A Never Ending Process to Change the Political Landscape

Is politics nothing other than the art of deliberately lying?

⁃ Voltaire

There is a conversation being had across the globe. In the USA, UK, Barbados to name a few. It is about the integrity of the politician and the system that produces the politician. Oftentimes public commentators in this space and elsewhere offer facile analyses to what is a complex matter. It is no coincidence the political class is being pilloried by electors across countries and we continue to observe an unprecedented level of apathy and cynicism.

Our system – in theory – encourages any individual to offer themselves as a candidate for elective politics. When we criticize politicians we criticize ourselves. But is it that simple an observation to make?

The easy observation is that the process to select and elect political candidates who aspire to be members of parliament is inadequate. As the saying goes, “you only get out what you put in”. Why is the existing system to select political candidates inadequate to ensure the best opportunity to select a different type of politician?

Whether in the US, UK or Barbados it is obvious the ‘system’ is not engineered to encourage candidates from the blue collar segment of society to have a high chance of winning at the polls. The explanation maybe a simple one even if the solution is challenging to solve. There is a reason why individuals who are financially self sufficient like lawyers, doctors and self employed professionals run for political office. These self employed players have the flexibility to allocate time to canvassing, financial independence to grow favour with constituents and to avoid the strictures of being an employee. There is the knock on benefits of building social and professional networks and understanding the workings of the system to feather aspirations (the subject of another engagement) of professions.

The establishment in the case of Barbados solidifies the status quo by appointing individuals to the Senate from a similar class of background. Let us agree those selected must have a skillset to be competent to be a legislator BUT if the blue collar segment of the population is significant, room must be carved out in our system to ensure the best representation is reflected in the legislation.

As mentioned this is not simply a Barbados problem. Understanding the dysfunctional political system cannot be accurately distilled by the use of cliches like duopoly, tieffin politicians and other hyperbolic language used by some social commentators. It is a complex matter. We have to take heart from the fact change is constant and a process. It will occur as it always does – through honest to God advocacy by the PEOPLE.

  • David
    August 28, 2022 4:33 AM

    $3M IN FEES

    Lawyers submit bills to Govt for Four Seasons work
    By Maria Bradshaw mariabradshaw@nationnews.com
    Two Queen’s Counsels who worked for Clearwater Bay, the Government entity which acquired the controversial Four Seasons property at Paradise, St Michael, have submitted bills to Government for legal fees totalling $3 million.
    That is according to sources close to the issue.
    Documents show that one attorney sent a bill for $1 410 000 for “legal advice for work done in advising the Ministry of Economic Affairs on the recovery of the US$60 million invested by the Government by way of the Debenture of March 7, 2011 and all other matters attendant to the recovery of that investment…” The other attorney sent a bill for $1.527 million for working for Clearwater in relation to the abandoned transaction to Pharliciple and Blue Development Ltd, the two companies, with the same directors, which Clearwater engaged to market Four Seasons.
    Well-placed Government sources told the Sunday Sun that Government was challenging both submissions.
    ‘Expensive advice’ “That was the most expensive piece of advice in the history of Barbados, $1.41 million and still not a cent recovered,” a source said, adding that the “entitlement fees” had been passed to the Attorney General for advice “since there is no evidence that
    the attorney was ever engaged to act as an attorney for that company.”
    The source however, stated that the other QC who submitted the bill for $1.5 million had received some of the money.
    That attorney was apparently engaged in the agreement between Clearwater Bay and Blue Development which is now the subject of contentious court proceedings.
    When contacted Attorney General Dale Marshall said he was not at liberty to speak on these matters.
    While persons have always speculated about the fees said also to be in six figures, which were paid to Professor Avinash Persaud, the former executive chairman of Four Seasons and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who worked as an attorney for Four Seasons, back in 2010, Government sources pointed out that neither of them was paid directly from Government, stating: “They never worked on behalf of Clearwater. They worked exclusively for the developer.”
    In 2016, Clearwater Bay (a company wholly owned by Government) entered into an agreement to sell the partially completed Four Seasons resort to Blue Development Ltd. While the purchase price of $59 million was not paid, it was agreed that the debenture and mortgage charging the Paradise Lands would be executed to secure payment.
    However, Government failed to lodge the debenture and the mortgage within the 28 days requirement of their creation and last year Government was forced to go to court, five years after the sale, with an urgent application to register the two charges out of time.
    While a judge ruled last August that Government would be given time to register the two charges Blue Development is appealing that ruling.
    A source said: “The attorney acting for Clearwater Bay was responsible for safe guarding the interest of the company in the property and perfecting the securities by recording them in the relevant Registries”.

    Sunday Sun investigations reveal that back in 2010 the Clearwater Bay board consisted of Margaret Sivers, former director of the Barbados Revenue Authority; Dr Louis Woodroffe, Head of the Civil Service; William Layne, retired Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance; Juanita Thorington-Powlett, Carol-Ann Foster and Nancy Headley, who were all at the time senior officers in the Ministry of Finance and attorney-at-law Adrian King QC.
    Chairman of both Pharliciple and Blue Development was businessman and chief executive officer of Jada Group Inc., Philip Tempro.
    In last year’s court proceedings, Headley gave a sworn affidavit to the court in which she outlined that Clearwater sold the lands at Paradise Beach to Blue Development for US$59 million.
    She said: “The defendant did not pay the purchase price but it was agreed that the debenture and mortgage charging the Paradise lands would be executed to secure payment of the purchase price. The Debenture and Mortgage were being held in escrow pending applications by the defendant to the Central Bank of Barbados for certain approvals and exemptions with respect to exchange control and also pending applications to the Ministry of Finance and concessions relating to the Economic Affairs for fiscal development of lots A and B.”
    Headley further told the court that there was outstanding land tax arrears of $1 288 973.65 and $573 550, respectively, for the two parcels of land at Four Seasons.
    In his affidavit, Tempro
    revealed that the agreement made between Clearwater Bay and Blue Development was that Blue Development would find an investor for Four Seasons who would then “step into the shoes” of Blue Development and pay Clearwater the purchase price as well as develop a luxury hotel and residences.
    “These negotiations took place over several months and involved discussions on various aspects of the proposed development and what would be required in order to attract the correct brand and developer to complete the project. These discussions involved not only how the legal structure was to be organised but would also include matters such as the grant of Government concessions for the project as well as permissions from the Central Bank relative to the development and other related matters, all of which were at the Defendant’s request subsequently granted by the Ministry of Finance and The Central Bank of Barbados.”
    He further disclosed that Blue Development spent considerable time and money travelling the globe seeking out investors.
    “I, on behalf of the defendant, interviewed virtually every major international five star hotel brand and provided them with full packages of information and documentation which included financial feasibilities, architectural plans, agreements by GoB relative to concessions for the proposed project and copies of the agreement,” he said, adding that he along with a local consultant, over several years made trips to London, Singapore, New York, Miami and California to meet with various potential brands and investors and also engaged financial brokerage houses in New York, London and Miami,” all at Blue Development’s expense.
    He stated: “Sometime in 2018 … the defendant, was able to identify a suitable investor for the Four Seasons Development who I introduced to the claimant and the Government of Barbados. I verily believe that this investor is currently in discussions with the claimant and the GOB as being the likely investor and developer in the project.”


    Source: Nation

  • David
    August 28, 2022 4:34 AM

    NIS should act now to save scheme

    The following article was submitted by Lisa Wade, a Principal and Consulting Actuary with Eckler Ltd.
    The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) which started in 1967 is a critical pillar of Barbados’ retirement benefits system. It provides a significant source of retirement income to its contributors and in many cases is the only source of retirement income for Barbadians.
    The 17th Actuarial Review of the National Insurance Scheme has revealed that the National Insurance Fund, which is responsible for the provision of old age contributory pensions, will be fully depleted between 2034 and 2041.
    This does not mean that the payment of these pensions will cease at that time, a fear expressed in some quarters, but it will mean that the benefit payments will exceed contribution and investment income and it will not be possible for the Fund to meet its obligations to pensioners in a timely manner, as there will be no reserves from which the NIS can draw upon. The Government and the NIS have signalled their intention to reform NIS to put it on a path to financial sustainability.
    The reform of National Insurance should be a holistic one which takes into consideration governance reform and financial reform.
    Statutory body
    National Insurance (NIS) has indicated that there will be changes made to its operations so that it becomes a statutory body and is fully governed by its Board of Directors. It has been stated that such a change will help NIS to ensure that it is able to more efficiently run its operations.
    As part of reforming the governance of NIS, it is critically important that information be publicly available in a timely manner. NIS has not published audit accounts for over ten years and its annual report, which was an invaluable source of information on the operations of the NIS, has not been published since 2011. The public has been provided with a timeline for the publication of this information and it is important that this timeline be adhered to. An annual report, in particular, should be published as soon as possible.
    There are a number of areas that should also be considered for discussion, including the payment and processing of benefits and a number of rules regarding eligibility for benefits, which would
    enable employees to receive their benefits in a shorter time frame.
    The current financial situation of the NIS has been the source of widespread discourse in Barbados over the last couple of weeks. There are a myriad of reasons for the current financial position of the NIS. However, at the core of the problem is that the benefits being provided by NIS cannot be paid for by the contributions that are currently being remitted by employees and employers. This is why financial reform is critical now.
    The situation has been exacerbated by the current demographic profile of the Barbadian population (i.e. the rapidly aging population) and the growth rate of the Barbadian economy. The changing demographic profile of the Barbadian population, when coupled with labour force changes, has led to a rapid fall in the number of contributors to NIS.
    Employment practices in Barbados have changed significantly over the last 15 years, as companies have restructured their operations, increasing the number of sub-contractors relative to the number of employees. Changes such as these have been coupled with an increase in the number of persons who would normally be categorised as self-employed. As noted in the 17th Actuarial Review, between 85 per cent and 90 per cent of employed persons contribute to NIS while less than 20 per cent of selfemployed persons do. It is key that any reforms implemented consider the issues of benefit adequacy, financial sustainability and inter-generational equity. This is important if persons are to buy in to the reform process. It is also key if those persons, such as the self-employed, who are not currently participating in the NIS are to see it as a valuable pension system to which to contribute.
    Many reform options are currently being debated publicly. It is hoped that the reform options will take into consideration issues such as employees’ desires regarding the timing of retirement, employee productivity and Barbados’ competitiveness as a country in which to do business.
    In addition, Barbados’ retirement system has a number of other important components such as private sector pension plans and registered retirement savings plans. These pension arrangements provide retirement income to employees and
    individuals with meaningful income which is supplementary to that provided by NIS. Employer-sponsored pension arrangements should be permitted the flexibility to determine how any reform options will be incorporated into their provisions. It is important that Barbadians take advantages of whatever retirement programmes are available to them.
    Tax incentives
    Government should also consider reinstating the tax incentives for saving in retirement programmes such as employer sponsored and individual retirement plans. These tax incentives will help to increase the number of persons who participate in these arrangements and will serve to reduce sole reliance on NIS as the provider of pension income.
    The reform of NIS is an important issue which will impact many of us. NIS provides a significant source of retirement income for the Barbadian public. It is critical to ensure its sustainability for generations to come. It is hoped that any reforms that are made will be robust enough such that another major reform is not required in the foreseeable future.
    The reform should establish checks and balances in the system that will enable the NIS and key stakeholders to discuss any necessary changes well in advance of the system facing the medium-term exhaustion of its Fund as is presently the case.

    Source: Nation

  • David
    August 28, 2022 4:35 AM

    Move faster on Auditor General’s findings

    The latest Auditor General’s report has triggered myriad calls for the Mia Amor Mottley administration to take action on the several financial management issues raised. Government has since responded in a 64-page document prepared by Director of Finance and Economic Affairs Ian Carrington, which outlines a plan of action to address the shortfalls. In this Sunday Sun Q& A, chairman of the watch group Integrity Group Barbados (IGB), Andy Armstrong, is interviewed by Senior Multimedia Journalist Colville Mounsey, to determine if the Government’s response has calmed their concerns.
    Does the Government’s response address the concerns of the Auditor General?
    The Auditor General specifically called for three things, he asked that his department be properly resourced and it does not appear as if that is being addressed. I stress that this is not just this current administration, but this has been a problem within the Auditor General’s office for many many years.
    When this current administration came into power in 2018, one of their manifesto promises was to fully resource the Auditor General’s office. I imagine that this is easier said than done, but by now one would have hoped that they would have made more progress on that.
    What do you think are some of the key concerns?
    The Auditor General asked for some sort of immunity from prosecution and as you know the Barbados Water Authority had launched a case against the Auditor General’s office. I have heard that the Auditor General’s office already has some protection, but if that is indeed the case then it needs to be stated more forcefully and then the Water Authority needs to be made to withdraw their case.
    Thirdly, is the Public Accounts Committee. Right now we have this odd situation where the leader of the Opposition is supposed to be head of the Public Accounts Committee, but since there is no leader of the Opposition then that can’t be convened.
    The bigger issue is that the Public Accounts Committee has never really functioned very well for many years and as a nation we need to think of a better mechanism for responding to the Auditor General’s report.
    Do you believe that the Government solutions put forward thus far would provide the requisite accountability?
    There definitely is a need for more discussion. The last thing we want to see is an internal audit department undermine Auditor General Leigh Trotman discovered that $3.9 million has been paid out to
    dead people. (FP)
    From Page 16A.
    the Auditor General, so we have to be really careful that does not happen. I am not convinced yet that an Internal Audit Department is the best solution and I think it needs more thought before we rush ahead.
    In terms of recovering the monies paid out in pensions to persons that are dead, the reality is that the longer you take to try to recover money the harder it is.
    In the private sector if you take more than 90 to 100 days to get people to pay you, it then becomes very difficult.
    How achievable are some of these?
    It is not impossible but it takes a whole lot more effort, so while I think that Government should try to recover the monies, you have to be careful about the amount of resources you invest in this effort.
    What do you believe are the solutions going forward?
    We do believe that the Auditor General needs to have more power. In terms of transparency, I believe we need a system similar to what St Lucia has with open data.

    Source: Nation

  • David
    August 28, 2022 4:38 AM

    Actively shaping culture of freedom
    Culture is to the human being as water is to the fish. We swim in it. We need it to develop. We are engulfed in cultural environments. What is different about human beings is that we have more capacity than fish do to choose how we respond to our environment.
    At the same time that the culture of the West was developing its version of individual freedom and the right of each individual to choose their own path in life, it was also actively seeking to influence those it oppressed, enslaved and colonised in the other direction.
    The right to choice and to self-determination was seen as the privilege of a select few. The wealth and power of these elites have long been acquired and maintained through the exploitation of all others, who were to have no choice in the matter.
    However, the door to freedom and choice gradually opened to others. On one hand, it was forced open by those who had less freedom, and on the other hand, the elites expanded and extended freedoms when it served their own purposes. There was always care, though, to put things in place so that no matter how much freedom spread, the hierarchy basically remained stable. Those who were at the top and in the inner circle would continue to have more freedom and privileges than those at the bottom and the outer circles.
    Gradual development of cultures
    What we call progress has been the gradual development of cultures that provide greater opportunity for persons to climb the social ladder.
    This speaks to the capacity of human beings to choose who they become if the cultural waters allow it.
    But this expanding culture of freedom threatens the traditional colonial elites as well as many of the formerly underprivileged who have climbed the ladder. The system and culture which we live in need a class or classes of people to exploit. Expanding rights and freedoms means the social hierarchy is being flattened. Elites lose power and influence.
    They have often chosen to pollute the water, to slow the march of progress.
    In fact, in many places we are now seeing regression. The ladder has become more slippery and difficult to climb in recent decades. Many are sliding back down. The wealth gap is increasing. The pressures of the climb and to even hold on at the bottom are leading to a seeming increase in mental illness. As the cultural environment becomes more difficult for more people, and as more people become disillusioned about their chances to rise up the ladder, this 400-plus years of a system and culture of exploitation
    is looking increasingly unstable and unsustainable.
    Power of choice
    As human beings, we are called to exercise our freedom and power of choice. We are called to be proactive in creating systems and cultures that are better than the ones we inherited. As individuals, families, and communities we have the capacity to not only respond to the culture that shapes us but to shape it as well. However, many of us identify so deeply with culture as we have inherited it or are so comfortable consuming culture or are so beaten down by it that to actively and purposefully seek to influence it seems unnecessary if not impossible or out of reach.

    Adrian Green is a communications specialist. Email adriangreen14@gmail.com.

    Source: Nation

  • David
    August 28, 2022 4:38 AM

    NOT SO FAST!
    Intervenor: We’ve heard this promise from BL&P before
    By Colville Mounsey
    colvillemounsey@nationnews.com

    The promise by the Barbados Light & Power (BL& P) that electricity bills will be lower even if rates are increased is giving some intervenors in the electricity rate hearing a feeling of déjà vu.
    Last week, manager of regulatory affairs at BL& P, Dr Adrian Carter, explained that due to the coming on stream of the 33-megawatt Clean Energy Bridge (CEB), customers would likely be paying less for their bills should the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) grant the increase at this point However, intervenor Kenneth Went contends this is a path that the BL& P has taken the country down before, at the end of which there was little to show for it. He said that during the 2009 rate hearing, the BL& P made the same promise, which was not fulfilled in the stipulated time frame. He argued that had the BL& P stuck to its 2012 promised implementation timeline, Barbadians could have seen savings on their electricity bills to the tune of $270 million over the last decade.
    “At the last rate hearing in 2009, BL& P argued that the new generating plant was to be ordered by the end of 2009 in order to replace the obsolete, inefficient steam plant by 2012. Back then, the company pointed out that the new generating plant would save customers $30 million per year at an
    oil price of US$60 per barrel,” said Went, who is the general manager of Axcel Finance.
    Speaking on behalf of two other intervenors, he added: “Several years elapsed before the company finally procured and eventually installed the new Clean Energy Bridge in 2021. BL& P’s claim that phenomenal savings will accrue to consumers due to the installation and commissioning of the new Clean Energy Bridge is consistent with its position in 2009. The major concern is that consumers would have failed to realise $270 million ($30 million per year x 9 years) between 2012 and 2021 because BLPC only installed the CEB in 2022.”
    Virtual meeting
    During Thursday’s virtual meeting with the Barbados Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI), Carter explained that the proposed rate represented an additional five cents per kilowatt hour on customers’ bill while the operation of the new Clean Energy Bridge was expected to provide savings of more than 12 cents per kwh.
    However, Went said that while the BL& P wants to take credit for the savings to be derived from the Clean Energy Bridge in 2022, they must acknowledge the loss and hardship suffered by customers as a result of the ten-year delay.
    “Most striking is that BL& P rightly takes credit for saving consumers millions as a result of installing the new CEB in 2022. On the other hand, the company
    failed to acknowledge that its slowness to act was a gross error that cost consumers and the country millions. Apart from the $270 million loss in savings, consumers and the country suffered major embarrassment, significant losses and severe inconvenience during the blackout of 2019,” he said, pointing to the FTC’s report which identified inadequate plant maintenance by the BL& P as the main contributor to the two-day outages.
    The intervenor also said BL& P’s calculations of the saving from the Clean Energy Bridge were not as cut and dried as it was being made to appear. He argued there were several variables which made the BL& P’s projection anything but a done deal.
    “Among the biggest factors that could result in uncertainty after the rate increase is the Fuel [Clause] Adjustment (FCA). The Clean Energy Bridge would still cushion the impact but bills would be higher due to rising fuel prices. Additionally, the terms granted in offering new licences could have a significant impact. BCCI president [Anthony Branker] pointed out the approved rate for waste-toenergy is $0.49 per kwh, which is about the same as the FCA of $0.496/kwh in May 2022.
    “Finally, Government currently grants consumers some relief in the form of an ease in VAT, which is now at the rate of 7.5 per cent (instead of 17.5 per cent) for the first 250kwh, but this will not continue indefinitely,” Went said.

    Source: Nation

