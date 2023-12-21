Minibus hustle, all for one, one for all

The video below captures a little boy – reportedly 4 years old – assisting his father on public service vehicle. There is the expected divide in opinion from various segments of the community, it is a polarized world after all where matters that should be deemed wrong or inappropriate are confused by a people who give priority to grey above black and white.
See the video.
The two main arguments offered to what portrayed in the video, 1. there is benefit to exposing the young boy to the world of business, 2. the environment is not suited, some advocates liken it to child labour.
Here is the opinion of businessman and social commentator Andrew Bynoe which appears in today’s Nation newspaper:
Look at core element of father’s alleged action
THE CORE ELEMENT of the four-year old child allegedly conducting on his father’s passenger van must not be shrouded in the surrounding aspects of his father’s reactionary behaviour to those who wanted to shame him. Here is an entrepreneur who wants to teach his son about the business. This is the core.
My father had cows, goats, sheep and, of course, pigs. At four years old, I was cleaning down pens, milking all except the pigs, feeding them and doing what a lil boy could do. It was around that age that I was despatching in a one-door shop.
According to those devout advocates who cannot distinguish what is child labour, my parents should have been taken to court, prosecuted and locked up. I should have been locked up too, for as babies my son and daughter were taken to AOne Supermarket in their reed baskets from where they watched on. At four years old, they were pushing customer trolleys back to the trolley station.
How holier than thou we have become.– ANDREW BYNOE
A lowly blogmaster’s opinion about the matter is captured in the old adage, ‘manners maketh man‘.
Little boy has pure admiration for his daddy, and wants to be just like him when he grows up. I don’t know the daddy, so I can’t say if daddy is a good mentor for his son.
I used to work in a Swan Street on Saturdays and during school vacations, from age 13 until 18. Sundays were reserved for cleaning the store and replenishing stock. The owner would ask me to work after school, whenever one of the regular guys went on vacation. Perhaps this was considered to be child labour, but, I did not depend on parents to finance school related expenses. A four year old child allegedly conducting on a ZR has become a cause for concern, perhaps because of the ‘PSV culture.’ However, I seen young Indian boys conducting on ZRs as well, to which people reacted with words of admiration.
The closest thing to REAL MEN in Brassbados are ZR workers.
These are the ONLY males in this place who stand up for what they believe, who fart on the authorities when the do shiite, and who even ignore the misguided albino-centric public opinion of brainwashed Bajan lackies.
Now, if that driver had left his four-year-old at home alone – while he and the mother tried to make a living to pay the lotta shiite taxes imposed by the government (and to avoid having their house sold by the women at BRA)…
He would be the worse man on earth…
Conversely…
If one of the shiite lawyers had taken their 4-yr-old to court with them – and expose them to the corruption and filth there, NOT A BOY would record it, and if they did, it would NOT cause complaints from the usual jokers in charge bout here…
What a damned place…
If Bushie was not a bushman, he would be a ZR driver for sure….
David, seems as though it has become the norm for you to preface articles articulating any matter of public concern, with photos of ministers. In all fairness, shouldn’t you have included, for example, a photo of the Alliance Owners of Public Transportation (AOPT) chairman, Roy Raphael? Surely what you’ve highlighted in the article should be of concern to those organisations representing PSV owners and operators.
@Artax
You were happy with how the father directed his son in the exchanges captured? Is his intervention at the heart of concerns being expressed?
You your inquiry, who is responsible for leading and regulating the sector? What about an ineffective Transport Authority? No, the lack of political backbone and well known corruption is mainly responsible.
#askglineclarke
#askgeorgepayne
I am not concerned about the little boy working. He seemed quite enthusiastic. I am concerned about the environment.
But, I guess the child was going to hear that DJ at home anyway.
Don’t know what can be done about that.
As a responsible society we must guard public spaces, set an example as a collective. Why do we have public morality laws etc.
@Artax
As one informed about the transport sector, why is it taking weeks for the head of the transport authority to meet with the PSV sector? Why must they threaten strike action?
Coming back to you Artax. What is the public position of the three ministers captioned? Do we know? This is part of the problem.
@ David
RE: #askglineclarke
#askgeorgepayne
I asked a simple question based on my observations.
You mentioned Clarke and Payne, but not John Boyce and Michael Lashley.
Was this as a result of convenient or intentional ‘loss of memory?’
RE: “As one informed about the transport sector, why is it taking weeks for the head of the transport authority to meet with the PSV sector? Why must they threaten strike action?”
You’ve directed your question to the WRONG INDIVIDUAL.
I NEVER gave you the impression I’m “informed about the transport sector.”
Perhaps you should post an article on THAT issue, and preface it with photos of Santia Bradshaw, Colin Jordan and Toni Moore?
RE: “Coming back to you Artax. What is the public position of the three ministers captioned? Do we know? This is part of the problem.”
Again, I CANNOT answer your question.
I simply ‘ASKED’ that, IN ALL FAIRNESS, since the issue raised on this thread should also CONCERN the representative organisations of the PSV sector, why couldn’t you have also INCLUDED a PHOTO of AOPT’s Chairman, Roy Raphael?
@Artax
The mentioning of those names were deliberate because of what is known to this blogmaster.
IF A FATHER DOES NOT TEACH HIS SON TO WORK HOW WILL THE LAD LEARN TO WORK? AND WHO WILL TEACH HIM?
THE BOY IS WORKING WITH, AND FOR HIS FATHER.
HOW CAN THAT BE WRONG.?
THE MAN IS NOT TEACHING HIS SON TO STEAL, BUT HE IS TEACHING HIM THE VALUE OF WORK
HOW CAN THAT BE WRONG.?
The adverse comment is not about teaching his son to work, it is the lack of proper direction by a father to his son. Why must we conflate these issues. We can applaud a father for exposing his son to a work environment while at the same time admonishing hignorance.
Boss
Have you listened to the modern DJs on the PUBLIC radio stations recently?
The ONLY difference in filth is that the may bleep a few words here and there… as if this does ANYTHING to protect the innocence of youth…
The WHOLE PLACE is a nasty pit…
Parliamentarians have been on record telling each other about their mothers private possessions… and these have been PROMOTED to senior status…
Ministers have PULLED GUNS on other members in hallowed places… with no consequences..
What the HELL do you want a lowly ZR driver to do… create heaven in HELL?
The problem is NOT the ZR culture…
It is the LACK of national culture due to LACK of leadership…
…which is due to the fact that the REAL LEADERS in this society are on the blocks and in the ZRs, while the effeminate lackies promoted by the warped albino-centric eddykashun system, are fumbling above their competency levels with the challenges of leadership.
What a curse!!
@Bush Tea
What are you saying? Please be clear. There should be no moral minimum that some of us should be advocating for?
NO….
Take the beam out of our damn eyes BEFORE condemning the splinter in the ZR driver’s….
@Bush Tea
Then around the mulberry bush we will go given our imperfections.
Wuhloss!!! All the people who were working when they were 4 years old coming out the woodwork in support of a man who had his 4-year-old working on his ZR. These are the same people who were busy condemning ZR culture and said that they were no place for their teenage schoolchildren, this place is a hotbed of twisted thinking.
Now all together “How de yutes get so”?
Sarge, I just signed on and I see you have beaten me to it. Anyhow …
—-x—
I begin with a word of prayer … Father, don’t forgive them for they know what they do.
Once again, I am amazed and amused at the hypocrisy displayed by Bajans. Here we see a young man receiving an advance course in ‘cussing’, showing disrespect and abusing customers and are being told he is receiving training in conducting business and working hard.
For the guys who had ‘cows, goats, sheep and, of course, pigs’ give me one example of when the cows dropped the F bomb or to tell you to ‘carry your RH’. For the guy who traveled on the ZR and watched young Indians at work, were you subjected to abuse and disrespect? Do you think the adult Indian train his children in that manner.
I cannot understand how (to quote Sarge) “people who were busy condemning ZR culture and said that they were no place for their teenage schoolchildren” can believe that this young man is receiving proper business training. Do you think that if he becomes a ZR driver, he will be polite to his customers.
I am RH and stop talking shit; that ZR (as it is) is not the right environment for the kid.
” He has also agreed not to return to work until the matter has been investigated by the Child Care Board. ”
https://barbadostoday.bb/2023/12/21/father-says-he-had-no-one-to-keep-his-son-while-he-drove-psv/
above, last sentence.
I am= Carry your
–x—
Excellent comment here by the blogmaster
“The adverse comment is not about teaching his son to work, it is the lack of proper direction by a father to his son. Why must we conflate these issues. We can applaud a father for exposing his son to a work environment while at the same time admonishing hignorance.”
Any family business involves its children in the business.
I was driving a tractor from the time my feet could reach the pedals.
A week before Christmas day and a father stop working.
Hope one of the ministers will take some food and toys for the little boy.
Maybe some of the BU loggers will make the little boy happy for Christmas.
More serious business.
https://barbadostoday.bb/2023/12/21/senators-question-komi-loan-guarantee/
@Rabbit
We all agree that having children participate in a family business is a positive act.
What type of behaviors were you exposed to as your feet barely touched the pedal. I believe most Bajans would applaud the father for trying to instill good work ethic the young boy, what we are against is the young lad on the job exposure to the full adult Bajan vocabulary.
So it would be OK for the father to take his son along with him, if they were singing hymns and holding prayers on the ZR?
BUT since THIS ZR was exactly like every other one bout here….
and like Every fete that is held in most communities on weekends..
and like much of the ‘music played on the PUBLIC radio by most young DJs..
…and like the GENERAL crude conversations held by 95% of schoolchildren….
There is a call to action on the driver/father/ Bushie (for not condemning him??!!)…?
Wunna people are SO BLIND that it IS actually funny…
Using that logic the father has to keep the son out of school, the playground, the city, … shiite – EVEN off B.U. 🙂
But Sargeant can probably cast the first stone…
Bushie KNOWS him to have been a damn scamp back in his day… (and not much better now)… only currently hemmed in by the albino-centric RULES that are imposed on his donkey by ‘the man’ in Albino-land.
..as for Theo, he can’t pelt straight any damn how, so it matters not if he joins Sargeant or just talk …
Bushie’s advice to the Driver…
‘Go…and sin no more…’ , BUT first, ..tell the mob that is calling for your head to ‘HAUL….their BBs’
@Bush Tea
You logic to sum it up in a few words is to go with the flow?
He’s a mature serious and advanced 4 year old which is quite impressive
kids become used to rude lewd song lyrics which lose impact to offend
the music just goes in one ear and out the other so it’s no big deal
Grasshopper
Loosen up.
I don’t know if you remember the images of a child wukking up behind a woman more than 10 years ago.
Barbados has gone to the dogs.
That woman could very well have been Donna.
https://barbadosunderground.net/2012/08/12/a-picture-sums-it-up/
https://barbadosfreepress.wordpress.com/2012/08/16/grand-kadooment-child-sex-scandal-what-about-the-children-who-watched-and-the-adults-who-let-it-happen/
When I was driving as a boy, that was 50-60 years ago.
Barbados was alot cleaner and more disciplined back then.
Today Barbados is alot more different.