Have we become too polarized?

The following statement was posted with breast beating bravado by de pedantic word ‘né’ Dee Word to blog A Time to March. It was in reply to an observation the world today is as polarized as it has ever been.

There is quite a lot that’s “new under the sun”, but we have allowed ourselves to get into an absurdity of easy-speak behaviours.

Accept the old saying: “Those who do not learn (or remember) history are doomed to repeat it.”

Is Barbados MORE polarized today than it was in 1962- 65??? Based on the electorate acceptance with the 30-0 victory of one political party – twice – the fundamental answer should be a resounding NO, not so!

Yet on the other hand, we actually have more political parties now than ever …

However, based on an understanding of the historical context of the time then the answer must still be NO, not so.

The US fought a freaking civil war and endured years (still) of grave civil strife due to the rage of involvement with wars, social justice etc … yet because of a megalomaniacal narcissist it’s automatic to speak now of how polarized it is!

No David, I am not dismissive of our massive NEW and fresh challenges I am simply a realist!!!