Guilty as Charged

The Child Care Board Act (CAP 381) was intended to be very limited in scope to care for children who clearly needed help. Anyone with common sense could identify such children. Two problems became apparent. The first is the recent poor management in implementing the Act. The second is the abuses of this digital age that the act did not foresee.

The Solutions are obvious. First, manage the implementation in accordance with international standards like the ISO 9001. The second is to amend to act to include the observed abuses of this age. This solution was rejected in favour of abolishing the Child Care Board Act and replacing it with a new Child Protection Act – which is currently in Bill form.

BUILDING HEAVEN IN BARBADOS

The Child Protection Bill appears to have been written by persons who never had children, and forgot their childhoods. The Bill assumes that we live in heaven, and any breach of that heavenly conduct is defined as abuse. Section 3.1 describes the purpose of the Bill.

“The purpose of this Act shall be to (a) ensure compliance with:
(i) the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child;
(ii) the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; and
(iii) all other international instruments to which Barbados is a party with special regards to those which afford a child the necessary protection and assistance so that he can assume his eventual responsibilities within the community and for the full and harmonious development of his personality and to grow up in a family environment imbued with happiness, love and understanding;” (Section 3.1)

BANKRUPTABLE PENALTIES

So, the purpose of the Act is to ensure compliance with foreign ways of raising children that those countries have failed miserably to achieve for themselves. It would be fine if the Bill were an aspirational document. But it is to become Law, with unreasonably severe penalties for almost all Barbadians.

Parents, teachers, nurses and pastors who do not report “abuse” are liable “to a fine of $20 000 or to a term of imprisonment of 2 years or to both” (Section 24.7). Parents and relatives who leave a child under 12 years unsupervised are liable “to a fine of $25 000 or to imprisonment for a term of 5 years or to both.” (Section 60.1) A parent who abuses a child is liable to a “fine of $100 000 or to imprisonment for a term of 10 years or to both.” (Section 61)

STRANGE ABUSE

The Bill casts a wide net to capture abuse. For example, financial abuse “includes withholding the financial support necessary to maintain a child” (Section 2). Who determines the amount of money necessary to maintain a child? What happens if the parent loses her job and must reduce the size of everyone’s meals to pay the mortgage or rent?

Emotional abuse includes “the use of threatening words or behaviour” (Section 2). So, what happens if a parent threatens a badly behaved child with discipline. Well, according to the Bill, a fine of $100 000 or imprisonment for 10 years both (Section 61). Have we lost our minds?

Physical abuse includes any act “which causes pain” (Section 2). Seriously? Are spanks not supposed to cause pain? Verbal abuse incudes communication to harm, including “by silence” or “shouting” (Section 2). These seem like rules for lunatics in an insane asylum, not laws for a country of sane people.

GUILTY AS CHARGED

It would be impossible for me to raise any child under this Bill without being found guilty. I believe that the same would be true for our parents and fore-parents. No relative or friend can bring their children for me to watch. Even if they deposited the fine of $100,000 in my bank account, I would still be liable for 10 years in prison.

This Bill seems designed to make almost all Barbadians guilty – and bankrupt. Why? There are too many traps hidden throughout this Bill. My recommendation is to follow the obvious solution of amending the Child Care Board Act and improving management.

Grenville Phillips II is a Doctor of Engineering and a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com

  1. Humphrey wants more input for Child Protection Bill
    By Barry Alleyne
    barryalleyne@nationnews.com

    The Child Protection Bill 2023 is far from a done deal.
    Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Kirk Humphrey is asking more Barbadians, especially the youth, to bring their ideas to the fore as the newly proposed legislation goes to Select Committee for further consideration later this week.
    In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Sun, Humphrey revealed he had met with several young people and attorneys last week who wanted additional input about the newly proposed bill since the aim is to produce the best legislation possible.
    Humphrey also confirmed that the legislation should go to Select Committee sometime in the next seven days, and the plan is to produce different public service announcements in the coming days, educating the population more about the legislation, while at the same time urging more Barbadians to get involved in the process.
    “There have been concerns in the social sector for many years about reform, and this will be a legislation of social reform. All are invited to participate,” he said. “The overarching legal framework for most of the vulnerable, children, the elderly and disabled, is weak, and this reform is necessary to strengthen it,” he added.
    The minister first tabled the legislation on May 16 in the House of Assembly, and it was adjourned for further consideration last Tuesday.
    “We will invite any group or individuals to present to the Select Committee any changes they would want to see. There is still a lot of room for input in finalising this legislation. I’m also making a commitment to simplify the legislation and to give to Barbadians in bits and pieces for them to digest,” said Humphrey.
    He met with ministry officials last Friday to start a discussion on the development of several small videos that would be facilitated by media houses and community groups so citizens could be brought up to speed. “I also met with several young people last Monday and we went through the Bill. They now understand it and will help us carry the message. They will also provide input as we go to Select Committee.”
    Humphrey said he was quite comfortable in the journey taken that culminated with the legislation being tabled in the House of Assembly.
    “I’m completely satisfied that it covered all the bases. We’ve drafted something that we think is a very solid document but we are still taking it to Select Committee to allow other people to contribute. I’m still very open to tweaking what we have,” the minister added.
    Humphrey noted that consultation that led to the new legislation included the Director of the Child Care Board, Roseanne Richards, an attorney, child rights advocate and former magistrate Faith Marshall-Harris, child activist Jacqueline Sealy-Burke, Safiya Moore, several other attorneys-at-law, and the Barbados Bar Association.
    He revealed that when the Child Protection Authority is established, many social workers would be brought on board.
    In addition, a Secure Protection Facility will be opened to help children between 12 and 18 years old that find themselves in conflict with the law.
    Humphrey said that the facility would house between ten and 20 children.
