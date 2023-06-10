A Time To March

I read the Child Protection Bill (2023) and found that I would certainly be found guilty, and liable for a fine of $100,000 and 10 years in prison for being a normal parent.
Either the bill is extremely poorly written, or there is an agenda to make all Barbadian parents guilty and liable for the same fine and imprisonment.
PARENTS’ RIGHTS
The Minister claimed that parents’ rights are protected in Article 5. I read Section 5 and I did not find it. However, throughout the Bill, the main rights for parents appear to be the right to be fined, imprisoned, and to have their children taken from them – for being normal parents.
The Minister declared in the House of Assembly that the fine should be one million dollars. Lord have mercy! He also encouraged persons who objected to the Bill to come forward to a Select Committee where they would be heard. But there was a condition – “where they align with what we are trying to do.”
NOT ALIGNED
If what they are trying to do is what they have written in the Bill, then I am not in alignment.
My son is now an adult. However, I cannot simply watch other parents in this new jeopardy without doing something. I have written twice about this. It is now time for me to march.
Grenville Phillips II is a Doctor of Engineering and a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com
The blogmaster will be honest and express ignorance about what this march is about. What are the issues being protested? Bear in mind this is a Bill that is suppose to assist abused children. The blogmaster wonders how many on the march have donated of their time or money to mentor or assist/support at risk children.
Some of these people marching the blogmaster will not follow down a street paved with gold. The good thing is that citizens must always wave their right to protest especially in an environment of 30-0.
“The blogmaster will be honest and express ignorance about what this march is about.”
Well boss, where ignorance is bliss….
You minding Christina…?
You of all people should be aware by now that the road to Hell is paved with good intent. Yet you seem to be judging the process and the Bill by the overall INTENT claimed, much like the officials defending the process.
HOWEVER, common sense should have alerted us by now to the FACT that most of the shiite currently infecting Barbados has been the result of the hasty implementation of ‘good intentions’ by incompetent JAs, without proper thought, careful review – and mostly without even sharing information with the public – until it becomes clear that the implementors HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THE HELL THEY ARE DOING.
– The license sticker idiocy that was started a few years ago that has now resolved into a colossal joke
– The National ID card folly
– The IADB child grooming survey
– The IDIOTIC assault on the 11+ – largely because Petra was encouraged to rant about it on VOB for years – all because HE did not pass the damn 11+
– The energy thrust led by the ‘St James tyre slasher’ which has ground to a halt with the latest excuse being ‘lack of batteries’
– the latest $100 Million plot involving sewerage, which appears to have been conceived and planned in the dark – by class 4 students…
…..we can go on and on ALL DAMN DAY…
Obviously the actual proposed LAW as drafted by these jokers has not been well thought out….
Obviously it will cause problems if not properly addressed…like all the rest..
Obviously there is room for much discussion, review and reflection.
…So what EXACTLY do you have against a march again?
Are you suggesting that we wait until the shit hits the fan, so you can write a blog about how we Bajans are laid back and not proactive…?
Bushie supports Grenville 100%
@Bush Tea
What are the issues that are not well thought out? An ignorant Blogmaster wants to know.