Covid 19 and Economy Fatigue ‘Virus’ Spike
The COVID 19 virus is wrecking havoc on the Barbados landscape based on the number of infections experienced in recent days. Our worse fears are being realised with 92 reported infections listed in the recent dashboard. During a press conference yesterday authorities advised current trajectory if left unchecked could see 500 cases of Covid 19 infections daily starting as early from next week.
Another interesting revelation from the authorities is that unvaccinated persons AND children are showing high on the infected trendline.
Here is a simple bit of advice to Barbadians, unvaccinated AND vaccinated people – follow the rh Covid 19 protocols – wear your mask properly (not under your neck or with nose exposed), practice good hygiene by washing your hands and avoid rubbing eyes and nose, and keep your distance (in other words, assume the person standing next to you has the virus, especially if they do not belong to your household bubble).
A look at the Covid 19 charts compiled by BU resource Lyall Small and updated to BU Sidebar to the right of the BU Homepage – the data paints the worrying trend. Unlike all the many armchair experts the BU blogmaster cannot offer definitive advice EXCEPT to follow the guidance of the medical fraternity.
The blogmaster will resist being prolix because of all the writing posted about COVID 19. In summary, our rate of COVID 19 infections is spiking, we need to arrest it because our fragile economy does not have the capacity to withstand the sustain shock given the demands on it. Kudos to the government for building capacity in the healthcare system to manage a large numbers of Covid 19 infected people. We have the Cuban and Ghanaian nurses who will have the opportunity to earn pay.
The fear of the blogmaster is with a general election approaching political rhetoric from all sides will not help to guide the thoughts of a local population caused by COVID 19 and flailing economic fatigue.
Relevant Link: Government Information Service
Sent to the blog by Tee White:
If a virus has a high possibilty rate of mutating the possibilty of a high rate of transmission is possible
Also among those who are vaccinated
Reason being that the virus spread through transmission
Hence getting the a mutating virus under control is all but impossible until there is a cure
Small island govts leadership stubbornness is mostly accountable for how the virus became embedded in their country
The issue here is not just about slowing transmission. It is about protecting people from severe illness and death. Do you understand?
DavidAugust 29, 2021 6:28 AM
No I do not understand neither does the scientist
Hence the virus continues to mutate
Maybe u King David know better
My comment is not intended to have answers but is borne on months of observation which shows how small island govts took big risks in opening their borders when the virus was wrecking havoc in international countries
Now the results are evident
Don’t blame me I have a Stan pipe mentality
The Blogmaster stated “We have the Cuban and Ghanaian nurses who will have the opportunity to earn pay.”
I believe our Ghanaian visitors were seconded for a two year period. I believe that period has expired. What is their current status? I have not heard any news from the BGI which is strange when you consider how obsessed this government is with PR.
https://3news.com/95-ghanaian-nurses-arrive-in-barbados/
Jamaica’s tourist sector has been dealt a major blow with the United Kingdom restricting all non-essential travel to the island based on the COVID risks.
The decision comes as a shock to industry stakeholders, who were relieved on Friday when Jamaica was spared from being added to the dreaded travel ‘red list’.
The UK has introduced a ‘traffic light’ and travel certification system, which sees travellers categorised in green, amber or red, depending on the level of risk in the destinations from which they are travelling.
Travellers arriving from red-list countries are placed under greater restrictions, including a 10-day quarantine and £2000 hotel stay on their arrival in the UK.
The latest development has seen TUI, one of UK’s largest tour operators cancelling all flights to Jamaica until September 11.
@ David,
I retract my last comment. It appears I have completely mixed up my dates. Very sloppy on my part.
Remember Bostic saying that govt will wrestle this “thing” to the ground boastful and lofty words and a virus having govt and scientist scratching their heads looking for answers
So funny that people are refusing to understand that this is a new virus and NOBODY has all the answers. Does that mean we must not try?
And which army commander on his way to war, gives anything other than a morale boosting pep talk?
So what did you expect Bostic to say?
And how much better would our response have been if he had said, “Eat drink and be merry, for tomorrow we die!”
🙄
You may have the last word because your head is like moon rock. Have a look at the numbers above. The battle is being waged on different fronts, rate of infections, preventing deaths and serious illness etc. According to you we should throw our hands in the air and wait for a cure. This is not surprising given where you live and the madness that prevails over there.
There should be one and only one issue.
Eradicate the virus.
The result will be transmission will be stopped.
“Moo rock” lol The rock that the cow brought back from the moon, perhaps?
I thought she had only jumped over!
@John
Please take you bs elsewhere. The ultimate objective it to prevent the virus but at this time the science is challenged to do so, until it is realized what should we do? Read your unproven unscientific water theories?
#steupse
Grasshopper
Take a stab at this mystery.
I say the sailors took the virus with them in the water.
https://www.france24.com/en/20200714-mystery-as-argentine-sailors-infected-with-virus-after-35-days-at-sea
@John
This is the last time, take your BS to the other blog.
