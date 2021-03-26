School to Open, Teachers Want Back Pay

Minister Santia Bradshaw in a matter of fact delivery announced at a press briefing yesterday our school children will be returning to the classroom from the 20 April 2021. The expectation is for teachers to return on the 19 April, Class 3 and 4 at primary schools and fifth and sixth formers of secondary schools on the 20 April. The other students will benefit from classroom teaching 3 days and the other 2 days in online class room.

@Pedro Shepherd

It seems some teachers want to hear about monies docked in 2016 by former minister of education Ronald Jones. The following was received in the blogmaster’s inbox.

I understand the Ministry of Education is to pay back the money docked from teachers in 2016.

Teachers should have been informed about this. I would like the BUT to explain that to me today self. My money can’t afford to sleep out. I want back every cent of mine.

Mr. Shepherd and Ronald Jones were at war back then. I remember. People like me got caught up in it. By the time I recognised it was all a fight between them my pay was docked. Now they are friendsing in the DLP. But my money still tied up. 

Is your mouth tied up too, Mr. Shepherd? Right now you could talk chalk. I am not interested unless you tell me about my $350 first.

  • David
    March 26, 2021 5:14 AM

    BUT against wholesale return to school
    Not all the decisions made regarding the phased reopening of schools next month will be supported by at least one of the teachers’ unions.
    President of the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) Pedro Shepherd said they agreed that students taking the Barbados Secondary Schools Entrance Examination (BSSEE) or the Common Entrance and Caribbean Examination Council tests should have time extra time to prepare inperson.
    However, he said they did not think it was safe for all teachers and ancillary staff to return on April 19.
    “We were prepared to accept the return of the Class 4 students to take the Common Entrance and to have the fifth and sixth formers at the secondary level return and have their face-to-face sessions before their exams. Those were things we agreed on to some extent.
    “But to make the statement that all teachers should report to work on that day is not what the union was in support of. We were saying four to six weeks before the Common Entrance was a good time and that would put us around late May because the Common Entrance was slated for July,” Shepherd said.
    He made these comments yesterday after Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw delivered a post-Cabinet Ministerial Statement during a national press conference.
    Bradshaw announced that all teachers would return on April 19 and on April 20, Class 3, Class 4 and Fifth and Sixth form students would return. She, however, said they were not prepared to give a new date for the Common Entrance which was postponed from its usual May date and proposed for July 20.
    Shepherd, who supported the exam’s initial postponement, however, reiterated their stance that schools should not fully resume before
    September, by when more people would have received both vaccination shots. (TG)

    Source: Nation

  • David
    March 26, 2021 5:17 AM

    Vaccination programme extended
    The first phase of Barbados’ first-ever National Vaccine Programme has been extended so more of the country’s teaching complement can be vaccinated.
    Coordinator of the programme, Major David Clarke said on Wednesday that while a number of people were inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, the next two days would be used to continue vaccinations for the education sector.
    “We were able to vaccinate more than 1 500 teachers since last week but we are now waiting on a shortlist from the Ministry of Education for the sector, which will include teachers and auxiliary staff,” he said.
    He said that by weekend when those vaccinations are completed, the first phase of the programme would come to an end.
    Barbados started its vaccinations with AstraZeneca, a gift from the Government of India, early last month. So far, 61 781 people have been vaccinated – 25 751 men and 36 030 women. Clarke said in spite of the issues with long lines at vaccination centres where hundreds turned up to be inoculated, some without appointments, they were satisfied with
    how the programme as a whole had been completed.
    Some hesitancy
    “The programme has gone very well, when you look at how many Barbadians have been vaccinated. We did have our issues and there was some hesitancy at the beginning, but overall Barbadians’ acceptance of the need of the vaccine was seen,” he said.
    Clarke advised that individuals who were registered to get their first shot in this phase, but were not fortunate enough to be accommodated, would be prioritised when Barbados starts the second phase of the programme.
    He said their information was entered in the system and there would be no issues with getting them appointments once Barbados rolls out the second doses.
    Earlier this week, the programme’s other coordinator, Dr Elizabeth Ferdinand, confirmed that the second shots of AstraZeneca should start being administered around April 17 or just before.
    Barbados was originally scheduled to vaccinate around 50 000 people in the first phase, but the ability of public health officials to extract additional doses from the vials of the drug allowed the number to surpass 60 000 inoculations.
    (BA)

    Source: Nation

  • Pachamama
    March 26, 2021 5:49 AM

    David
    What the 350 dollars got to do wid the going back to school edit?

  • David
    March 26, 2021 5:58 AM

    @Pacha

    At this point nothing. It just points to one of many latent issues that has the potential to disrupt and there is always the overlap between leaders in the BUT and other entities with the political class.

