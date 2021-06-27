Younger Barbadians Advised to Protect Against the Virus

Attached are charts for week ending 25th June.  The big news is that at the end of that week there were a few spikes that slightly blurred the successes of the past 6 months.  However, there does not appear to be cause for any panic at this time as larger spikes have been contained previously.  The watchword is now for everyone to be scrupulously compliant with the existing established protocols, especially masking up, and to take up the available vaccines asap.  The active charts for the other Islands continues the trends observed over the past few weeks – Source: Lyall Small

In an impassioned plea at yesterdays COVID 10 Press conference  (26 June 2021) Dr. Corey Forde, infection specialist with lead responsibility in the battle against COVID 19 advised unvaccinated Barbadians to come forward and be vaccinated.

The thrust of the recent update is a response to an understandable complacency being observed after weeks of recording negligible cases.

Although the vast majority of people infected with COVID 19 do recover, the stress it exerts on a fragile economy, healthcare system and quality of life for some infected with the virus makes it an urgent requirement to comply public health protocol i.e. regular washing of hands, wearing masks, physical distancing etc. Ideally all Bajans are asked to be vaccinated against COVID 19 which is the best solution science guarantees.

As the country opens up to receive more tourists, especially from the UK where the Delta variant is present, the most important form of defence against the virus is for Barbadians and residents on the island to take responsibility for what is required to effectively fight back the virus.  If we do not, we will have to live with the consequences.

  • David
    June 27, 2021 5:20 AM

    DOC’S PLEA

    DOC'S PLEA

Forde urges younger Bajans to get tested for Covid-19
    Barbados’ COVID-19 infection dynamic has done a flip-flop, public health officials have confirmed.
    For the first 16 months of dealing with the viral illness, medical officials were treating sick Barbadians in their 80s, 70s, and 60s with underlying medical issues, but recently most of those contracting the disease have been in their 40s and even younger, with no underlying conditions.
    This was revealed yesterday by Dr Corey Forde, Government’s lead infectious disease specialist in the fight against COVID-19 and head doctor at the island’s lone isolation facility.
    During a nationally televised press conference, Forde confirmed that two Barbadians were severely ill at the isolation facility at Harrison Point in St Lucy and were in ICU (primary care). He noted those two were in their 40s and were on ventilators intermittently, while
    the third, a young woman, was now stable.
    Vaccination call
    Forde called on all young people in Barbados who develop any respiratory symptoms, be it the slightest cough or cold, fever, any sinus issues, diarrhoea or even a sniffle, to go get tested. In addition, he wants more people in their 40s to get vaccinated.
    Forde said “not a one” person in Barbados who had been vaccinated had been placed in isolation with serious COVID-19 complications, noting this was a sign Barbadians should take to heart.
    However, his main concern was the high number of young people having the disease, being symptomatic, not seeing their doctor and ending up severely ill.
    Forde said the time for thinking that if you are young or won’t get ill from COVID-19 if you are not vaccinated was over.
    “These people (in isolation) are in their 40s. And just a few days ago we had a young male in secondary care who was 20 years old and presented quite ill. For all you Barbadians who think because you are young you can’t get ill that is not true. We have seen that over the last week.”
    “COVID-19 has gone nowhere. Barbados is at a strategic crossroads and we need the help of the public. We need people from the heights, terraces,blocks, middle class to children in rural and urban areas to help us calm this situation. We need all the visitors on the island to support us too. If you have a cough, a cold a fever, shortness of breath, headache, I’m pleading with you to go and get tested,” he said.
    Forde said many of the
    most recent 27 cases were young people who had symptoms and were at home moving around and increasing the risk of transmission.
    “Some sought medical attention, but very few did and this is worrisome. In that group, there were a lot of young people. The average group on admission were people in their 70s and 60s. But now our average age is somewhere between 27 and 40. And they’ve all had symptoms. If these people had gone to their doctors and presented,
    the situation would have been different,” he said.
    “I’m asking all the young people out there. I’m begging you to get tested. We’ve done very well so far, but if you have symptoms and live in a household with someone with a cold or cough, encourage them to get tested,” he appealed.
    There are also six children in isolation and a pregnant female, Forde revealed. The children are between two and 15 years old.

  • David
    June 27, 2021 5:26 AM

    Positive assertion will suffice

    The age of the passive or passiveaggressive Bajan is ending. We have a choice. We will either see the dawn of the positively assertive Bajan or the igrunt aggressive Bajan. The difference is that the positively assertive Bajan will be tenacious in seeking what they desire through legal and nondestructive channels.
    The igrunt aggressive Bajan will take matters into his own hands and destroy all in his path to get what he wants. If the legal non-destructive channels are felt to be ineffective, getting igrunt will be the preferred alternative. If the people perceive that there is no justice, there will be no peace. – Adrian Green, Get Real Column, March 29th, 2015 Recently Brass Tacks, a caller identified himself as a lawyer and a supporter of employers firing workers not wanting to be vaccinated.
    The caller did not offer much more except to say that he didn’t understand why persons didn’t want to be vaccinated nor what the big deal was. The moderator’s response was spot on. She said that maybe part of the problem is exactly that the caller did not understand. Often persons in positions of power or authority don’t feel the need to seek understanding.
    Understanding is a luxury in a culture where the powerful have little incentive to listen to those less powerful than them – they don’t have to seek to understand nutten.
    But “seek first to understand” is good advice for persons who wish to communicate and find equitable solutions.
    In a plantation situation, powerful Bajans became accustomed to the passive Barbadian who would sheepishly line up and turn the other cheek to be penetrated, no questions asked. Today’s Bajan will have questions to ask and opinions of their own.
    The more those in power try to shut down Barbadians who have caught the spirit of resistance and independence, the more it will mutate into something more aggressively virulent. Bajans will respond by becoming more igrunt.
    In the article from 2015 quoted above, I wrote, “Dey got guns in Barbados, and a generation of Barbadians that is more willing to use them. Disillusionment, disenfranchisement, disconnection and discontent can come together to disturb the peace like nothing since Hurricane Janet. This coming storm is not like a hurricane. It is totally avoidable if we are willing to get real about wuh gine on.”
    Some of the responses to the Trojan Riddim showed me that some of us ain’t ready to get real yet. Many are not really ready to deal honestly with the spread of aggression across the nation. They want to shut it away so that they can’t see it in their immediate vicinity. Some would allow it to fester silently until it explodes suddenly into a full-blown outbreak. So they attack symptoms rather than root causes.
    On the other hand, many Bajans saw beyond the self-righteous outrage. They didn’t just accept the quick and easy fix prescribed by those who cried for the video to be taken down, with little attempt to understand why violence and violence in music is up.
    Growing discomfort
    The support for the Bajan dancehall artistes should not be een as support for igrunce and aggression. Rather, it is an expression of a growing discomfort with pompousness in power. This evolving assertiveness in the face of power will be essential if the people are going to force action on the issues like those highlighted regularly by the Auditor General.
    If the powerful also continue to evolve and recognise the need to communicate respectfully and to seek understanding, Bajans will have less reason to become igrunt and aggressive. They will know that they don’t have to get on like dey mek deyself in order to be heard, seen and supported. Because positive assertion will suffice.
    When a positive assertive Bajan seeks the removal of Nelson’s statue, like Alex Downes did or, like Olu Clarke, draws attention to the high price of gas or even pushes the right to refuse vaccination, like the Steering Committee,
    we will not ask dismissively what the big deal is, but will communicate and seek a better understanding. ’Cause dahs who we is, or at least seeking to be.

    Adrian Green is a communications specialist.

  • Donna
    June 27, 2021 6:19 AM

    Adrian nailed it again.

