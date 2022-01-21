BU COVID Dash – General Election Watch
The just concluded 2022 General Election is feared by many to be a ‘super spreader’. The country is on watch for COVID 19 cases to spike given the frolicking witnessed on last campaign night, especially at Bay Street.
Enclosed are Charts for the week ending 21st January 2022. The daily cases are rising but with a relatively low reproductive number of 1.08. Daily official isolations have flattened out. Total isolations (Official + Home) are however increasing quite steeply fueled by the increasing home isolations indicating that Omicron, at this stage, is milder than the Delta variant. So far so good. The effects on daily cases by Election activities is not yet evident – Source: Lyall Small
