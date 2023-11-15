Pothole Gang wanted

The blogmaster is making a simple request, FIX THE RH POTHOLES.

The Honourable Prime Minister Mia Mottley Santia Bradshaw, Minister of Roads, Deputy Prime Minister

During the 60s and 70s a motley crew located in Grenada known as the Mongoose Gang were given license to terrorise Grenadians by late prime minister Eric Gairy. It is the subject of another blog the power prime ministers and the political directorate on our tiny islands wield in the system of government currently practiced. Some will recall Haiti had a similar gang called the Tonton Macoute.

It takes a lot of convincing to believe politicians are unable to execute plans to achieve set goals when it collides with self interest. Why should fixing our roads not be on the goal list or should we blame public servants. The blogmaster is making a simple request, FIX THE RH POTHOLES.

The blogmaster is embarrassed to be calling for the rise of the Pothole Gang, we are a country said not to have gangs subsequently proved to be false. It required a retired ‘Bigman’ to bring quiet to the island and the result is a 50% reduction in the number of murders committed this year compared to prior years. The blogmaster will suffer the embarrassment and call for a POTHOLE GANG to be given license to attack all HOLES by Prime Minister Mottley and Deputy Prime Minister Bradshaw with the urgency it requires.

