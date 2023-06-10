A Time To March

Submitted by Dr. Grenville Phillips II

I read the Child Protection Bill (2023) and found that I would certainly be found guilty, and liable for a fine of $100,000 and 10 years in prison for being a normal parent.

Either the bill is extremely poorly written, or there is an agenda to make all Barbadian parents guilty and liable for the same fine and imprisonment.

PARENTS’ RIGHTS

The Minister claimed that parents’ rights are protected in Article 5. I read Section 5 and I did not find it. However, throughout the Bill, the main rights for parents appear to be the right to be fined, imprisoned, and to have their children taken from them – for being normal parents.

The Minister declared in the House of Assembly that the fine should be one million dollars. Lord have mercy! He also encouraged persons who objected to the Bill to come forward to a Select Committee where they would be heard. But there was a condition – “where they align with what we are trying to do.”

NOT ALIGNED

If what they are trying to do is what they have written in the Bill, then I am not in alignment.

My son is now an adult. However, I cannot simply watch other parents in this new jeopardy without doing something. I have written twice about this. It is now time for me to march.

Grenville Phillips II is a Doctor of Engineering and a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.c om

