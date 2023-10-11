Is Barbados trapped in a vortex of incompetence?

Chief Education Officer – Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw

In light of today’s fiasco which went horribly wrong at the Springer School earlier today the following comments posted by the blogmaster on the blog Education Transformation – Substance or Smoke? to which Bush Tea replied are instructive.

@Bush Tea When a society and by extension people lack confidence in the leadership, there will be negative consequences. We can discuss, distill, slice and dice these proposals all we want but if people lack the confidence and complementary self esteem, it will be an academic exercise. In the land of the blind, a one eye … @ David

It is not that people ‘lack confidence in leadership’.

There is NOTHING that Bajans would like better than to have leaders in whom they can have confidence. The problem is that the people lack COMPETENCE in leadership…. and even with the most expensive PR in the world, the most rancid of their yard poultry is being forced to lose confidence…

A bunch of emotion-driven ‘leaders’ appealing to party loyalty can only go so far…. Even Santia has now fallen into the trap (with that ill-advised speech a few days ago).

Clearly, these are TOUGH assignments – requiring WISE leadership…. …and Boss, ‘WISE’ has ONLY ONE origin….. Education Transformation – Substance or Smoke?

Implementation of projects and activities will sometimes go wrong; milestones have to be changed because additional resources maybe required, events outside the control of project management may occur and so on. However, under successive governments and especially the incumbent, the label that Barbados suffers from implementation deficit has grown.

There is one example the blogmaster likes to use to define the ineptness of successive governments starting from the Tom Adams era in the mid-1980s. No it is not the government of the day ignoring Auditor General reports. It is how we have allowed the Zr/Minibus subculture to take root. To the extent it has compromised our once orderly society. An orderly society that differentiated Barbados from Jamaica, Trinidad and the others. In was a characteristic in the 80s which encouraged immigrants from other islands to flock to Barbados to enjoy our quality of life. This is no longer the case.

Here is the question.

If the government cannot bring order to the transportation sector that is responsible for a negative subculture- we see it on our roads daily- where are Barbadians to be infused with the confidence that the largest Cabinet in the history of Barbados can be a successful agent for transformational change?

It is no secret the blogmaster for years has always adopted a cup half full outlook. In recent years it has become difficult to maintain a positive outlook with the level of inertia and incompetence being visited on the people of Barbados by elected officials. The irony is if a general election were to be held next week a Barbados Labour Party (BLP) would probably be reelected.

Here is another question.

Is Barbados trapped in a vortex of incompetence?

