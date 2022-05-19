Where is the Leadership?
Submitted by Paula Sealy
General elections were held on 19 January. Today is 19 May. It has been over 100 days since the elections. Up to now the secondary schools have no boards of management. This is affecting the schools.
So when will the boards be put in place? Will the Minister of Education explain what is going to the public? Does she or the government understand the problems this is contributing to? Is the delay because of education reform?
Answers are needed not more empty talk.
Is the 11+ the only thing the ministry is looking at? How much longer will the 11+ be used?
Where is the leadership? What a funny question! Leadership is where our Supreme Leader resides and commands state, party and subjects.
We should have more confidence in our Supreme Leader. Once she solves the Corona crisis and the economic recovery is here, she will personally take care of all these problems.
Until then, we should work alongside our Supreme Leader and await her orders.
PM says 11-Plus abolition cannot be rushed:
https://barbadostoday.bb/2022/05/19/pm-says-11-plus-abolition-cannot-be-rushed/
