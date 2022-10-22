Minister of Education McConney Survives Cabinet Reshuffle

The latest in the world of local politics has been the announcement by Prime Minister Mottley of a Cabinet reshuffle that includes the deployment of MP for the City Corey Layne to the Attorney General’s office. Minister of Education Kay McConney continues to enjoy the confidence of the Prime Minister at a time there is public dissatisfaction directed at the Ministry of Education over the IDB Survey.

Before the news of the reshuffle the blogmaster intended to share a thought about the political chaos unfolding in the UK. Particularly the fact members of the cabinet and prime ministers have been routinely resigning. The UK will have 5 prime ministers in a 6 year period with the recent resignation of the Prime Minister Liz Truss holding that office for 44 days.

The way politics is practiced in Britain ministers of government will resign if thought to be failing by civil society or fired by the Prime Minister and if backing is withdrawn by the Parliamentary Group. Although Barbados is promoted as borrowing from the Westminster system of government practiced by Britain, ministers here rarely if ever resign from Cabinet. Case in point, Kay McConney. The IDB Survey fiasco exposed a flawed process governing how the survey was administered to 11 year olds. The Chief Education Officer and Minister of Education admitted mistakes were made. More importantly, parents and citizens weeks later continue to register concerns via social and traditional media – even protest on the streets albeit not in sufficient numbers. However public calls for disciplinary action to be taken continue to be ignored by Prime Minister Mottley.

Not too long ago when a Mottley lead Barbados Labour Party was elected, she promised Barbadians her government would have been transparent managing the affairs of state and members of her Cabinet held to account. It is obvious from the reshuffle Prime Minister Mottley intends to ignore the concerns of Barbadians regarding the embarrassingly flawed execution of the IDB Survey to our children. The blogmaster suspects there will be a political price her government will have to pay for the decision.

Of interest to political pundits was her replacement of low energy member of parliament for St. Michael North West Neil Rowe. In the last 48 hours news about alleged ungentlemanly conduct by the MP has been shared in the social media space. Is the sacking of Rowe confirmation there is currency to what the man has been accused? If what is being shared is correct- the blogmaster has not heard of a denial from the MP up to cobbling this blog- then a question has to be asked, answered and addressed – has Barbados become a ghetto country?