Sweet Sunday Sermon – Pondering in Philemon

INTRODUCTION
• I have a great fascination with the short, one chapter books of the New Testament, and always teach them first in any program on which I embark.
• My love relationship with the book of Philemon began in 1977, when I first studied this gem to teach its truths to the young people of Mona Heights Chapel at a weekend camp that was to have been convened to celebrate my return home to Barbados from among these Brethren with whom I served while a medical student in Kingston, Jamaica.

Pondering in the Epistle to PhilemonDownload

