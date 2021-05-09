Looks Like the DLP Playing the Long Game
The blogmaster read Nation newspaper Barry Alleyne’s report De Peiza sticking with the process and was finally convinced the raison d’être the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) continues to go about a methodical candidate selection process. The system of governance and politics practised in Barbados makes it the business if ALL Barbadians to want a strong political Opposition. Say what we will about the need for a third party movement the DLP is the only current credible option in our political orbit.
The article reminded Barbadians that the DLP is sticking with a vetting process that sees ALL members of the party being “eligible to apply and all are subject to the same vetting process – no exceptions, not even for me” [Verla]. To date the DLP has announced only three candidates to run in the upcoming general election constitutionally due in 2023 – Verla De Peiza, Andre Worrell and Ryan Walters. Political pundits agree the DLP will not win the next general election and the leadership of that party is correctly playing a long game, that is; taking the necessary steps, now, to set yourself up for long-term success.
Former Prime Minister Harold Wilson of the UK is quoted that a week is a long time in politics. There are two years to go until 2023 if Prime Minister Mottley goes the full distance. President Verla De Peiza and the DLP has a rapidly closing window to line up the political ducks and allow sufficient time for those candidates with a legitimate chance of winning to deploy effective ground strategies. The raging pandemic will not help.
It should be obvious the biggest campaign issue in the next election will be the economy and jobs. By the time the bell is rung public transportation, garbage collection and water challenges in the North will be non issues. Coincidentally Chairman of the SSA reported yesterday the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) and the waste management arm of Barbadian company Innotech Services Limited will be implementing a ten-month project to change how garbage is collected and processed in Barbados.
For too long the blogmaster has been commenting about the lack of a credible DLP spokesperson on financial matters. The best research indicates President of the DLP Verla De Peiza is the ‘shadow minister’ of finance. This is a key area the DLP as it prepares for the next election will have to address. There is a reason the label Lost Decade has stuck to the DLP. It is widely accepted by the public the last DLP administration badly mismanaged the economy and for this reason former Minister of Finance Christopher Sinckler seems to be reluctant to show his face in public with any frequency.
This brings us to the other point to note in the Barry Alleyne article. David Estwick, Stephen Lashley and Dennis Lowe appear to be more than mildly interested in returning to the political fray. The blogmaster has commented many times were those candidates to be selected it will be a mistake. It would open the floodgates for the BLP to rehash 2018 talking points.
Govt in past ten years had plenty to say about garbage collection
Yes they bought garbage trucks to pick up garbage
However the ongoing problem and a must solved problem is how and where will govt find space to dump the mammoth collection of garbage
It is no secret that the landfills are filled to capacity
The recycling plants having trouble and necessary equipment to compact large items like stoves and refrigerators and other heavy industrial equipment and get rid of the remnants is a eco friendly way
There is a problem which looms high on the horizon and the question is how and what plans govt have for resolution
Bearing in mind govt has open a window of immigration expansion for more people to live in Barbados
How will govt handle the increase of garbage without affecting the environment negatively only God knows especially when transparency is not a calling card which govt holds in its hand
There are so many challenges this govt is facing
Many of which govt has brought upon itself
Laws which were put in place to benefit workers which were. changed to benefit employers
Govt intervention to help workers that were being disadvantage were slow in coming
Govt using COVID as a means to an end imposing harsh and at times unreasonable penalties on the people
Govt has dug many holes which they have all but buried themselves
Now a look at the crime and violence as it continues on an upward spiral begs the question who are the gatekeepers and where is the AG
I thought the trucks were useless and unable to pick up a toffee paper off the streets.
The blp has corrected most of the problems they talked about when in opposition
Don’t make start listing them
The WE plant was rejected by the public – one of the main reasons was the lack of transparency in it by the then dlp government. – Their PR /pockets / sewage plants handling and overall governance stunk
For the last 3 or more year you are preaching that the cells at the landfill are filled / overflowing yet with the plant of tons of garbage going there Daily the is no cry out from anyone else – not even verla
The main issue next election will be the economy with unemployment and the other looming issue crime. With the government moving to implement a structured approach to processing garbage it will not figure prominently. Last election it was a big issue because garbage was piling on the street and this interplayed with raw sewage also running on the streets.
David ”Last election it was a big issue because garbage was piling on the street and this interplayed with raw sewage also running on the streets.”
You said it. Who in their right mind would even look at the DLP, without major change in their candidates?
The mammoth accumulated issues that the the Mottley administration has and is facing, mostly as a result of the prior two administrations, have been addressed with the stoic resolve of a real leader.
There is no doubt that she deserves significant kudos and recognition for her leadership so far.
The pandemic has slammed every country bar none, now is ‘doing the dog’ in some countries.
Yet certain people still have cause to complain.
Look, the DLP had better play the long game. They can aim for the election in 2050 something.
De Peiza just keeping the seat warm for Inniss anyway
