Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Revelation – We Rest

Last Sunday night during prime time an interview by Oprah Winfrey with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attracted 17 million viewers in the USA. The blogmaster did not watch but read a few of the reviews summarized by traditional and not so traditional media.

Several allegations (revelations) were introduced in the interview, however, the one that resonated with the blogmaster is the allegation the Royal family expressed a concern about the degree of blackness of the unborn Archie.

Why does the blogmaster care about the comment?

Meghan said her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about “about how dark his skin might be when he’s born. That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations that family had with him,” Meghan recounted in an interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS late on Sunday. Meghan declined to say who had aired such concerns, as did Harry. He said his family had cut them off financially and that his father Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, had let him down and refused to take his calls at one point. The Irish Times

It was not long ago the world reacted violently to the 8 minutes and 46 seconds heinous act which triggered the resurgence of the #BlackLivesMatter movement in the USA and beyond. As a Black man living in a majority Black country full in the knowledge of the slave trade and its vestige which continue to plague our way of life two hundred years later- it was a dark revelation this time shared by insiders.

Do we need to be reminded the Queen of England is the titular head of Barbados?

There is no need to prolix on this matter. The decision by the government of Barbados to move to a Republic with haste should attract little or no opposition from Barbadians post the Oprah interview. The decision by a majority of CARICOM countries to loiter on the steps of the UK Privy Council – continuing to recognize it as final court of court is again exposed – should frame a renewed legitimate call from the citizenry to recognize the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

Since Barbados Underground came into assistance there has been voluminous writing about the pros and cons of Barbados shifting to a Republic. The blogmaster has been consistent in the view the growth of a majority Black sovereign nation must possess the cajones to recognize one of its own as head of state. After the horrific insight by Meghan AND Prince Harry on the weekend into the ethos which pervades Buckingham Palace and the royal family, all that is left to be said by ALL Bajans about if monarchy or republic is – WE REST.