Pothole Gang wanted

The blogmaster is making a simple request, FIX THE RH POTHOLES.
During the 60s and 70s a motley crew located in Grenada known as the Mongoose Gang were given license to terrorise Grenadians by late prime minister Eric Gairy. It is the subject of another blog the power prime ministers and the political directorate on our tiny islands wield in the system of government currently practiced. Some will recall Haiti had a similar gang called the Tonton Macoute.
It takes a lot of convincing to believe politicians are unable to execute plans to achieve set goals when it collides with self interest. Why should fixing our roads not be on the goal list or should we blame public servants. The blogmaster is making a simple request, FIX THE RH POTHOLES.
The blogmaster is embarrassed to be calling for the rise of the Pothole Gang, we are a country said not to have gangs subsequently proved to be false. It required a retired ‘Bigman’ to bring quiet to the island and the result is a 50% reduction in the number of murders committed this year compared to prior years. The blogmaster will suffer the embarrassment and call for a POTHOLE GANG to be given license to attack all HOLES by Prime Minister Mottley and Deputy Prime Minister Bradshaw with the urgency it requires.
It is baffling. Why isn’t the government taking credit for such a significant decrease in crime ?
We would figure that the AG would be blasting his critics. A 50 % decrease in crime is a very big thing.
Because um is de former “big man” that did it.
All we can do now is hope the government does not blow it.
I have long said that what we have here is mostly silly boys, not real real bad boys. I hope that the government can usher them from despair into a place of hope, because only hopeless people would devalue their lives for a thousand dollars, knowing that today they might be the killer but tomorrow they would be the killee.
We would hope that the “ big man” is properly recognized at Independence/ Republic celebrations if indeed , it could be conclusively determined that he has contributed to such a tremendous drop in our crime.
Such efforts should be nationally recognized.
This story is very relatable
it reminds me of a song..
Potholes in my lawn
Potholes in my lawn (potholes in my lawn)
Everybody’s sayin’
What to do when sucker lunatics start diggin’ and chewin’
They don’t know that the Soul don’t go for that
Potholes in my lawn
And that goes for my rhyme sheet
Which I concentrated so hard on, see
I don’t ask for maximum security
But my dwellin’ is swellin’
It nipped my bud when I happened to fall
Into a spot (to a spot) where no ink or an ink-blot
Was on a scroll (was on a scroll), I just wrote me a new mot
But now it’s gone (but now it’s gone)
‘Cause those suckers knew that I hate
To recognize that every time I’m writin’, it’s gone
Potholes in my lawn
I’ve found that it’s not wise
To leave my garden untended
‘Cause eyes have now pardoned all laws of privacy
Even paws are after my writer, see
I presume that everyone’s sayin’
What to do when suckers are preyin’
Upon my well-guarded spreadsheets (spreadsheets)
Oh why, hell does it send up fleets (up fleets)
Of evil-doers through the big hole (big hole)
To get to evil-doers who dig holes (dig holes)
Which leaves my lawn with lawn-chew
I think I’d better plant traces to give clues
Or better yet, call 911 (call 911)
And when they get here, I inform them I’m the Plug One (the Plug One)
Open a chair and let them realize the reason
For concern of the Soul
‘Cause we’ve come down with a case of potholes
With the money they raking in as a result of the fuel tax we should be driving on glass!