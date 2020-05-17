Sweet Sunday Sermon – The VINDICATIVE ASCENSION of Christ

This year, the Ascension is this year celebrated today, May 21st.

As a teenager I was taught that the Doctrine of Christ could be summarized by the 7 VEES below.

His VIRGIN BIRTH

His VIRTUOUS LIFE

His VICARIOUS DEATH

His VICTORIOUS RESURRECTION

His VINDICATIVE ASCENSION

His VITAL SESSION

His VISIBLE RETURN

A few years back, at our assembly, the annual summer series followed an extended version of this outline thus.

1-.His VIRGIN BIRTH

2.His VIRTUOUS LIFE.. 1 HIS VEILED DEITY,

3-His VIRTUOUS LIFE.. 2 HIS VALIANT WALK highlighting his WORKS (apart from His cross work)

4.His VIRTUOUS LIFE.. 3 HIS VENERABLE TEACHINGS highlighting his WORDS

5 His VICARIOUS DEATH- highlighting the prophecies & fulfillment of his death as taught in the Gospels

6. His VICARIOUS DEATH- highlighting the consequences, benefits importance of his death as taught in the Epistles & Revelation

7. His VICTORIOUS RESURRECTION highlighting the prophecies & fulfillment as taught in the Gospels

8. His VICTORIOUS RESURRECTION highlighting the prophecies & fulfillment as taught in the Epistles & Revelation

9.His VINDICATIVE ASCENSION The account of the Ascension i.e detailing how this historic event is confirmed, by prophecy, by the anticipation of Christ,by the historic record of the ascension, and by the allusions in the epistles to the ascension as a fact.

10.His VITAL SESSION- The significance and importance and consequences of the Ascension, his current intercessory work

11.His VISIBLE RETURN…1 The Rapture of the Church

12 His VISIBLE RETURN.. 2 The Battle of Armageddon (a lot is said about this, but few know about it)

13.His VISIBLE RETURN 3The Second Coming of Christ……need to explain how this differs from the rapture in its timing, purpose, result etc

14.His VISIBLE RETURN 4 The Binding of Satan, judging of nations & The Millennial Kingdom of Christ

I hope that you will enjoy the PowerPoint I prepared to teach the section that I was assigned- The VINDICATIVE ASCENSION of Christ

The first slide pictures the stained glass window above the altar at Christ Church Parish Church, which is still one of my favourite places in the world- ever!