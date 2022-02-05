BU Covid Dash – Back to School Time

Posted on by 4 comments

If we are to judge from recent events like cricket at Kensington Oval and political campaigning – supported by utterances from the Chief Medial Officer and Minister Kerri Symmonds –  the government is about to switch to a getting ‘back to normal’ mode. We must do all that is possible to address educating our children. Crop Over will fall in line.

Attached are charts for the week ending 4th Feb 2022.  The major takeaways may be that the R0 chart is continuing to trend downward, as is the daily cases chart and that the Death’s and total isolations charts are continuing to trend upwards.  These changes need to be monitored over the next couple of weeks to determine any changing or continuing trends. I’ve reposted the positivity chart as there seems to have been some recent interest in that statistic – Source: Lyall Small (Click image to see BU COVID 19 Updates page)
tagged with , ,

4 comments

  • David
    February 5, 2022 4:27 AM

    Like

  • David
    February 5, 2022 4:30 AM

    Barbados dodges severe third wave

    Article by Randy Bennett
    Published on
    February 4, 2022

    The expectation that thousands of persons would become sick due to the Omicron outbreak has not materialized.

    Chief Medical Officer (CMO) The Most Honourable Dr Kenneth George delivered the welcomed news today, saying that the third wave of COVID-19 had not been as devastating as previously predicted.

    During a press conference on January 5, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Anton Best explained that modelling conducted by the University of the West Indies forecasted that in a worst case scenario Barbados could witness a wave lasting six to seven weeks with as many as 3500 cases per day and a total of 91 000 infections during the period.

    He pointed out that a best case scenario would see a shorter wave lasting just over four weeks with a maximum of 1500 cases per day and 23 000 cases in total.

    Dr Best said the high number of infected persons could possibly lead to a scenario where as much as 700 people were hospitalized.

    To date, Barbados’ highest number of positive cases for a single day is 923, which was recorded on January 25.

    Speaking to members of the media on the sidelines of a donation of equipment at the St Philip District Hospital this morning, Dr George said he was grateful the numbers had been much fewer than initially predicted.

    He said the Ministry of Health and Wellness was continuing to encourage persons to get booster shots as they had been proven to provide an additional protection, especially against the Omicron variant.

    “…Fortunately many persons haven’t had to be hospitalized. We believe that the course of illness is not as severe as the Delta and I think we will get through this. As I have been telling the population all the time this is our third wave and we have gotten through each wave and I expect that we will get through this wave also.

    “Although there has been significant community spread we certainly continue to analyze the data daily and we believe that we are in our fifth to sixth week of the Omicron outbreak and the predictions of thousands of people have not come through and that is comforting, but at the same time I think the message remains the same,” Dr George said.

    “We continue to do our internal modeling which is slightly different from UWI’s modeling but I don’t think that we will reach the numbers that have been predicted to the press. However, we can control this by simply having persons comply with what we ask. The major area of compliance we are asking is with booster doses because I am convinced that boosters add an added layer of protection with respect to preventing severe disease and severe outcomes.”

    The CMO also revealed that the ministry had boosted its testing capabilities with the addition of three new testing sites.

    Dr George said the testing laboratories at The Crane Resort, Bayview and ChemScreen, were now available to do both PCR and antigen testing.

    “With respect to how we move forward this cannot be a Government only response and therefore the private sector is certainly welcomed,” he said.
    randybennett@barbadostoday.bb

    Source: Nation

    Like

  • David
    February 5, 2022 4:35 AM

    CLASS ACTION

    Parents to take stand today for safe in-person return
    By Antoinette Connell antoinetteconnell@nationnews.com
    Protesting parents and teachers will assemble outside Government Headquarters today from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. calling on authorities to safely return children to in-person classes.
    The action by the group, Safely Open Schools Barbados, comes after a circulating petition garnered 900 signatures as of yesterday. Members say they fear the long-term effects on Barbados as some children without devices or the Internet are being left behind in the online classes.
    Last night, new Minister of Education Kay McConney appeared on television reiterating that the proposed February 21 date for inperson classes was on the cards.
    Prior to that, Caribbean economist Marla Dukharan, one of the spokespersons for the group agitating for the reopening of the schools, said a letter had been sent to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley requesting an audience. She said they were fighting for all children and their parents, some of whom were either let go from jobs or quit in order to help with the online classes.
    “This is affecting a very broad segment of the population and I don’t think we realise how much people were being affected and how many were being affected. I think when we are told this date and another date and then it keeps getting pushed back, and then we are seeing other countries opening up, it really is kind of confusing.
    “Barbados is one of the most opened countries right now in terms of its COVID restrictions, yet the children are not able to go back to school. We felt this is not making sense. It is not consistent with the overall stance and we felt like we needed to ventilate the issue and ventilate the information,” she said.
    Dukharan, who started the petition, quoted United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres, who said schools should be the first thing opened and the last thing closed, adding education was the foundation on which Barbados was built following Independence.
    She said the UN emphasis was on opening up schools, “not fetes, not election campaign rallies, not cricket matches. Societies do not depend as much on those kinds of events as they do on an educated workforce and educated children”.
    She added: “That is what Barbados was built on when this country gained Independence. It is so shocking to me that this
    has diminished in importance, it seems. We have a situation here where for the past two years children have not been going to school. It varies but my children haven’t been in school for more than four or five months. Not everybody is able to work from home, not all jobs are amenable to that structure. I know women who have either lost their jobs or had to give up their jobs because they had to stay home and do online classes with their children.”
    Dukharan warned that what was happening now will have long-term effects on the children and on their earning potential.
    “The nation is going to be affected for a long time if you have skills gaps and learning gaps in the working population, and some of these kids will soon be in the working population. This is going to have serious near-term and long-term negative impact on children, on their families and it is going to have severe long-term implications for the socioeconomy of Barbados.
    “There isn’t enough information out there about how this is affecting children, how many kids are affected, how many families are affected and the long-term effects of this. This group came together because we are very, very motivated and passionate about getting all kids back to school,” she said.
    The group, formed recently, consists of professionals, including doctors, teachers and principals of public and private schools.
    Dukharan dismissed suggestions that the protest was all about the private schools.
    “That is so not true. The kids who are underprivileged are the ones most disaffected – they are the ones who need to be fought for the hardest, they are the ones who are being left behind more so than the children who have access to devices and have access to the Internet. They don’t have a voice,” she said.

    Source: Nation

    Like

  • David
    February 5, 2022 4:35 AM

    Face-to-face classes still the goal for Feb 21

    EDUCATION OFFICIALS remain committed to a February 21 resumption of face-to-face classes.
    So said new Minister of Education Kay McConney in a televised statement last night.
    “It is with determined effort that we are collaborating across Government and will continue to engage all of the shareholders in our country’s educational success to make the move to the return to face-to-face school on that date a smooth one,” she said.
    Schools were scheduled to reopen on January 10, but this was pushed to January 24 following an increase in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Former Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw subsequently announced the February date on the campaign trail the night before the January 19 General Election.
    McConney said the ministry has held five meetings with partners over a five-month period, and had yesterday extended an invitation to them to continue discussions over the next week, promising an update to the nation afterwards.
    “We recognise the need to ready all systems for the safe reopening of schools . . . . Our intention in the best interest of our children is the finalisation of the road map with a view to both public and private schools resuming face-to-face classes on February 21,” McConney
    said.
    Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, education and health officials have been developing the road map which outlines the physical requirements and support systems needed for the safest return to school.
    It was developed by the ministry in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, teachers of public and private schools, the Barbados Union of Teachers, Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union, the Association of Principals of Public Primary Schools, Barbados Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools and the National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations. (RA)

    Source: Nation

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s