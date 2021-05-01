Barbados Economy and Covid 19 in 2021

The BU COVID 19 graphs (Thanks to Lyall Small for your sterling effort to the cause) continue to show Barbados authorities and PEOPLE doing a satisfactory job to curb the number of infections. We have to continue the trend despite the fact COVID fatigue is present. Recent ash fall from La Soufriere has has not helped.

The blogmaster takes the opportunity to caution with the opening of the country- schools and tourism industry- we need to implement conservative protocols. If there was any doubt why the country needs to find avenues to generate economic activity the Central Bank of Barbados first quarter review delivered this week by Governor Haynes is mandatory listening – see also Barbados Outlook 2021.







Attached are the usual weekly charts up to 30th April. Barbados recorded what might be a significant spike, reported last night, that has been largely attributed to an outbreak at the Psychiatric Hospital. The authorities have successfully managed several similar spikes this year so it is likely that we should be able manage this one. However, they should carefully reexamine some of the details of the planned management of the disease over the next 3 weeks or so, especially as related to indoor audience sizes and traditional schools if the spike continues. Trinidad has recorded a significant spike over the past week or so and their PM has reacted very strongly. Jamaica has at last started to show a slight diminution of active cases. Guyana’s cases have continued to increase – Lyall Small.