Prime Minister Mia Mottley Changes Cabinet

The Government has determined that it is necessary that we take fresh guard. The Parliament of Barbados will be prorogued on the 8th of August, 2020, with us resuming in a new session on the 15th of September with a new Throne Speech and with a new direction as to where we must go in order to meet these extraordinarily different circumstances from the original Throne Speech of two years ago – Prime Minister Mottley

Two years into assuming the government of Barbados Prime Minister Mottley tweaked her Cabinet by making changes to her team. The standout changes – Lisa Cummins and Ian Gooding-Edghill take over at Tourism and Transport respectively. Removed from the Cabinet are George Payne, Trevor Prescod, Lucille Moe, Neil Rowe and Edmund Hinkson.

Here is the new Cabinet:

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley – Minister of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment Dale Marshall – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, with responsibility for the Police Santia Bradshaw – Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training Senator Dr. Jerome Walcott – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bostic – Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. William Duguid – Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance Ronald Toppin – Minister of Industry and International Business Kerrie Symmonds – Minister of Energy, Small Business and Entrepreneurship Cynthia Forde – Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Senator Lisa Cummins – Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill – Minister of Transport, Works and Water Resources Adrian Forde – Minister of the Environment and National Beautification Wilfred Abrahams – Minister of Home Affairs, Information and Public Affairs Ryan Straughn – Minister in the Ministry of Finance Marsha Caddle – Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment Sandra Husbands – Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Trade Colin Jordan – Minister of Labour and Social Partnership Relations Charles Griffith – Minister in the Ministry of Water Resources Dwight Sutherland – Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment Kirk Humphrey – Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Indar Weir – Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Peter Phillips – Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security John King – Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Culture and Rural Development Commission and eventually the National Development Commission Senator Dr. Romel Springer – Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training Senator Kay McConney – Minister of Innovation, Science and Smart Technology



