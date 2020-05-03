COVID 19 HIT (Check) List

Submitted by Bentley

If you do not tick any of the sicknesses in the table your chances of having a negative outcome to contracting Covid 19 maybe virtually zero.

I challenge anyone in or outside the medical community to identify a single individual who has died from Covid-19 that did not fall into one or more of these categories.

Also, age in and of itself is not a risk factor. It’s just that older people are more likely to have conditions that put them at risk. Otherwise centenarians would not be recovering.

It is the duty of everyone to adopt lifestyle habits that ensure they do not develop these conditions and put themselves at risk.

Old people are not dying from Covid-19 because they are old but because they are frail and sick.

