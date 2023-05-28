A poor choice: A do nothing group or a walk back group?

Submitted by Observing
Between 2013 and 2018 the accusation was correctly leveled at the then government that they were not doing enough, not saying enough, not taking decisive action. We felt the impact and the results of the 2018 election sent the message loud and clear.
Fast forward to 2023, with two 30-0’s behind us and what do we have?
Apparently a “walk back” and “kite flying” government instead. Take a moment to look at some of the “bold policies” that had to be put on pause, “walked back” or caused confusion.
1. Breathalyser Test (still outstanding)
2. Child Protection Act (More input now needed according to the Minister)
3. Two Deputy Commissioners of police (law had to be changed)
4. Education reform (nobody knows!)
5. National Republic Day (the people spoke)
6. Integrity Legislation (where is it?)
7. Speightstown traffic changes (common sense prevailed)
8. Public Service Contracts (we now have a Hollywood civil service)
9. Covd-era restrictions
and the list can go on.
Add to that the things that are still unclear to the general public but which impact us greatly.
1. Government procurements
2. Education Reform plans
3. The legality of the IADB Survey
4. Amount of properties being sold under the radar
5. The true state of our current debt situation
6. The true state of the National Insurance Scheme
7. The amount of consultants and where they are
The old saying that 6 is half dozen rings true, but, if we were promised transparency, good governance, civic engagement, freedom of information and integrity then, we should reasonably expect it.
In the absence of a Parliamentary opposition the time has long gone for public voices, collective consensus, advocacy by civic Barbados and a review of the role of our trade unions and leaders. Homage to the King only serves short term interests.
The time has come for people to speak up….not quietly in corners but loudly on the corners and in the shops and in meetings and AGMS.
Saint Ambrose said that “In some cases, silence is dangerous. “
Truer words hath not been spoken.
Will the good people please stand up???
Same ‘warmed’ over soup.
@Artax
How is trying to hold the government accountable “warmed’ over soup? Can any of the items raised be refuted?
All of these are service economy elements.
‘Gine muh the vote and watch muh’ could not merely be about these.
Even as the writer himself was a supporter of the double-throne speeches.
A set of events which made a mockery of the first mandate and the manifesto accompanied.
The country still has a one broken winged economy.
That list of items does not even venture towards a different kind of multi-sectoral economy. Even as this is the central need.
That it’s limited to the social is pregnant with meanings. The elites have no way to economically transform the country, they are not even trying at faking it.
These social items, a beggar nation hopes, will erect a patina of well being
No nation can so survive! For if the whole was achieved, national economy would be no better. But the attempt to present a more civil image cannot sustainable happen in the absence of a dynamically expanded economy.
Thanks again!
Sometimes it is better not to waste time thinking about politics
In the question of Integrity Legislation for dummies.
We had strenuous warn those leading proponents of it here that the people of Barbados would have been better served by a right to recall.
So said so done. For to expect a Mottley bunch of lawyers to betray institutional corruption and do the right thing by Bajans was always a pipe dream.
Lawyers, all of whom know, long before anybody else, which of their colleagues are stealing client funds, are in trouble, and instead of exposing them they conspire to cover up ongoing crimes.
Are these are the criminals who will give integrity legislation, even if a toothless tiger?
Stop believing thieving lawyers. Demand a right to recall precisely because Mia Mottley and the other lawyers in politics and outside too cannot be trusted.
A citizens’ right to recall should act as if that device from the events of 1789.
” How is trying to hold the government accountable “warmed’ over soup? ”
Politics is just a spectator sport to keep the masses under control, same goes with News media
David
I’ll answer your second question first.
(2). “Can any of the items raised be refuted?”
NEVER mentioned anything to suggest whether or not ‘any of the items raised can be refuted.”
(1). “How is trying to hold the government accountable “warmed over soup?”
Using differently titled ‘bait and switch’ articles to repeatedly highlight the SAME issues.
In the previous article, “All TALK about Education Making me Mad,” we were a given a historical review of the Education Sector Enhancement Programme (EDUTECH), which was implemented 23 years ago, in 2000.
Am I to believe that, in the interest of being FAIR and BALANCED, there weren’t any other failed educational policies during the previous DLP administration’s 2008 to 2018 tenure that could’ve also been highlighted, so as to indicate the abysmal failure of successive BLP and DLP administrations relative to education?
Or was that period conveniently or purposely ignored?
Ironically, in April 2011, then Minister of Education and Human Resource Development, Ronald Jones, gave World Bank officials a progress report on EDUTECH.
Jones was reported as having said, “Many thought it impracticable, impossible and most improbable that this small, virtually unknown Caribbean island would first, obtain the approval from the developing agencies to finance this initiative and second, would be able to SUCCESSFULLY IMPLEMENT an over BB$400 million dollar education programme focusing on curriculum reform, teacher professional development, technology infusion and school infrastructure upgrade.”
David
I also recall another ‘bait and switch’ article, in which the author promised to critique the manifestos of BOTH the BEES and DEMS.
We were given an indepth criticism of the BLP’s ‘Covenant of Hope.’
Five years later, we are still ‘waiting in vain’ for his criticisms of the DEMS’ manifesto.
But, then again, ‘to each his own.’
Other questions should include but not limited to:
What sense does voting make for those who do?
Why is it impossible for any government, even when endowed with two exclusive and successive mandates, to be unable to approach a meaningful transformational national project which a critical mass has always demanded?
Why is an opposition needed at all, when a 30-love government appears no less constrained by its own inability to break out of the mould and move the centre to the highest levels of production?
Is it the case that the personality cultism of the leader; feel good endeavours like republicanism, constitutional review Commission, and the like, could replace real industry?
Are we in danger of losing one decade ,,,,,,,,,,, and then another.in succession?
Besides the constant borrowing what significant and measureable difference has this regime made? Is the country still pumping raw sewage into sea?
And on and on.
