Sir Lloyd Sandiford died yesterday at the age of 86 years old, to be expected the tributes have been pouring in about the good things ‘Sandi’ did. The reality is that the late Sandiford will be recorded as one of the more unpopular Prime Ministers of Barbados surpassed in recent times by his Democratic Labour Party (DLP) colleague former Prime Minister Freundel Stuart.
For many Sandiford will be remembered for three things in local political history. He suffered a mutiny that resulted in a no confidence motion – see BU files. He presided over the imposition of an 8% cut on public workers salaries. The consideration, to prevent a devaluation of the Barbados dollar. Finally he is credited for being the Minister of Education who transformed our educational system.
It is a courtesy often extended to speak glowingly of the dearly departed. May you Rest in Peace. Your presence will be missed by the BU household.
It was LES as prime minister at the most crucial flashpoint in the modern political history of Barbados.
Coming after the colossus and inheriting Don Blackman and maybe the best crop of politicians the dlp had harvested.
Sandiford was at the centre of several currents which were an amalgamation of lived realities.
He came at a time of economic democracy discourses for the empowerment of Black people. A time of IMF primacy. A time of the beginning of the mass privatization of state assets as neoliberalism reached its apogee. A time of a markedly different sensibility amongst the populace as informed by critical historiographies.
On the other side of the ledger. Sandiford was perhaps the most hated prime minister by the local White elites. As a gang of four White men,heading socalled private sector organizations viscerally confronted him and formed alliances with labour unions to bring him down.
Of course, competing narratives exist.
One White man even had the audacity to refer to him as “an errant school boy” without cost.
Whether Lloyd Erskine Sandiford met that historical moment is perhaps a matter to be differed. However, there can be little doubt that Sandiford came it a historical juncture apocryphal.
We know not of his private life. But should it be that he came to a knowing of self, no doubt a welcome awaits on the other side.
We should expect Dipper to open the batting with Sandi in the next cricket match against Tom and his team.