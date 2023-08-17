DLP Rumble

The election of a President of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) will be held this weekend at the annual general conference to run from August 18th to 20th. On the ballot are David Estwick, Ryan Walters, Richard Sealy and incumbent, Ronnie Yearwood.
What has spiced interest for many is the fact the DLP has had to accept two significant defeats in the last two general elections. So significant it was the party did not win a single seat. Although many prefer in the wake of the shellacking a credible third party movement would have emerged, it has not. Although disappointed, we have to console ourselves that the duopoly will be with us for the foreseeable future.
The blogmaster does not have a dog in the fight BUT being a keen observer of local politics, a few observations of a light nature on the current state of political affairs in the DLP camp are merited.
There are three challengers to the incumbent Dr. Ronnie Yearwood. First up, former minister of tourism Richard Sealy who also served as deputy prime minister under Freundel Stuart, he built his reputation on good tourism results straddling late David Thompson and Freundel Stuart administrations. The blogmaster will remember him as well for his effort to demonstrate the cleanliness of the South Coast waters at the height of the sewerage problem.
Second, Dr. David Estwick served in several ministries under Thompson and Stuart but in the opinion of the blogmaster his tenure was characterized by frequent conflict with Cabinet members, often times he breached the collective responsibility of Cabinet. He will also be remembered by some for allegedly brandishing a gun within the precincts of the hallowed halls of the Lower House and joining the Eager 11 faction. Always a fiery speaker on the political platform his antics are remembered more than his substantive arguments. If he were to become leader of the DLP lampooners will choke on the opportunities that abound.
Third, Ryan Walters is described as a businessman. His last assignment was that of General Manager with the local Burger King franchise. He is relatively young to the political scene and currently building his brand and network. Does the DLP need a relative unknown to lead at this time, does he have the political nous to jostle with hardliners in the DLP and at the same time execute a rebuild? Then there is the gargantuan task of preparing the party for 2027.
Last, the president in the chair Dr. Ronnie Yearwood, an academic and UWI lecturer who switched from the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) post 2013 after Sandra Husbands M.P. was given the nod in St. James South. The truth is, a year is a relatively short time for the newcomer to understand his new party – one with an entrenched culture – and then go about initiating the deep structural changes required to make the party relevant and competitive. Especially after 30-0 defeats in the last two general elections. DLP members will have to make the call.
The job of the winner to lead the DLP next week will not be easy. It is a political party still labouring under the weight of Errol Barrow’s legacy – made more difficult by the growing brand of Prime Minister Mia Mottley who is obviously positioning the BLP to make it three on the trot. The success of the DLP in future polls may not be on readiness post two significant defeats but whether Mottley retires from the job. There is also the fact growing dissatisfaction with a BLP controlling all the seats in the Lower House and possible compromise to our governance system.
May the best man win.
“The blogmaster will remember him as well for his efforts to demonstrate……”
Droll, David. Very droll.
It took me a moment to get it. And then I nearly rolled off the bed laughing.
Lord, have mercy!
I’m still chuckling.
Who is the best man for the Job?
Does any of them have any experience in undertaking?
Old Bulldogs never die, they just bark and bark and bark………
Do the four candidates see themselves as a future prime minister or leaders to manage the party through a difficult stage in the short term.
Any DLP leader will have to expend so much energy managing a rudderless party, what energy will they have to manage a rudderless country. None of these candidates has the credentials for this monumental task
PMMIA is speaking to all of you.
PMMIA showing transparency.
You impressed easily? What was transparent, the splitting of the lot, or revealing cost overruns several months after the fact 😆😆
Money down hands up cast your VOTE peoples..
YES, Mia Mottley definitely positioning the BLP to make it three on the trot.
The new DLP leader pretty boy Ron Yearwood, sits on a brand new A.. from de Abattoir after next general elections.
Barbados a one party state in the near future????
Chancellor, Mia stepping up, not down…🪜
can they find any younger candidates some real old a$$ soup being reheated here
So far the DLP does not appear to be a serious party.
Unlike PLT, who’s joined the DLP to save it and the duopoly.
We beg to differ. As we assert that the DLP should be allowed to die. A death well earned.
This irrational posture by Thompson, no relation to a late DLP leader, comes at a time when all duopoly systems throughout the world are dying.
First amongst equals is the United States. A country which exhibits, in full bloom, all the signs that these duopolistic, false democratic systems, have entered a dead end, that the center cannot hold.
In the USA, which continues to act as a banana republic, political candidates are coming under the threat of death for purportedly engaging in acts said to be central to democracy.
We have a number of old people in charge in at least in two branches of government who are demented and nobody can assign them to alms houses.
We therefore must assume that specifically in the case of Biden that unelected people are running the formal government and have been for a while.
Ronald Reagan was similarly demented as factotums were in charge.
And we could go on all day to adumbrate the systemic maladies which the duopolistic political systems have no remedies for.
One of these maybe the UK which had three prime ministers in less than a years. Even as the Indian boy Sunak has not the rectitude to properly call for a general election.
An unelected prime minister is he!
Is this not dictatorship, by other means?
Is this not like the end of the first Rome that even, as it burns, emperors are twiddling their thumbs while mad or mindless or have no solutions to the material needs of populations.
In the case of Barbados we continue to assert that it was always an elected dictatorship. All trying to save the DLP will do is to re-erect a patina, and like the Bajan paling, which will act to effectively hide things never to be shown.
Stop playing games and allow the underlying truth that Barbados has and will always be a dictatorship to be the formal system of things. Thanks to Mia Mottley and a backward electorate, the truth has finally come to light.
Feel the end.
Hope they are not those who still believe they can hide The End…even the man in the street everywhere, whom no one cares for, because they believe they are so much better, knows that change is ushering in…..”a change must come.”
Those who refuse to see…..well, no one really cares about any of them at this point.
Pacha…things are vibrating in waves of energy…from continent to continent..
Did you hear about the latest scam and sleight of hand by the fake professor from the 4 seasons scam……”if government replaces…the 1.3 billion RoB-ed from NIS the dollar will devalue”….
Wuh naturally i wanted to know wuh bout the billions ALSO stolen between treasury and VAT….so.who dem plan to ENSLAVE for the next 4-8 generations to plug the billion(s) in that deficit hole…when all the thieves can easily be indicted..and all they tief and parked off and onshore SEIZED..confiscated……problem solved.