EMERA Wants Increase!

Barbados Light & Power

It harrows the blogmaster with fear and wonder (thanks Artax) that the Barbados Light and Power company (EMERA) sees it fit and proper to apply for a rate increase. The company in its PR communication to deflect the decision assures low income households the increase to billing will be negligible IF approved by the Fair Trading Commission (FTC). The assumption is that the middleclass and others will have the capacity to absorb what is estimated to be upwards to a 20% increase in monthly billing.

The question from a lowly blogmaster is why does Barbados find itself in a position where EMERA feels justified to request a rate increase. Under the previous Democratic Labour Party government there was a push to aggressively implement a vibrant renewable sector with the objective of weaning our dependence on Barbados Light & Power as the controlling power source. Several years later the question we are justified to ask is – are we there yet?

The country is currently consumed with Covid 19 narratives but walking and chewing gum still apply. An affordable energy cost is critical to managing the cost of living in Barbados.

  • Artax
    October 8, 2021 7:16 AM

    “It harrows the blogmaster with fear and wonder (thanks Artax)…….”

    @ David

    No sir. The phrase is found in act 1, scene 1 of Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet.

    So, it’s him you have to thank.

    Hahahahahaha

    Like

  • David
    October 8, 2021 7:17 AM

    Artax you are too modest, you introduced it to BU. Blogmaster has license!

    Like

