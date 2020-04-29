Barbadians Take Pause to Watch Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s CNN Interview
During the last decade the BU blogmaster has not had the opportunity to highlight our prime ministers performing on the world stage/media. The election of Prime Minister Mia Mottley has corrected the problem.
Today (2020-04-29) many Barbadians took pause at 2PM EST to watch Mottley with her usual oratory and unrestrained flair participate an interview with the world renown journalist Christian Amanpour.
As you all know, I am always extremely impartial and neutral.
So in my opinion, in Barbados we don’t need to spend money on international advertising in the future. We have a Prime who advertises at prime time for free.
Why should she bother with annoying details in a little constitution that has long been out of force. Our Prime’s stage is the globe when she brings peace to Eldorado aka Guyana and explains to the Americans how to successfully combat the Wuhan plague.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was Freundel interviewed by the Financial Times?
LikeLike
Yall so full of shit, so easily misled, everyone and his cousin has seen Amanpour interview tens of thousands of people from all corners of the globe, i have not watched a CNN interview in years, this one is definitely not worth my time.
Netflix got some kickass movies…
LikeLike
A critique of the interview in simple language, the PM represented the region well which was her intention. She spoke abot the challenges of the region which included Barbados.
Well done!
LikeLike
I wished that she had mentioned the need food security and appealed for the food that is being thrown away or ploughed back into the ground in the US.
LikeLike