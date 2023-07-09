The DLP is Dying

Ryan Walters Dr. Ronnie Yearwood, DLP leader Richard Sealy

A predictable event has fired up yet again in the DLP.

It was obvious to the greenest political pundit Dr. Ronnie Yearwood would have to face a challenge for the leadership of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) sooner or later. Many subscribe to the management concept leaders emerge and therefore Yearwood must be able to fight off all comers to establish his bona fides. Although true in theory there is a reality that nuances the political landscape of Barbados given the results of the last two general elections and how it has decimated the DLP brand. The DLP may no longer be considered a credible altenative. If the DLP perform as miserable at the next general election, Barbados will have a constitutional crisis on its hands.

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) has been reduced to a comatose state because of two significant defeats by a Mia Mottley led Barbados Labour Party (BLP) in 2018 and 2022. Former DLP President Verla De Peiza for her futile effort leading a DLP in shambles post the so called ‘lost decade’ had to resign. There is a reality that the DLP decision makers must accept, little has occurred since 2022 to positively reposition the DLP brand in the minds of a cynical and apathetic public. It does not mean Prime Minister Mia Mottley and the BLP enjoy the best support. What is means is that in the land of the blind, a one eye woman is Queen.

It must be acknowledged that the Barbados electorate ‘seems’ satisfied with the duopoly given the failure of alternative political parties to take root. Many have registered to run in recent general elections but Barbadians have deemed them not worthy of consideration with all of them losing out to the Treasury. In the prevailing circumstances it would seem the best approach is for some good men and women to join the DLP AND BLP to fuel change from within.

The incumbent Dr. Ronnie Yearwood from all reports should expect to be challenged by former Minister of Tourism Richard Sealy and the current First Vice President of the party Ryan Walters for the leadership next month. Sealy acted as deputy Prime Minister in an unpopular Stuart Cabinet and Walters is a relatively new entrant to party politics. Next month members of the DLP will have to decide if Yearwood deserves more time to rebuild the party. should it be Sealy who was a member of the Stuart government and the only candidate with a ‘track record’, or give the inexperiece Walters a chance.

A harsh reality for the DLP is that it has struggled mightily post Errol Barrow to find a popular leader. The late David Thompson does not qualify for consideration. The nature of politics in Barbados is that one of the two political parties will win government by default. There is one requirement of the political party in waiting, it must seem to posses a minimum level of being fit for purpose for the job. After unprecedented defeats in the last two general elections an increasingly cynical and apathetic electorate will be intolerant of a DLP haggling over leadership of the party at this stage – notwithstanding the theoretical argument that it shows the DLP in a good light regarding any member being able to challenge for leadership. The greenest political pundit knows the leader of the BLP and DLP is the individual anointed by the Elders of the party.

If the DLP is unable to close ranks and toss up a credible leaders next month the blogmaster fears it will have something in common with sugar and West Indies cricket. The BLP should avoid sniggering because when Mottley removes herself from local politics it may find itself in a similar position. The state of local party politics is not healthy for maintaining a robust governance system in the country.

