Open letter to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley

All civilian lives matter
Dear Prime Minister:
Greetings.
Further to our unanswered hand-delivered letter to your Office dated the 29thday of August 2023, asking that Barbados recognises the State of Palestine.
Barbados since its independence has prided itself on a foreign policy skillfully articulated by the Right Excellent Errol Barrow as “friends of all and satellites of none”. This philosophy has successfully guided our engagements with other sovereign nations around the world.
It is a principle that your administration re-emphasised since 2018 when it chose to expand Barbados’ ties beyond our traditional partners in North America and Europe and made a thrust into having diplomatic relations with Africa, the Middle East and Asia. It is a development that we wholeheartedly support and applaud.
In your recent meeting with Israel’s non- resident Ambassador to Barbados you spoke to Barbados’ long shared special relationship with Israel. You also mentioned that capacity for smallness and resilience is a challenge which Israel has mastered.
Our Association, “Caribbean Against Apartheid in Palestine”, has for several years advocated for the Barbados Government to officially recognise the Palestinian State. We are at a loss as to why Barbados refuses to do so while eleven out of the fifteen CARICOM member states have recognised the State of Palestine, have engaged with the Palestinian people in areas of development and cooperation, and stood by them in the face of the aggressive, brutal, and violent apartheid policies of the Israeli state.
Prime Minister, you have consistently argued that Barbados, whose history has experienced and knows too well brutality due to the enslavement of our ancestors and colonialism, can never side with those who engage in similar acts of aggression and must always speak up against injustice and oppression.
Nelson Mandela, one of the most iconic figures in modern history when it comes to human rights and the fight for freedom and equality for all, and one you have rightfully emulated in your own life, recognised his lifelong fight in South Africa against the horrific apartheid regime of the time, and did not forget his support and fight for the liberation of all oppressed peoples around
the world – including those in Palestine. He said in 1997: “The United Nations took a strong stand against apartheid, and over the years, an international consensus was built, which helped to bring an end to this iniquitous system…but we know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”
He also said: “The temptation in our situation is to speak in muffled tones about an issue such as the right of the people of Palestine…we can easily be enticed to read reconciliation and fairness as meaning parity between justice and injustice. Having achieved our own freedom, we can fall into the trap of washing our hands of difficulties that others face…yet we would be less than human if we did so…it behooves all South Africans, themselves erstwhile beneficiaries of generous international support, to stand up and be counted among those contributing actively to the cause of freedom and justice…”
We were in the vanguard of the struggle against South African apartheid. We ought to be in the vanguard against apartheid in Palestine. As you said at the recent public meeting with ex President Obasanjo of Nigeria, “solidarity and justice are what is required globally”.
Palestine and the Palestinian people have endured over seventy-five years of occupation and apartheid policies from the State of Israel. They too have mastered the challenge of size and resilience in the face of overwhelming odds and aggression. But today, they are facing the greatest threat of extinction, extermination, and degradation at the hands of the Israeli military aided and abetted by various Western Powers. The inherent right of the Palestinian people to live in peace, free from fear and humiliation, in their own land, is being disregarded.
We reiterate our call that Barbados joins its CARICOM brothers and sisters and do right by the people of Palestine and recognise their State. Accord them due honor and recognition as most countries around the world have done. Nothing less can be expected of our country that stubbornly stands on the side of justice, fairness, and freedom for all peoples.
If Barbados is incapable of according due recognition to the Palestinian State, then Barbados should not continue to accord recognition to the colonialist settler apartheid state of Israel, especially now that flagrant breaches of International Law are yet again being openly inflicted on the civilian population of Gaza by Israel. All civilian lives matter– whether it be on a slave ship; or in Soweto; or in Kiev; or the Kfar Aza Kibbutz; or in Gaza City.
Well, this ain’t happening until Washington falls. When it becomes tooo late. Not by the hand of Washington’s darling in this region.
There you have it, Barbados’ position in black and white.
Source: Nation
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyzJoPVtt1i/
Some if you commenting here have no clue the ramifications of what could happen if the Israel Hamas issue is nit resolved soon. Think about you and your families being affected. We are not isolated.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cyz5plFNNBY/
The Head of the UN stated what the whole world is thinking
António Guterres said the bombardment and blockade of Gaza amounted to the “collective punishment of the Palestinian people” and violated international law, comments that sparked a fierce row with Israel.
“To ease epic suffering, make the delivery of aid easier and safer and facilitate the release of hostages. I reiterate my appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire,” he said.
Guterres said the 7 October attacks by Hamas were “appalling” but did not happen in a vacuum. “The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation,” he said. “They have seen their land steadily devoured by settlements and plagued by violence; their economy stifled; their people displaced and their homes demolished. Their hopes for a political solution to their plight have been vanishing.”
Israel’s envoy to the UN, Gilad Erdan, called on Guterres to resign immediately, accusing him of being detached from reality.
I personally think Israel should be forced out of UN
RE I personally think Israel should be forced out of UN
LOL
AND THEN WHAT?
THE IMPORTANT THING IS WILL THEY BE FORCED OUT OF THE ABRAHAMIC OR DAVIDIC COVENANT?
HOW WILL FORCING ISRAEL OUT OF THE UN CHANGE WHAT IS TAUGHT IN THE WORD OF GOD IN GENESIS 15, OR ANY OF THE REITERATIONS OF THE ABRAHAMIC COVENANT?
RE Some if you commenting here have no clue the ramifications of what could happen if the Israel Hamas issue is nit resolved soon. Think about you and your families being affected. We are not isolated.
MOST OF YOU COMMENTING HERE HAVE OBVIOUSLY NOT READ OR UNDERSTOOD
GENESIS 12
DEUTERONOMY 28
ROMANS 11
DANIEL 2, 7, 8, 9, 10-12
REVELATION 6-19
THE OLIVET DISCORSE INSTRUCTS ALL FOLK AS THE ESCHATON APPROACHES TO WATCH! NOT GET EMOTIONAL AND EFFLUX BOVINE EXCREMENT
READ MATHEW 24 VV4-8
And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.
5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.
6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.
7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.
8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.
DO YOU GUYS THINK THAT YOUR RANTS AND RAVES WILL CHANGE ANYTHING?
DO YOU GUYS THINK THAT WUH MIA SAY CAN CHANGE THE PREDICTED PROGRAM OF GOD?
PSALM 2 SPEAKS ELEGANTLY OF YOU FOLK
IT IS A PROPHESY THAT IS NOW COMING TO PASS, UH LIE?
2 Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing?
2 The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord, and against his anointed, saying,
3 Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.
4 He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.
5 Then shall he speak unto them in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure.
6 Yet have I set my king upon my holy hill of Zion.
7 I will declare the decree: the Lord hath said unto me, Thou art my Son; this day have I begotten thee.
8 Ask of me, and I shall give thee the heathen for thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for thy possession.
9 Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in pieces like a potter’s vessel.
10 Be wise now therefore, O ye kings: be instructed, ye judges of the earth.
11 Serve the Lord with fear, and rejoice with trembling.
12 Kiss the Son, lest he be angry, and ye perish from the way, when his wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed are all they that put their trust in him.
BY THE WAY THINGS WILL COOL DOWN FOR A WHILE
THEN WE WILL SEE THE GOG MAGOG WAR OF EZEKIEL 38 WHEN RUSSIA IRAN TURKEY ARE BROUGHT DOWN TO ISRAEL AS WITH HOOKS IN THIER MOUTHS FOR THE WHIPPING OF THEIR LIVES
I AM HONESTLY LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THAT FROM CLOSE UP
BY THE WAY PEOPLE HAVE BEEN SUFFERING ALL OVER THE WORLD AND WILL CONTINUE AS LONG AS THERE ARE SINFUL MEN AND WOMEN ON PLANET EARTH..UH LIE?
NOW RANT ON FRIENDS
GP should ask himself and the universe
“What would ‘Jesus’ do about current situation in his place of birth?”
and wait for the Universe to respond
No Bible is required
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/un-says-no-aid-trucks-enter-gaza-tuesday-2023-10-24/#:~:text=UNITED%20NATIONS%2C%20Oct%2024%20(Reuters,if%20no%20fuel%20was%20delivered
Why should the UN be running out of fuel when all of the brethren of HAMAS and the Palestinians have oil in abundance?
HAMAS and the Palestinians are hated by their own Brethren, all descendants of Ishmael.
And their Muslim brethren in Iraq hate their guts as they hate all Arabs for the conquest of their country and civilization.
All the oil in the world in Iraq.
Israel’s reaction to Mr Guterres speech as follows!!
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/israel-says-it-will-ban-un-staff-after-secretary-general-s-comments/ar-AA1iOIW6?ocid=msedgntp&pc=DCTS&cvid=384e04b9bc0b40d69f7657b43758454e&ei=12
rainwashed adherents to a false publication called THE HOLY BIBLE. The bible on which so many of you pin your hopes and do your best to force others to this way of thinking, need to wheel and come again. GP is one of those deluded by years of this dogma. The being on whom they pin their hopes is a nebulous concept that has no foundation. it is all in the head.What the Israelis are doing is WRONG AND INHUMAN. THE ENTIRE ISRAELI CABINET SHOULD UNDERGO TRIAL JUT LIKE THOSE AT NUREMBERG. And by the way, to those adherents of the bible, Ishmael was the firstborn, not Isaac, and should have been the inheritor of Abraham’s “blessing”.
re GP should ask himself and the universe
“What would ‘Jesus’ do about current situation in his place of birth?”
and wait for the Universe to respond
No Bible is required
JESUS HAS ALREADY TOLD US WHAT WOULD HAPPEN TO CAUSE THE current situation in his place of birth IN THE OLIVET DISCOURSE
HE SAID IT WOULD BE ETHNOS VERSUS ETHNOS, I.E ETHNIC GROUP AGAINST ETHNIC GROUP…….EXACTLY AS IS HAPPENING
THEN HE SAID BUT THE END IS NOT YET
THEN HE SAID WATCH!
AMOS 3:7 SAYS Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.
DEUTERONOMY TELLS US ALL THAT WE NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO, AND WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO, AND IN ISRAEL.
You have missed the point as you are not “Christ-Like”
EPIC FAIL F
Alvin Cummins on October 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM said:
Rate This
And by the way, to those adherents of the bible, Ishmael was the firstborn, not Isaac, and should have been the inheritor of Abraham’s “blessing”.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
That’s probably why they seek the destruction of Israel and why Israelis are so touchy.
Isaac gave his blessing to Jacob who also did not give it to his first born Esau but to the younger twin Jacob.
Esau was the progenitor of Rome which scattered the Jews to the four corners of the world.
@GP on October 25, 2023 at 7:54 AM said:
“READ MATHEW 24 VV4-8..”
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
It’s really amazing how a ‘Grand P” like you can quote Jesus when discussing the Palestinian massacre but still argue that the Zionists are carrying out your Yahweh’s instructions by stealing their lands and decimating the population as written in the Books of Numbers and Deuteronomy in the same book of Jewish mythology.
Why can’t you also ‘demand’ that the Zionists in Israel today accept your Lord Jesus as their Messiah and convert to Christianity?
Then the non-Muslim residents of Israel will adhere to what is outlined in the same Book of Matthew: 18:21-22:
“Then Peter came to him and asked, “Lord, how often should I forgive someone who sins against me? Seven times?” “No, not seven times,” Jesus replied, “but seventy times seven!”
Maybe that SIN of the Jews partaking in the crucifixion of your god’s only begotten son is still plaguing the Zionists and they need to “Come to Jesus” to seek your Yahweh’s forgiveness.
When the Jews recognize Jesus and become ‘born-again’ Christians wouldn’t Isaiah’s prophecy be fulfilled where the wolf (Muslims) will dwell with the lamb (of your god)?
@ John on October 25, 2023 at 9:59 AM said:
(Quote)
That’s probably why they seek the destruction of Israel and why Israelis are so touchy.
Isaac gave his blessing to Jacob who also did not give it to his first born Esau but to the younger twin Jacob.
Esau was the progenitor of Rome which scattered the Jews to the four corners of the world.
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
And what has happened to Abraham’s other six sons he sired from Keturah, one of his many black concubines and subsequent wife after Sarah?
Don’t you think that Yahweh is a wicked M F for putting poor Sarah through hell?
Why would Yahweh force a woman to go through childbirth for the first time in her 90’s when he could have selected a young virgin like Mary instead of Ishmael’s black mummy, a slave girl called Hagar?
re And by the way, to those adherents of the bible, Ishmael was the firstborn, not Isaac, and should have been the inheritor of Abraham’s “blessing”.
AGAIN YOU DISPLAY YOUR IGNORANCE WITH RESPECT TO THE FIRST BORN
DAVID WAS THE LAST OF JESSE’S SONS
SO WAS EPHRAIM THE LAST OF JOSEPH’S SONS
AND ESAU WAS BORN BEFORE JACOB
YOU SPEAK ABOUT WHICH YOU KNOW NOTHING
I AM TOO BUSY OR I WILL GIVE YOU THE TEACHING ABOUT THE CONCEPT OF THE FIRST BORN AS USED IN SCRIPTURE, I.E AN EXPOSITION ABOUT THE PROTOTOKOS
RE Why can’t you also ‘demand’ that the Zionists in Israel today accept your Lord Jesus as their Messiah and convert to Christianity?
THATS EASY,SIR
THE SAME WAY THAT I CANT DEMAND THAT YOU Today accept THE Lord Jesus as the Messiah and convert to Christianity?
RE Maybe that SIN of the Jews partaking in the crucifixion of God’s only begotten son is still plaguing the Zionists and they need to “Come to Jesus” to seek Yahweh’s forgiveness.
When the Jews recognize Jesus and become ‘born-again’ Christians wouldn’t Isaiah’s prophecy be fulfilled where the wolf will dwell with the lamb (of our GOD
EXACTLY
ONE WONDERS WHY HAVING NOT READ THE WORD YOU DO NOT OBEY IT
BUT IT IS QUITE CLEAR AS WRITTEN IN 1 Corinthians 2:14 THUS
But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.
The spiritually discerned say “Peace”
They do not chat Bible shit reconciling their backside with their frontside
Miller on October 25, 2023 at 10:35 AM said:
Rate This
Why would Yahweh force a woman to go through childbirth for the first time in her 90’s …
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Obvious!!
Amazed it didn’t occur to you.
God was showing Abraham, Sarah and ultimately Isaac his omniscience and omnipotence.
Thereafter, they trusted in Him implicitly and feared him.
So, when Sarah prevailed on Abraham to send Hagar and Ishmael away, because God told him to listen to his wife, he complied with her wishes even though Ishmael was his first born.
Likewise when God told Abraham to sacrifice he dutifully obeyed.
7 And Isaac spake unto Abraham his father, and said, My father: and he said, Here am I, my son. And he said, Behold the fire and the wood: but where is the lamb for a burnt offering?
8 And Abraham said, My son, God will provide himself a lamb for a burnt offering: so they went both of them together.
9 And they came to the place which God had told him of; and Abraham built an altar there, and laid the wood in order, and bound Isaac his son, and laid him on the altar upon the wood.
10 And Abraham stretched forth his hand, and took the knife to slay his son.
11 And the angel of the Lord called unto him out of heaven, and said, Abraham, Abraham: and he said, Here am I.
12 And he said, Lay not thine hand upon the lad, neither do thou any thing unto him: for now I know that thou fearest God, seeing thou hast not withheld thy son, thine only son from me.
God provided for Hagar and his firstborn.
But God regarded Isaac as “thine only son from me”
Q. Don’t you think that Yahweh is wicked for putting poor Sarah through hell?
Why would Yahweh force a woman to go through childbirth for the first time in her 90’s when he could have selected a young virgin like Mary instead of Ishmael’s black mummy, a slave girl called Hagar?
A: Hebrews 11:21 teaches …….Through faith also Sara herself received strength to conceive seed, and was delivered of a child when she was past age, because she judged him faithful who had promised.
Sarah thus came to grips that God could indeed give her the son of promise even after she was well pass the normal age of child bearing.
She thus learned well that nothing is too hard for the Lord-an important principle from Genesis 18:14. God is still doing the seemingly impossible in lives all around the world today. He can still do the same in your life and mine.
In Romans 4: 19-21 we read with respect to this event that God did the seemingly impossible, when against all hope, he actually did what Abraham and Sarah thought to be impossible.
Hebrews 11:11 comments on this episode thus, “By faith Abraham, even though he was past the age-and Sarah herself was barren-was enabled to become a father because he considered him faithful who had made the promise.”
Evidently, both Abraham and Sarah came to believe in God’s promise, and God’s power to enable the physical rejuvenation necessary for her to become pregnant.
Abraham thereby became, the father of many nations, just as God had promised him in Genesis 12, inter alia.
Genesis 21:1-2 proves that God kept his promise with respect to the birth of a son for Abraham even though Sarah was 90 and Abraham was 100 years old.
Christ can yet live in our lives, so that our life can demonstrate the lifestyle of faith exemplified by Christ in His earthly sojourn. Our Great Heavenly Head Master travails tirelessly as he seeks to ensure that Christ is formed in us
According to Psalm 23:6 He toils untiringly so that Christ might dwell or take up his permanent and complete abode in our hearts, with our minds and affections and wills bowing to His sovereign control.
God accomplished this in Sarah as he turned her laugh of doubt to the laugh of faith and reliance in his promise. He will do the same for us!
Q: And what has happened to Abraham’s other six sons he sired from Keturah, one of his many black concubines and subsequent wife after Sarah?
A: Genesis 25 makes it abundantly clear that only Isaac was considered the son of the covenant.
Abraham realised that Keturah’s six sons should not live with Isaac in Canaan because God’s promises were not for those other sons, God’s promises were for Isaac.
So while he was still alive, he gave his entire estate to Isaac and gave gifts to his concubines’ sons , and sent them to live far away from Isaac to avoid conflict or claims as heirs after his death.
re The spiritually discerned say “Peace”
INDEED
SERIOUS BIBLE STUDENTS ALSO UNDERSTAND THAT THERE WILL BE NO PEACE UNTIL THE PRINCE OF PEACE RETURNS
THIS IS SOUND DOCTRINE THAT CAN NOT BE REFUTED
MUY INTEREST IS TO RIGHTLY DIVIDE THE WORD OF TRUTH NOT JOIN FORCES WITH THE OPINIONS OF OBVIOUS BIBLE ILLITERATES WHO HATE GOD AND HIS WORD
I WILL SHARE WHAT I UNDERSTAND FROM MY STUDY OF GOD’S WORD WITHOUT APOLOGY
YOU CAN CALL IT MYTHS AS MUCH AS YOU LIKE
THE GUYS BELIEVE THE MYTHS ABOUT COVID DIDNT YOU? AND THE MYTHS SPOUTED BY POLITICIANS
“SERIOUS BIBLE STUDENTS ALSO UNDERSTAND THAT THERE WILL BE NO PEACE UNTIL THE PRINCE OF PEACE RETURNS ”
“THERE WILL BE NO PEACE UNTIL THE PRINCE OF PEACE RETURNS”
You are deluded
Imagine there are 2 people inside you
one wants peace and the other wants war
and they discuss both sides until they reach an agreement after considering benefits of each other points of view
Om Namah Shivaya
Since 3,000,000 BC
I Bow down to Shiva
In general ॐ नमः शिवाय means “I Bow down to Shiva”. In a way, it means bowing down to your own self as Shiva resides in all as own consciousness.
Since 3,000 BC*
Well, the government has given the usual diplomatic and meaningless statement while walking through the raindrops to make sure it does not offend its masters in Washington.
The statement talks about “hostages” and appears to be dated around the time when only a thousand deaths were reported.
Well, neither of the beligerents have any “hostages” they will contend. Certainly, Hamas considers that it has captives. The use of the word ‘hostages” only serves to belittle the legal rights of the Palestinians to those of criminals.
Hamas may, in turn, rightly argue that the 7,000 Palestinians in the Zionist dungeons are “hostages” as well because the regime in Tel Aviv has no rights over the Palestinian population when it subjects them to its kangaroo courts which it does as an extention of their genocidal war.
The rinse and repeat, even jaded, statement from Bridgetown means even less as the regime there has itself embarked on an hybrid imperial war on behalf of the funders of the Zionist state to achieve similar aims in Haiti, and Guyana before.
This Mottley regime may be best advised to wash its bloody hands before it comes to this here court of popular justice with its meaningless platitudes.
https://x.com/AJEnglish/status/1717216826164183473
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy1ny4hoatg/
Well cited!
Guiteres merely said a truth. A truism which is either ignored or for which the lie takes its place, a very popularly accepted lie.
It should also be noted that in voting against an American sponsored resolution to do what such have always done, protect Israel, the Russian UN ambassador said another truth America was using the UNSC to further political interests.
Elsewhere the Turkeye president said that the Zionist entity has no rights. That Hamas is a national liberation force. Turkeye, a member of NATO. Which again goes against the mountains of reverse narratives, but true.
Nobody seems to remember that a man who would become the prime minister of the Zionist entity killed a UN envoy Bernadotte, amongst their many crimes, including bombing the King David Hotel, we seem to remember, like they have already killed 38 UN staff in the bombing of UNRA facilities in Gaza.
This is a real terrorist state. Supported by America, a bigger terrorist state.
Barbados Underground seems to have succeeded in attracting the ire of the Zionist leadership.
For a former Zionist PM is now lecturing journalists that covering ‘both sides serves Hamas’.
That being ‘objective’ serves Hamas.
Could there be a more damning self indictment about the propaganda war.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyvYr_au7dV/
It does not matter how educated we become or advance the technology and knowledge, one thing remains the same.
https://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-middle-east-67223217
People around the world may be leaning towards plight of Palestinians, but are still allowing Israel wiggle room to kill at will and are not being critical or protesting enough to stop them. World Governments are just giving token impressions of showing concern.
When the ground troop invasion and the massacring with extreme prejudice begins, all males adults and youths will be treated as Hamas and anyone who hasn’t left their home will also be considered as Hamas supporters and they will be murdered with a shoot and bomb to kill policy.
7,000 Palestinians names have been written into the Book of Dead
Filthy Cunting Dirty Warmongers
aka Fake Christians of AmeriKKKa
aka Pale White Ghosts Evil Spirits
say they are still the Book of Living