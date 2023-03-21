Barbados watch out, another global financial crisis on the horizon

Another global financial crisis seems set to engulf the world with the collapse of banks in the United States and Europe, two of the major financial markets in the world. Attempts by regulators and big banks to intervene by bail ins and other means have failed to calm unease in the markets. Banking and other financial stocks have seen declines which reflects a lack of confidence by investors.

Too many Barbadians are going about day to day business oblivious to the building of dark clouds on the horizon. There is the saying when the USA economy catches a cold Barbados will become sick. The graph about is forecasting a scenario which does not augur well for Barbados. The Barbados economy is precariously positioned, another global financial crisis will catspraddle all effort made since the 2007 financial crisis to right the local economy.

In Deo Speramus!

