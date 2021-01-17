Sweet Sunday Sermon – Introduction to Second John
Submitted by Dr. GP
- John’s second and third brief letters, while altogether different from the first Epistle are nevertheless of great importance.
- They bring before us guiding principles that have often been overlooked, but are needful if the people of God are to walk in a way pleasing to God.
- In 2 John a Christian lady is warned regarding false teachers. Through John’s warning we learn what our individual attitude toward all anti-Christian propagandists should be.
- In 3 John the message is the very opposite. We learn through the apostle’s instruction to Gaius what our behavior should be towards those who are lovers of Christ and who go forth proclaiming His truth.
- These Epistles are charming in their simplicity, and give us a wonderful insight into the heart of a man who speaks of himself as an elder rather than as an apostle, even though we know he was that.
- John deals primarily, as we have seen, with truth concerning the family of God.
- Peter’s letters deal chiefly with the government of God.
- Paul’s Epistles are concerned mainly with the church of God.
- But in these last letters, written many years after both Peter and Paul had sealed their testimony with their blood, we get instruction regarding church fellowship that we cannot afford to ignore if our fellowship is to be real.