bent over backwards to appease the Zionist state with the widest range of support. Even to the extent of suborning a second genocide against the Palestinians in what Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the Jewish human rights organization B’Tselem of Israel have both independently deemed to be an Apartheid state.

Since the 1990s Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu and other icons of the former South African Apartheid state have long told us what HRW and B’Tselem have only recently seemed to have discovered. Only the Zionists have this unique ability to bemuse us into such cognitive dissonance.

The Palestinians have determined, across all factions, whether in the 1948 territories (now euphemistically called Israel); in the cantons of the West Bank; within the refugee camps in several neighboring countries; or in the largest outdoor prison camp on earth – Gaza, that this is a struggle which must be won. Whether Hamas, Fatah or Islamic Jihad it is generally felt that there is no choice but to seek liberation by deploying all necessary forms of resistance. We urge all Islamic countries to rally to their side.

For the Palestinians, and their supporters, the nebulous language well-rehearsed and coming from Western capitals is irrelevant. For us this is not a conflict which requires protestations from the usual suspects and the associated self-serving demands that hostilities must end, well-timed to give the Zionists adequate opportunities to ‘mow the grass’ (meaning killing Palestinians in their thousands) to dampen the resistance, as ever growing. The United States has thrice blocked UNSC resolutions in the past week, following a highly predictable pattern.

It’s not the time to issue staid edits that the occupier has some right to defend itself. Bullshit!

For in international law an occupying power has no rights at all, only responsibilities. This is the legal framework developed and led by the United States itself after World Wars One & Two but for over more than fifty (50) years America feints ignorance about the laws of war which were brought into being with it as the principal interlocker.

Blinken, as Secretary of State, knows full well that the Oslo Accords promising the Palestinians a Two-State solution has been long dead. Certainly, Blinken cannot believe that that misguidance of a deal, as given to Yasser Arafat thirty (30) years ago, could have any resonance with Palestinians today, not after Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ gave everything to Israel, breaking international law and leaving nothing for the Palestinians to even consider.

Trump and Netanyahu, the Zionists-fascists and the Christian-Zionists have sown the wind. Now is the time to reap the world wind.

Only the settler occupation regime in Palestine, serving as America’s cat’s paw in Western Asia, enjoys carte blanche to violate any and all international laws with such impunity. Even its own racist domestic laws are no refuge for Palestinians living in Sheikh Jarrah since the 1967 war. Families who were dispossessed once must be again, as a function of Zionist ambitions, constant expansionism.

Could you imagine any world leader, except Netanyahu, sending an army to raid the third most-holiest place in Christendom? Far less using smoke bombs and deploying incendiary devices as Christians prayed on Easter Sunday. Far from attracting condemnation from the United Nations Security Council as a lawful captive of American and Western imperialism it would have been casus belli for war.

All of this is happening at a time when the Zionist state is coming under a continuing existential threats. The Boycott and Divestment Movement has shone a bright light on its criminal nature. It remains deeply concerned about what it calls a ‘demographic threat’, not unlike the far-right in the United States of America.

In response, Zionist forces in many governments have acted in unison to delegitimize the censorship of Israel by the international community. Jeremy Corbyn was called an anti-Semite and was run out of the British Labour Party for failing to bow low enough to Pax-Judaica.

There are many others falling prey to the Zionist thought police. In academia, there is the illogical ‘understanding’ which erects an artificial distinction, without any real difference, between the meanings of Jew and Zionist. While the academy tries to maintain this flimsiest of excuses Palestinians are being subjected to a long-winded genocide while academicians irreligiously avoid being labelled an anti-Semite. All this nonsense while Palestinians are, in reality, more Semitic than any other people

Given these circumstances, it is but right to resist the occupation regime in Palestine. That resistance must endure until all the displaced Palestinians in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Gaza, the West Bank and elsewhere are restored to that which was illegally taken from them in an act of war during 1948, 1967, 1971 and all other displacements since. International law makes it wholly illegal to acquire territory through wars of aggression like the Zionists have, supported by Britain and America.