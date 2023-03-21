Barbados watch out, another global financial crisis on the horizon

Another global financial crisis seems set to engulf the world with the collapse of banks in the United States and Europe, two of the major financial markets in the world. Attempts by regulators and big banks to intervene by bail ins and other means have failed to calm unease in the markets. Banking and other financial stocks have seen declines which reflects a lack of confidence by investors.

Too many Barbadians are going about day to day business oblivious to the building of dark clouds on the horizon. There is the saying when the USA economy catches a cold Barbados will become sick. The graph about is forecasting a scenario which does not augur well for Barbados. The Barbados economy is precariously positioned, another global financial crisis will catspraddle all effort made since the 2007 financial crisis to right the local economy.

In Deo Speramus!

  1. Reform global financial system

    The following is an Op-Ed by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and French minister for development, francophony and international partnerships Chrysoula Zacharopoulou.

    THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL architecture is no longer fit for purpose to meet the challenges of the 21st century. The Bridgetown Initiative proposes some innovative solutions for its reform. The upcoming Paris Summit on June 22 and 23 will look at a new global financial pact.
    Each international meeting allows discussions, ambitions, commitments, reflecting a real and shared desire to make progress. But in the end, there is always the same stalemate: insufficient funding for developing and vulnerable middle income countries.
    Who can ignore the terrible injustice before our eyes? Who can ignore that the poorest countries, because of their vulnerability to climate change, find themselves on the front line of a war they did not start? Who can ignore the fact that funding is currently insufficient to meet the exponential needs of these countries, which must finance their economic development, their ecological transition and their climate resilience all at once? And, who can ignore the fact that the economic, energy and food security consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine affect these vulnerable countries first and foremost?
    Injustices
    The countries of the South – notably Barbados – are constantly reminding us of these injustices. They also remind us that the responses of the international community are fragmented, partial and insufficient.
    On the one hand, developed countries continue to scatter their resources in ad hoc funds that proliferate, on all subjects, without however managing to mobilise the necessary funding. On the other hand, increasing interest rates, reaching predatory levels for the least developed countries and vulnerable middle income countries, remove any prospect of economic recovery and accentuate the risks of a debt crisis.
    These failures of our international financial system inherited from Bretton Woods pose two major risks for the future of our planet: firstly, insufficient protection of global public goods, due to a lack of sufficient resources, and secondly, a risk of further fragmentation of the world. This is at a time when we need more than ever global moral strategic leadership, effective multilateralism and reinforced cooperation. France and Barbados,
    of the “North” and “South” respectively, share the same conviction: that we must not be resigned to injustice or fragmentation.
    We are, therefore, calling today for a major reform of the global financial architecture. Together, we must work to build a more responsive, fairer and more united international financial system that will make it possible to fight inequalities, finance the climate transition and move our countries closer towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.
    The time for action is now.
    Grounds for hope
    The Indian presidency of the G20, the mid-term review of the Sustainable Development Goals, the positive momentum generated by the COPs, the democratic election of leaders on the continents of Africa and South America, the willingness of the US administration and the consensus to change the World Bank’s leadership are all grounds for hope for an ambitious reform.
    Some solutions have already been initiated. As early as 2020, France launched debt treatment initiatives, then implemented the common framework that is now being rolled out in several countries. At the summit for the financing of African economies in May 2021, France proposed the reallocation of International Monetary Fund special drawing rights to the least developed countries. Today, 20 per cent of France’s SDRs have already been reallocated and France has committed to increasing its commitment to 30 per cent. Other countries have followed. All countries must do their part in this effort.
    But we must all now go further, taking inspiration from the Bridgetown Initiative, an ambitious yet achievable set of solutions sponsored by Barbados and, of which France fully shares the objectives.
    To make an impact, we now need a surge of long-dated, low cost finance to help drive public and private investment. This new stimulus could help finance mitigation in large emerging countries and social and economic resilience in developing countries more broadly. It must come alongside additional grant funding for the poorest countries and loss and damage in climate vulnerable countries.
    To be more effective, we must also modernise our intervention instruments, notably through the structural reform of development banks so that they can lend substantially more than they currently lend to governments and do more to mobilise private savings. To be more inclusive, we must, above all, give the developing countries a greater voice in international forums.
    This is the objective of the Summit for a new global financial pact, which will be held in Paris on June 22 and 23, this year.
    This Summit is intended to be inclusive – every country will have a voice and every perspective will be represented.
    This Summit will place the international financial issues at their rightful level: that of the Heads of State and Heads of Government, who will drive the necessary transformations as we head into COP-28 later in the year.
    This Summit will aim to unite the world around an ambitious but urgent objective: to build an international financial system adapted to the challenges of the 21st century and fit for purpose.
    The challenge is immense. France, a country which is deeply committed to fair and effective multilateralism, and Barbados, a voice for the most vulnerable countries and equally committed to fair and effective multilateralism, are determined to play their full part in this collective effort.

  2. Pass up the Chalice
    If you don’t have money in your pocket
    You feel down and out
    If you don’t have money in your pocket
    You don’t feel right now

  3. Looks like Kiki is getting set to kill this blog..

    @ David
    Boss, you ain’t seen nothing yet!

    Post the China /Russia meeting (currently under way) – and spurred by the International Court’s attempt to criminalize Putin, you will see an acceleration of the BRICS initiative that will IMMEDIATELY collapse the US dollar – and the US economy – almost overnight (like a thief in the night).

    This will signal the beginning of REAL troubles….
    Cause NOTHING spurs albino-centric demons to action like a threat to their precious money…

  4. From experiential knowledge if you want God to do his works you should shut up and stop commenting.
    Karma is a concept of action, work or deed, and its effect or consequences.
    Inward meditation is the opposite..

  5. Bushman….Pacha will give us a timeline of forward moving events now unfolding at warp speed…i can only stand on the sidelines and watch the plays…real theatre, nuff laughter….

    Me thinks nuff, nuff hopefuls got left behind in their quest and int know it yet….

  6. Again, as people persist in talking about “reform”. We say explicitly that that time is dead. Dead as a doornail.

    Bushie is quite right. While radical transformations can spread the gamut. Our intuition was that this time this one shall be sudden, tectonic, fundamental.

    We are talking about a RADICAL revolution not the reforms those who like pragmatism, moderation and pretending change is being embraced while they harken unto to the ways of yore, would like to think.

    We’ve just had a talk fest in Bridgetown. Without listening we’re willing to argue that not a single insight about these events was ventured.

    Then we wonder why these countries, as lions led by sheep, can never progress. Maybe president Xi or Putin somehow have bigger and better brains than us.

    We see this as a national lack of courage to embrace the unknown. To see the unseen!

  7. “Then we wonder why these countries, as lions led by sheep, can never progress. Maybe president Xi or Putin somehow have bigger and better brains than us.”

    Brain power that small island wannabes (“francophonys) clearly lack.

  8. Pacha….what am concerned about is, Barbados gave us the 1661Slave Codes that destroyed our earth socially and still financially aimed specifically at African descents…..it’s still on THEIR statute books.

    Now what could they possibly offer the world with what sounds very much like the Bridgetown Slave Agenda…since the island is a famous world class Slave Society cesspit steeped in and flavored with CRYPTO-RACISM, as defined by the UN..

    It’s insulting and very disrespectful..

    They wont even make an effort to clean out their filthy pens first…but ready to impose whatever human reducing wastage they concocted.

    I dont get involved in petty small island politics, never took a good look at world politics until now……but can see that with an elevated understanding now available to me, no need to wallow at the subterranean level of bottomfeeders…aka politicians.

