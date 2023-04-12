Stop blaming the monkeys

Once upon a time Barbadians held Barbados Light & Power (BL&P) in high regard. The country never experienced outages with the frequency of recent years. Last week the country experienced another countrywide outage which seems to be a ‘BL&P error’ although predictably the monopoly was vague in its explanation of what triggered the nationwide outage.
One does not have to be an electrical engineer to conclude that the BL&P has a power quality challenge. To be clear – the definition of power quality equates to RELIABILITY. The leadership of the growing monkey population is fed up with having to deflect blame every time there is a problem with the power grid.
What is the problem with BL&P being able to deliver on power quality?
Does the current state of play represent a failing of the Fair Trading Commission (FTC)?
The FTC is empowered under the law to protect consumers and equitably regulate utility companies in Barbados. Again one must conclude that the FTC has ‘lost the plot’.
It was embarrassing to listen to Prime Minister Mottley during the recent budget presentation venting frustration at the BL&P and FTC. The inability of the FTC and BL&P to efficiently dispatch the current rate increase request is analogous to the moribund state of the local judiciary. Given the dire economic circumstances Barbados continues to battle should demand a sense of urgency from stakeholders in the process to dissolve and resolve issues. The blogmaster is not naive to be unaware of the ‘game’ being played by EMERA, Canadian parent of BL&P. EMERA is a best in class energy company which should make reliability of the local grid a non issue.
There are multiple blogs posted how one of our best companies – a strategic asset – was ‘divested’ to EMERA. Who has forgotten the passive position taken by the National Insurance Board in the matter, a 23% shareholder at the time. To quote Opposition spokesman Clyde Mascoll in 2011.
The consequences of selling the NIS shares are not the same as selling the shares of the Barbados National Bank,…BL&P is a monopoly which is profitable and is guaranteed to be profitable for several years to come…The most important consideration is that the NIS needs to have long-term investments to help finance its long-term obligations (pensions and benefits). Investment…There is no benefit in selling shares with impressive high rates of return to have to search for alternative investments; there is hardly a better investment in town.” –Nation News
If Caribbean governments were not adept at being inept the blogmaster would have recommended the N word back then.
Foreign owned. They don’t care. We have brought this upon ourselves.
The argument will again be made for the full rate increase because, “We cannot otherwise ensure the reliability of the grid.”
Better said as, “Our shareholders require even greater profits.”
What do we expect?
Don’t blame the FTC either. For it is merely a creature of the system.
There is nothing unique about the FTC, nothing indigenous.
Like everything else, over and over again, this should have been the expectation once international rentiers are given monopoly power, pun intended.
Of course, they come with an assortment of structures and liked minded agencies, like the IMF and World Bank.
The World Bank which is essentially an arm of the Defence Department of the USA.
Working in unison, an economic war has long been declared on Barbados aimed at the extraction of the peoples’ life’s blood.
Less quality services for higher guaranteed profits.
The questions have been and still are – when will these facile critiques go to the centre from whence these manifestations derive.
How much longer must this public masterbation go on before the writer decides that some real action is better?
What else must happen before that boiling frog realizes that a war has long been declared under the guise of his much favoured “democracy”?
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
In which energy company class has EMERA EVER been best Boss?
Have you seen the public opinion polls of Emera in their home State? It appears that this is an entity that excels at maximizing the bottom line for their shareholders and directors, using WHATEVER means are available, and to Hell with the customers.
It also appears that Barbados has been the ‘sucker’ among its overseas companies – ands been used to cover huge losses incurred in the Bahamas due to hurricanes, with a flawed pipeline project, and after being kicked out of two other Caribbean Islands – who refused to be used as doormats.
Somebody has to pay the piper, and who better than brass….
As Mascoll indicated back then, only total madness (and he SHOULD have added, – or meaningful hidden agenda items – aka bribery) could explain decisions to sell NIS shares in BLPC – then to use the money for what???? Four Seasons?!!
In a NORMAL country, there would be an INQUIRY into decisions taken with respect to this entity…. but it is par for the course ‘bout here in Brassbados.
@Bush Tea
EMERA’s Ytd stock price suggest there is public confidence in the company.
Investor confidence is not public confidence, and utility performance is another issue again…
Let us not move away from the substantive point. The company (strategic asset) was sold to EMERA by who again?
@ David
Don’t be mislead by a stock price. All that means is that the company has place earnings above all else. A high stock price for investors does not equate to a company that puts its client first. Sometimes the opposite is the case. Maybe their formula is that when a choice has to be made between customer service and profitability, they have been directed to place profitability above all else.
One thing is for sure they come in a sad second when compared to the old BLP.
@John A
EMERA is like any other publicly listed company, all about earnings. The upward movement in share price says market analysts are bullish which means EMERA management doing somethings right?
@David, if you are a monopoly or near monopoly in some nations in the ENERGY market – at this time of elevated and dynamic costs/pricing pressures – how the bad-word can your fail to generate profitability or to use your words NOT be “doing somethings right”! 🤷
Come now brother. Anyhow as you and others also suggested it’s about the ‘shareholder’ value so isn’t it all about profitability …
Oh @David, on a ‘related’ (shareholder value) or ‘unrelated’ point (as it’s not energy) 😎 … I saw a headline that a FOX Corp shareholder is laying a suit against the Board for ‘failing to curb’ false elections conspiracy misinformation .. something about not fulfilling their mandate as a media company!
I was completely taken aback by that as I don’t see the merits of his case based on the fact that all reports have shown that the Board were totally focused on his and all the shareholder value and did what was necessary to maintain and increase their stock value!🤦
Isn’t that what he invested stock to achieve … if he wanted ‘honesty in journalism’ then go invest in NPR or maybe ‘Consortium News’ — not so!
So back at EMERA you expect good, honest engineering processes to continually produce electricity but does anyone expect that Board to act ‘honestly’ (in near monopolistic conditions) to achieve that!
It’s a freaked out world and we know this! I gone.
Uh Oh, can I blame Monkeys handling gun?
John A
Please name a single corporation which genuinely puts customers first? Above all else.
Just one!
The very nature of the corporate animal is investor’s returns
So corporates merely give lip service to customer centeredness, that’s all.
That is not the point Pacha.
The question is more about what kind of people – and particular, what kind of LEADERS and decision makers, ..would hand 100% CONTROL over to such corporate predators for a few pieces of silver? ….and what would have incentivized them to be so naive and traitorous.
Perhaps you can address that enigma from your vast corporate experience…
GOB has decided to allow Sam, Cow and de Duppy (read yard fowls who want to make a fast buck, family to politicians and other such individuals) to apply for and put down solar farms around Barbados to supply the National Grid, part of its “Green Energy” strategy to reduce the island’s dependence on fossil fuels.
Emera is not the sole producer of electricity although it may be the largest. It buys from smaller suppliers as well.
The output from these alternative sources needs to be synchronised in phase and must match the frequency of the Emera supply.
Sure their equipment may be very well designed and work well all over the world but the mentality of the owners who are really Johnny come latelies to the electricity supply grid will not match that of a national supplier who has been doing it for years and has faced and solved most of the issues of electricity supply that arise.
It would be interesting to see a graph showing outages by year to see if the situation is indeed worsening and when it began.
My intuition would lead me to believe that this integration is a recipe for problems in the supply of power.
There was this discussion last Sunday about the issue of RE.
https://downtobrasstacks.castos.com/episodes/brasstacks-apr-09th-2023
Stop blaming the monkeys
What is the problem with BL&P being able to deliver on power quality?
Does the current state of play represent a failing of the Fair Trading Commission (FTC)?
What if the monkeys are those determining electrical supply policies for the island?
How many electrical engineers are politicians?
Quality may not be the issue but or sure reliability is.
This isn’t like a supermarket buying produce from its suppliers. The product is invisible and can disrupt the functioning of the purchaser.
Do we have any Grid Codes?
https://www.irena.org/-/media/Files/IRENA/Agency/Publication/2022/Apr/IRENA_Grid_Codes_Renewable_Systems_2022.pdf?rev=986f108cbe5e47b98d17fca93eee6c86
“The role of grid codes in building trust between different actors
Grid codes define the technical regulations and behaviour for all active participants in the power system, including power generators, adjustable loads, storage and other assets. The implementation of these codes gives system operators confidence that assets connected to the system will not endanger the security of the electricity supply. Establishing a grid code
is an important step in opening up the power sector to private developers or new plant operators and enabling efficient integration of distributed VRE generators. The purpose of grid codes is manifold and includes ensuring co-ordination among the various actors, increased transparency, grid security, reliability and VRE integration. Grid codes enumerate the technical requirements that are to be followed to keep the system functioning smoothly and to build trust between power system actors. They encompass different aspects of the power system, such as markets, operation, planning and connection.”
BREAKING NEWS.. Capitalism has gone Pete Tong.. More News at 11..
Today’s Lesson
To maximise profit in order to keep shareholders happy, companies short change customers
Side note:
Allow me to place a link here which moves investing well out of “just make some money definition.
Investors have added other dimensions than making money.
Today we you will hear of socially responsible investing
“Socially responsible investments include eschewing investments in companies that produce or sell addictive substances or activities (like alcohol, gambling, and tobacco) in favor of seeking out companies that are engaged in social justice, environmental sustainability, and alternative energy/clean technology efforts.”
However, it may be true that in Barbados Emera falls just withing the money making part of the spectra,.
This could broaden your ideas
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/s/sri.asp#toc-what-is-a-socially-responsible-investment-sri
Grasshopper
What happened to SVB and its socially responsible investing?
Go woke, go broke!!!
Not saying alternative forms of energy are bad because they are “socially responsible”.
But sane investors are not going to invest their $$ in a technology that is useless for 50% or more of the day unless they are subsidized by Government on the pretext that it is the socially responsible thing to do.
Emera too has some investment in a solar farm in St. Lucy, maybe a Government subsidy, but this is a small part of its portfolio, perhaps only an experiment.
If GOB offers subsidies to woke enterprises on the basis that they are woke, it will go broke and need a bail out from somewhere!!
Money is lost not made in such ponzi scheme.
It just passes from one set of hands to another.
How many billionaires in the world became billionaires from such schemes?
They did not follow the capitalist system and make their money they became parasites, financed by the Government and its parasitic dependence on the capitalist system.
Ultimately, the capitalist system that delivers jobs, incomes and taxes collapses and after a time, “We all fall down”.