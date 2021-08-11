De peiza versus Hewitt – (D)LP for Democratic

Guy Hewitt and Verla De peiza

The annual conference of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is scheduled to be held from 18th to 22nd of August 2021. Although political parties are technically private clubs, parochial decisions taken have national ramifications. In this instance the establishment and incumbent President of the DLP Verla De peiza will be challenged by newcomer Reverend Guy Hewitt IF all things remain the same.

The blogmaster is confident the establishment candidate will win the contest. Neither of the two main political party have shown an appetite over the years to embrace a ‘rock the boat’ approach to doing its business. Although Hewitt is a political neophyte compared to De peiza, his entry to the political space in a short three months has spurred a hitherto lethargic DLP into unaccustomed activity. For more than a decade the DLP has developed a slow to respond culture, inherited from the leadership styles of former leader of the party Prime Minister Freundel Stuart and carried on by incumbent Verla De peiza.

It is unfortunate with 2023 quickly approaching and the possibility of an early bell, the DLP has to be distracted by a leadership challenge. DLPites will explain the situation playing out between De peiza and Hewitt by saying the DLP manages its affairs democratically and the party will be stronger for it. The blogmaster begs to differ. A strong leader must be able to command the respect and support of a political party at this stage of the election cycle.

The blogmaster watched the video of the combined DLP St. Phillip branch meeting held last week at which challenger Guy Hewitt delivered a ‘çall to arms’ speech. Even more interesting, he commanded the public endorsement of former ministers Ronald Jones and John Boyce as well as former member of parliament James Paul. Whether the public supports these three from the old guard or not, one suspects there is residual support within the bowels of the DLP for them. Added to which, former member of parliament representing St. Lucy Denis Kellman continues to withhold his endorsement for De peiza who is the DLP candidate selected to run in his former constituency. 

All credit to Guy Hewitt who appears willing to fall in line should he lose the election. Unfortunately it will not erase doubts expressed about De Peiza’s ability to inspire a lacklustre DLP to win against the marauding political personage of Mia Mottley. All things considered the DLP can do no worse if Hewitt is selected to contest a Christ Church riding.

If anything is to be deduced from the unprecedented shellacking of the DLP in the 2018 general election, it is Barbadians have become impatient with the game the duopoly plays perennially of winning by default. We want the kind of representation from political parties willing to hold themselves accountable to the the citizenry. Regrettably a third party is not an option.

One comment

  • David
    August 11, 2021 4:17 AM

    Paul: Let’s not make same leadership mistake

    THE DEMOCRATIC LABOUR Party (DLP) must learn from the mistakes its leaders made that led to their crushing 30-0 defeat in the 2018 General Election, says former Member of Parliament James Paul.
    Paul, who represented St Michael West Central, made the point on Sunday during a meeting at Princess Margaret Secondary School, Six Roads, St Philip.
    He said that the party had a leadership challenge while acknowledging the role he played in their downfall.
    “When we lost the election in 2018 it was a bitter loss. One of the things we should learn from that loss is never pushing your head in the sand about leadership. We all did and the people of Barbados said to us: ‘I know that is what you think, but we have other ideas’.
    “I have to admit I was a leader then and I think I failed my people in some respects, all of us did. But we must not even at this juncture, fool ourselves as to what happened and why it happened. Because only fools repeat mistakes that are so obvious,” he said.
    Endorsed Hewitt
    Paul also endorsed Reverend Guy Hewitt, who is running for the presidency of the party and seeking to replace current president Verla De Peiza.
    Under the Freundel Stuart-led DLP administration, Hewitt, a social development specialist served as the High Commissioner of Barbados in London from 2014 to 2018.
    Paul stressed that, unlike others who questioned why Hewitt “appeared” after they lost to the Mia Amor Mottley-led Barbados Labour Party, his endorsement of the reverend was objective as he believed Hewitt was the best for the party.
    “At a meeting at George Street (after the 2018 election), it was an acid environment. We were ready to cannibalise one another
    and for those who said ‘where was Guy’, I remember he offered to help and assist and you know what was the remark made by some people ‘who he thinks he is? He now come back here and thinks he wants to represent people’. Those of us who are honest should stop repeating this lie because all of us know where he came from,” Paul said.
    “And when you examine what happened in 2018, what happened since in terms of the party’s readiness, the image and everything else you have to seriously be living in La La land to not think you need to look at an alternative. I want to encourage you to give Guy the opportunity to make the contribution he can make. If we keep on doing the same with the same result, who must we blame but ourselves.” (TG)

    Source: Nation

