DeLisle Worrell Speaks to COVID-19
Reproduced with permission, the text of Dr. Delisle Worrell – former Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados – April 2020 newsletter:
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has counselled countries around the world to implement four measures to minimise the risk of an explosive increase in cases of Covid-19. The measures are extensive testing, of persons who are judged to be at risk, whether or not they have fever, respiratory ailments or other symptoms; tracking down everyone who might have had contact with those testing positive for Covid-19; quarantining all those who test positive for Covid-19; and social distancing. Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director General of the WHO, was at pains to stress that all four of these policies must be implemented in order to contain the spread of the virus.
Dr Ghebreyesus has also advised countries to take advantage of the pause that curfews, lockdowns and the stoppage of air travel afforded them, to prepare for a possible surge in Covid-19 cases. Barbados now has an opportunity to acquire test kits, personal protective gear and medical supplies and equipment, to cope with such an eventuality. Also, the country should ramp up our capacity for testing, the availability of quarantine and the creation of additional treatment facilities for the very ill. All medical personnel in the country should be tested as soon as possible, for their own peace of mind, as well as in the national interest. All workers at the port and airport, and those involved in the recent transfer of cruise ship passengers should also be tested, as soon as practical. Anyone with fever or respiratory symptoms should continue to seek medical advice, so they can be referred by a physician for possible testing.
Read full text @caribbeansignal.com – DeLisle Worrell: COVID-19: Saving Lives and Securing Livelihoods
We must do much more. We need martial law. The military must make sure that no one leaves the house for the next two months. Not even Corona victims. They’ll spread the virus in the hospital and there’ll be more victims.
When the plague is over and unemployment has risen to 30 per cent, the government should “convince” the surviving unemployed to build roads, do cleaning and work in tourism.
Civil servants also have to make a sacrifice, because unlike the rest of the population they still earn money. I propose solidarity compensation in the form of a salary reduction of 30 percent over 5 years.
In this difficult situation, the common good takes precedence over self-interest.
The most important thing, however, is to break away from China completely. The government should cancel all existing contracts and stop making loan payments to China. We should offset the compensation for the bioweapons attack with Chinese credit claims.
Past Govenor falling into the ” recovery of the tourist industry” trap. He’s also promoting Barbados issuing bonds, nice idea however buyers were BURNT BIG-TIME on this previously, once bitten twice shy. Give her not addressing that this COVID 19 situation is going to last MONTHS and not weeks. WORLD economy is going to be plunged into major recession with major(30 to 50%) job loss. Recovery will be decades if at all.
Wily,
Apparently, Worrell was once a student at Harrison College. He’s a typical dream dancer who lives far from reality.
Tourism will be cut off until late summer for medical reasons. Next winter, tourism could also be cancelled completely, if the plague boils up again. Therefore we should not expect tourists before summer 2021. But even then there is no rescue in sight. The plague has either killed our tourists from the USA, Canada and the UK, the age group over 50, or driven them into poverty.
We should therefore not expect any substantial income from tourism before 2030. Provided that the Chinese CP does not launch a new bioweapons attack on the West.
We are virtually insolvent. No private bank will give us loans. If the government continues to force the Canadian private banks in Barbados to buy up lumpy bonds, it could be that these banks will simply wind up their business and not even sell.
The situation is no better with institutional lenders. At some point, the credit line is completely exhausted. We are already unable to pay back the IMF loan.
The population must finally understand that the fat years are over. We now need a culture of sacrifice, no more SUVs and no more shopping trips to Miami.
But most of all, we need the devaluation of the Barrow dollar.
The people advising government for the most part have done a reasonable job. Dr. Worrell from the short extract given above has nothing to offer. A perfunctory glance at the link, indicates the same talk about tourism. All of a sudden he talks about saving lives. Stick to economics.
@ Tron April 2, 2020 5:19 PM
Very insightful.. Especially :
“The population must finally understand that the fat years are over. We now need a culture of sacrifice, no more SUVs and no more shopping trips to Miami.”
