Dodds Accused of Failing ‘Deviants’

The blogmaster congratulates Voice of Barbados for keeping the issue of a dysfunctional Government Industrial School (GIS) in the public eye. Barbadians are known for having short memories. The outrage expressed by callers and panelists on the ‘Return to Dodds‘ show hosted by veteran journalist David Ellis is merited although it maybe a case of appeasement for the sake of satisfying good conscience. The injustices meted out to residents of GIS and before the name change has been bandied about in the public domain for decades. Then again the residents of GIS are from the bottom socioeconomic bracket, NTSH.

What is happening at the GIS is reflective of a decadence and lackadaisical way to addressing problems prevalent in society- outdated laws, redundant systems and most of all a lack of leadership. It exposes the inability of our people to efficiently manage our affairs given a significant investment in formal education post-independence.

Where is the conscience of a people who for decades look the other way when young people suffering from behavioural challenges are treated inhumanely at Dodds?

Listen for yourself.