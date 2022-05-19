Where is the Leadership?

Submitted by Paula Sealy

General elections were held on 19 January. Today is 19 May. It has been over 100 days since the elections. Up to now the secondary schools have no boards of management. This is affecting the schools.

So when will the boards be put in place? Will the Minister of Education explain what is going to the public? Does she or the government understand the problems this is contributing to? Is the delay because of education reform?

Answers are needed not more empty talk.

Is the 11+ the only thing the ministry is looking at? How much longer will the 11+ be used?