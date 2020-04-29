Barbadians Take Pause to Watch Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s CNN Interview

During the last decade the BU blogmaster has not had the opportunity to highlight our prime ministers performing on the world stage/media. The election of Prime Minister Mia Mottley has corrected the problem.

Today (2020-04-29) many Barbadians took pause at 2PM EST to watch Mottley with her usual oratory and unrestrained flair participate an interview with the world renown journalist Christian Amanpour.