To BLP Administration: Re. Covid 19 protocols
Submitted by William Parker
I wish to congratulate the BLP government on their handling of the Covid 19 in 2020.
Now that the various “versions” of the original Virus has reached here and the infection rate and deaths are spiralling out of control it is apparent to some, including me, that the government has no answers and is reacting and not pro-acting.
I understand the need for the current lockdown and we all know that 2 weeks is just a start and it will be needed for a lot longer.
However the shutting on the mini marts and way side vendors leaves a lot of us bewildered as the logic behind it. In the area that I live R&R convenience, Mikes Mini Mart, EZ mini Mart and all the others are closed. These were locally owned shops where the poor, and not so poor, could get a little credit until the NIS cheque arrives, when the Post Office reopens, and walk a short distance home in the fresh air.
Now these people have to get an occasional bus to Massy in Oistins, and mix with those in the shop and be infected not only by the current shoppers but those who were there one or two hours ago. Are you telling us that it is safer for a person, who does not have a car, to catch a ZR and travel to Oistins to get a few items than to visit the corner shop?
The word that I have heard from more than one person is that in the last shut down the Major Supermarkets lost a lot of revenue because people switched to minimarts and a lot of way side vendors started. Is the way to make sure that the large foreign owned companies got more of the pie? It certainly seems so.
You have closed them on weekends so their overall sales will increase and their overheads will decrease. Bajans have been very good in following the new rules, and rightfully so, but there is a growing undercurrent of frustration and if the government is not careful there will be mass disobedience. This will hurt everyone. I hope that you can take a pause and consider the additional hardships you are causing a lot of Barbadians.
Thank you. I am a proud Bajan and supporter of the BL&P in the last few elections.
Here is a deceptive defence of an abuse of office by the chief magistrate, by a senior prosecutor. The claim that msot other offenders were fined also ignores that most of them were tourists and white.
The Jamaican was not fined. The chief magistrate made an assessment that he could not afford any fine, so he sent him to jail.
The correct procedure was to fine the man, and if he failed to pay within the set time, then other punishments should be considered.
Even if he were right that the man could not afford the fine, that does not mean a good Samaritan would not step in and pay for him.
Our criminal justice system is not fit for purpose and many of the office holders need urgent re-training.
Here is the extract from the Nation: “However, Senior Crown Counsel Oliver Thomas argued the Chief Magistrate has always been consistent in his approach to sentencing quarantine breakers and it just happened that all the others were in positions to pay fines…..(Quote)
How disgraceful.
Let me say here that i agree with the author of this article 100%
I too agreed with how the goverment was handling the virus up to the end of December. From there it was all down hill to me and I say that based on the below facts and not political fiction.
The more contagious strains raised their heads in October 2020 with the one in South Africa and the other in the UK shortly after. Our borders should have been closed as a result from January 1st.
Then we move to the fiasco of the lockdown, where the whole island was forced to shop at a handful of outlets on only 5 days a week. So what did that mean? Well you took thousands of people who instead of being able to shop at say 200 outlets both large and small island wide 7 days a week, were now crammed Into shopping at a handful of outlets only 5 days a week. To make it worst wunna then reduced the hours hence increasing the shopping density in terms of crowd. Then you wonder why the long lines? Who with 2 grains of common sense could of expected any different? But wunna wasn’t done there.
You then said wunna work from home and proceeded to close every computer supply store and every cellular outlet on the island. So pray that the computer or cell phone didn’t break down in the 4 week work from home period. Now the balls up ain’t done there either, no please. The cargo sheds full now of imported goods too, cause remember customs was only clearing emergency items so wumma got 4 weeks of cargo to clear and unpack. So let me give wunna my score card.
Handling of virus up to December 2020 wunna get a B+. But be Christ between January 1st and February month end wunna hold a F.
@ John A
By leaving opened the borders the government was putting the nation at unnecessary risk. Lives before livelihood.
@ Hal
Yes and what was the result of the lockdown in the end? The economy lost over $150 million dollars they claim. I also woukd not be surprised to see a spike in cases now based on the massive crowds that were forced into the handful of open businesses, which were operating on reduced hours.
To me the whole thing was poorly thought out and a knee jerk reaction based on panic, which started when the prison outbreak presented itself.
I keep saying that book smart ain’t street smart. There is the theory of what they thought would happen and then there was the logistics of increased shopping density due to a reduction in establishments open. So if I needed a bulb instead of going at the corner shop or hardware with low density, I was forced to go and get in a long ass line at Massy or pricemart and expose myself to hundreds of potential carriers, as opposed to maybe 6 at the corner shop.
Total and complete madness. But i don’t just blame the goverment. No please, the spineless chamber of commerce got to hold piece too. Cause instead of saying yes maam and bowing the head in silence, they had a right to speak out and explain the folly of the plan to both goverment and the general public. So F In dem tail too!
Also wunna can brace for price increases over the next few weeks based on storage fees and demure charges that the goods sitting down at the ports are racking up. Even if goverment was to wave the storage fees, the demure charges will still bite based on the fact that these are out of goverment s control.
Doc invited
PM MOTTLEY WILLING TO TALK WITH CRITIC
A Barbadian molecular biologist with expertise in gene therapy research to treat rare diseases has penned a harsh rebuke of the Mia Mottley administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, prompting the Prime Minister to invite the researcher to meet with her.
In an opinion column for the non-profit Antillean Media Group, Dr Melissa Goddard, an expert in molecular biology, physiology and pharmacology, sided with the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners (BAMP) which has been at odds with Government over some COVID-19 policies.
Dr Goddard made clear that despite the clinicians’ warnings, Barbados maintained a “too-short two-day quarantine” for incoming travellers and inadequate testing protocols when the borders remained opened last July.
In response, Mottley said she does not “necessarily agree” with the research scientist but declared she has no intention of “rubbishing any perspective or idea” from Barbadians at home or in the Diaspora.
Mottley said: “We want to hear the views of our people, whether resident here or abroad. We will listen. We are in this together and I have always said that many hands make light work. I want to see all views contending as the country grapples with COVID-19 and the range of health, social and economic issues that it has spawned.
“In relation to an article I recently read, which was penned by Dr Melissa Goddard, I must confess that while I don’t necessarily agree, I believe she has a perspective that needs to be heard. I wish to use this opportunity to invite her to meet with me in the near future, so I can hear what she has to say in greater detail.”
In the article, titled COVID surge in Barbados points to policy failures, Dr Goddard said: “When the primary concern should have been to prevent the importation of new cases, the decision was made to institute a too short two-day quarantine for incoming travellers, far below the then scientificallyestablished standard of two weeks.”
Dr Goddard continued: “Reports on how difficult it was to keep tourists in isolation flooded the region, raising questions about the ability to effectively curtail the movement of potentially infectious visitors. Still, authorities resisted change, insisting that two negative qPCR COVID tests – one prior to travel and a second at the exit of quarantine – were an adequate countermeasure.”
She raised concerns that the negative tests, together with a short quarantine which was later extended to five days, raised the possibility of false-negative tests a person can have and transmit COVID-19.
Dr Goddard’s central criticism was the reliance on testing incoming travellers while failing to carry out “regular, widespread testing of the local population”. She suggested that Government must ramp up testing of the population and deliver effective and concise communication to the public.
But Prime Minister Mottley declared Wednesday that not much could be gained from focusing on the “rearview mirror” as she turns her attention to Government’s vaccination campaign which has so far seen over 22,000 people receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Mottley said: “In a week’s time, I am confident that I will be in a position to give Barbadians even better news as it relates to that. So, I look forward to meeting with Dr Goddard and hearing her perspective – whether virtually or actual face-toface.
“Barbadians in the Diaspora are Barbadians, and the position of this Government is that they have a role to play in the developmental process of this island. So, we welcome their views and perspectives and will create the right mechanism or facility where their voices can be heard, and their views analysed by persons in decision-making positions in Barbados.”
Since obtaining her PhD in Physiology and Pharmacology from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, Dr Goddard has led research studies at Genethon, a French not-forprofit research centre that was created by France’s Muscular Dystrophy Association (AFM). Généthon is now a centre for global preclinical and clinical research and development in the field of gene therapy, with a goal to deliver gene therapies to patients with rare diseases, particularly neuromuscular diseases like muscular dystrophy. (SD/PMO)
Meanwhile govt officials are at there wits end
People who have been tested awaits results and are being told to go home and quarantine
There are barbadians as well as Caricom nationals who are living on the island whose home might not have adequate living spacious arrangements hence returning to their homes would increase the spread of the virus
That is another area where govt protocols failed in not recognizing human conditions actively involved with the virus and the power with which the virus hold for contamination
