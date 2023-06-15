Have we become too polarized?

The following statement was posted with breast beating bravado by de pedantic word ‘né’ Dee Word to blog A Time to March. It was in reply to an observation the world today is as polarized as it has ever been.
There is quite a lot that’s “new under the sun”, but we have allowed ourselves to get into an absurdity of easy-speak behaviours.
Accept the old saying: “Those who do not learn (or remember) history are doomed to repeat it.”
Is Barbados MORE polarized today than it was in 1962- 65??? Based on the electorate acceptance with the 30-0 victory of one political party – twice – the fundamental answer should be a resounding NO, not so!
Yet on the other hand, we actually have more political parties now than ever …
However, based on an understanding of the historical context of the time then the answer must still be NO, not so.
The US fought a freaking civil war and endured years (still) of grave civil strife due to the rage of involvement with wars, social justice etc … yet because of a megalomaniacal narcissist it’s automatic to speak now of how polarized it is!
No David, I am not dismissive of our massive NEW and fresh challenges I am simply a realist!!!Dee Word
The blogmaster in all sincerity invites Dee Word to watch the short clip sent to BU inbox by BU family member Bentley a few days ago. There is a subtlety in the argument which is elusive for some.
David et al, I would agree with tbe video with some degree However, nobody told men to compromise or not to represent the interest of males. Sadly, no gtoup exist that represents men in Barbados.
Could not get even MENS or MESA to make a representation to the Co stitution Review Committee on Support In Kind or Parental Alienation Syndrome.
Male organizatons are compromised into silence!
Division created disharmony away from the natural original state of Unity
Touching on one BU subject matter discussed.
The family law argument as in incompetence onesided bias and prejudice corruption in courts against fathers most basic rights based on probability of statistics stereotyping criminalising good men and giving angry emotional hysterical vexatious women the benefit of doubt so they can use children as weapons in war purely out of spite is something Kammie knows all too well. The damage to children’s development and mental health and also fathers state of mind becomes buried submerged and deep rooted and eventually emerges again decades later similar to the me too trauma infused movement. Courts and lawyers act of of ignorance and do not have a fucking clue about reality of real situation or even the truth. The shitstem is all about money equity theft and forcing fathers into penury and bankruptcy.
Touching on another BU subject matter discussed.
You have blacks
You have gays
You have black gays who identify as gay first black second
point is everyone is an individual and we are all the same and different
3rd Bu subject in discussion
Political polarisation is about winning by division but is just a charade as all players con and shortchange the people and it is a scam for their own wealth