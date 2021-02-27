Some Ministers of Government Not Earning Pay

In May 2018 the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) achieved the unprecedented in a general election by winning all 30 seats. Although Bishop Joseph Atherley seized the opportunity to defect and by default forced the Governor General to appoint him Leader of the Opposition, it does not detract from the shellacking of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) at the 2018 polls.

Immediately on winning the government Prime Minister Mottley continued with the unprecedented by establishing the largest Cabinet in the history of Barbados AND the world. Her rationale- ‘many hands make light work’. In an interview soon after her momentous win Mottley explained to retired journalist David Ellis that Barbadians should judge her government over time on its performance to justify the large selection – An Interview with Prime Minister Mottley.

Students of politics are aware the appointment of a large front bench is designed to blunt the back bench. Unfortunately it is the political gamesmanship and chicanery our adversarial politics encourages.

As the countdown to the next general election 2023 starts the question included in the poll must be fairly considered.

