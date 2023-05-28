A poor choice: A do nothing group or a walk back group?

Submitted by Observing

The Honourable Prime Minister Mia Mottley

Between 2013 and 2018 the accusation was correctly leveled at the then government that they were not doing enough, not saying enough, not taking decisive action. We felt the impact and the results of the 2018 election sent the message loud and clear.



Fast forward to 2023, with two 30-0’s behind us and what do we have?



Apparently a “walk back” and “kite flying” government instead. Take a moment to look at some of the “bold policies” that had to be put on pause, “walked back” or caused confusion.



1. Breathalyser Test (still outstanding)

2. Child Protection Act (More input now needed according to the Minister)

3. Two Deputy Commissioners of police (law had to be changed)

4. Education reform (nobody knows!)

5. National Republic Day (the people spoke)

6. Integrity Legislation (where is it?)

7. Speightstown traffic changes (common sense prevailed)

8. Public Service Contracts (we now have a Hollywood civil service)

9. Covd-era restrictions



and the list can go on.





Add to that the things that are still unclear to the general public but which impact us greatly.



1. Government procurements

2. Education Reform plans

3. The legality of the IADB Survey

4. Amount of properties being sold under the radar

5. The true state of our current debt situation

6. The true state of the National Insurance Scheme

7. The amount of consultants and where they are



The old saying that 6 is half dozen rings true, but, if we were promised transparency, good governance, civic engagement, freedom of information and integrity then, we should reasonably expect it.



In the absence of a Parliamentary opposition the time has long gone for public voices, collective consensus, advocacy by civic Barbados and a review of the role of our trade unions and leaders. Homage to the King only serves short term interests.



The time has come for people to speak up….not quietly in corners but loudly on the corners and in the shops and in meetings and AGMS.



Saint Ambrose said that “In some cases, silence is dangerous. “



Truer words hath not been spoken.



Will the good people please stand up???



