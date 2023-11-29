Submitted by Observing

The late Rt. Ex. Errol Walton Barrow

In January 2016 then Prime Minister Freundel Stuart delivered an address to launch the 50th anniversary celebrations. In that address he posed three pertinent questions surrounding the issue of values

What are those features of Barbadian life that we have lost and that we need to reclaim? What are those features of Barbadian life that we have not lost and need to retain? What are those features of Barbadian life we have not lost but we have to try and discard as quickly as possible?

A lesser known fact is that these questions were taken up and researched by the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute as part of the then Secretariat’s attempt to form an empirical basis to guide policy formation in the years to come. Ironically a search of the internet reveals very little local coverage of the results or if they were ever used or formed part of any real meaningful national discussion.

As we head into Year 57, reflection is always a good thing for both young and old. Many have argued and debated about “Barbadian values.” Many have questioned if they still exist. Others may ask “who needs values” while most now only want things “of value.”



The BU space has been excellent for discussion and provoking thought, especially among the hundreds worldwide who read it discretely or only in the smallest room in their house.



Now is as good a time as any to revisit these questions as we talk about vision, progress and development. It should cause us to heed Barrow’s exhortation to question “what mirror image do we have” of ourselves.



Maybe it will give us a better picture of “who we really are.”



Just Observing







Link to survey: https://www.jecsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/JECS-Vol-42-No.-1-Apr-2017.pdf



Key findings on pages 34, 38 and 40.



My general summary



Values that have declined in importance: Knowing neighbours, respecting the elderly, being religious, obeying the law, being in committed relationships



Values that have increased in importance: Material possessions, social networks, leisure, owning house/land



Values we have not lost: Religious tolerance, friendliness, patriotism, extended family

Additional link: https://www.jamaicaobserver.com/latest-news/study-finds-barbadians-like-american-values/

Like this: Like Loading...