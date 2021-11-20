BU Covid Dash – The Lost Decade…lost generation(?)

The measure of a caring society will always be how it takes care of the most vulnerable. The news some elderly persons are being denied access to being vaccinated against Covid 19 by relatives is cruel. The Covid Dashboard for all countries confirm senior citizens have been affected more than any other group.

The other concern with deep implications for Barbados society is the inability of government to get children back to face to face learning. It is one thing to see key players in the education sector grip and grinning in the media receiving electronic devices to be distributed to children to support online learning, it is another to observe children on the streets during school time. A chat with any teacher about the challenges of online learning an a few become emotional. There is no need to list the challenges in detail, the education directorate and stakeholders are aware. We need to fix it!

Before the pandemic there were legitimate concerns about the quality and relevance of our education program and indiscipline among our youth. We make a lot of noise about the so called lost decade. Soon we may be discussing the lost generation.

A word to an educated country should be enough.