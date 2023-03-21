Barbados watch out, another global financial crisis on the horizon

Another global financial crisis seems set to engulf the world with the collapse of banks in the United States and Europe, two of the major financial markets in the world. Attempts by regulators and big banks to intervene by bail ins and other means have failed to calm unease in the markets. Banking and other financial stocks have seen declines which reflects a lack of confidence by investors.
Too many Barbadians are going about day to day business oblivious to the building of dark clouds on the horizon. There is the saying when the USA economy catches a cold Barbados will become sick. The graph about is forecasting a scenario which does not augur well for Barbados. The Barbados economy is precariously positioned, another global financial crisis will catspraddle all effort made since the 2007 financial crisis to right the local economy.
In Deo Speramus!
Source: Nation
Looks like Kiki is getting set to kill this blog..
@ David
Boss, you ain’t seen nothing yet!
Post the China /Russia meeting (currently under way) – and spurred by the International Court’s attempt to criminalize Putin, you will see an acceleration of the BRICS initiative that will IMMEDIATELY collapse the US dollar – and the US economy – almost overnight (like a thief in the night).
This will signal the beginning of REAL troubles….
Cause NOTHING spurs albino-centric demons to action like a threat to their precious money…
@Bush Tea
Some will say a broken clock is correct twice in a 24 hour period.
From experiential knowledge if you want God to do his works you should shut up and stop commenting.
Karma is a concept of action, work or deed, and its effect or consequences.
Inward meditation is the opposite..
Bushman….Pacha will give us a timeline of forward moving events now unfolding at warp speed…i can only stand on the sidelines and watch the plays…real theatre, nuff laughter….
Me thinks nuff, nuff hopefuls got left behind in their quest and int know it yet….
Again, as people persist in talking about “reform”. We say explicitly that that time is dead. Dead as a doornail.
Bushie is quite right. While radical transformations can spread the gamut. Our intuition was that this time this one shall be sudden, tectonic, fundamental.
We are talking about a RADICAL revolution not the reforms those who like pragmatism, moderation and pretending change is being embraced while they harken unto to the ways of yore, would like to think.
We’ve just had a talk fest in Bridgetown. Without listening we’re willing to argue that not a single insight about these events was ventured.
Then we wonder why these countries, as lions led by sheep, can never progress. Maybe president Xi or Putin somehow have bigger and better brains than us.
We see this as a national lack of courage to embrace the unknown. To see the unseen!
“Then we wonder why these countries, as lions led by sheep, can never progress. Maybe president Xi or Putin somehow have bigger and better brains than us.”
Brain power that small island wannabes (“francophonys) clearly lack.
Pacha….what am concerned about is, Barbados gave us the 1661Slave Codes that destroyed our earth socially and still financially aimed specifically at African descents…..it’s still on THEIR statute books.
Now what could they possibly offer the world with what sounds very much like the Bridgetown Slave Agenda…since the island is a famous world class Slave Society cesspit steeped in and flavored with CRYPTO-RACISM, as defined by the UN..
It’s insulting and very disrespectful..
They wont even make an effort to clean out their filthy pens first…but ready to impose whatever human reducing wastage they concocted.
I dont get involved in petty small island politics, never took a good look at world politics until now……but can see that with an elevated understanding now available to me, no need to wallow at the subterranean level of bottomfeeders…aka politicians.