Politicians Trying Again to Enact Integrity Legislation – Sitting Judges to Get a Bligh

Posted on by

Of the 30 Barbados Labour Party (BLP) members of parliament it was reported 24 supported the Integrity in Public Life Bill in the Lower House last week. The country will wait to see if the Bill passes the Upper House where it was defeated three years ago.

Already there is criticism coming from some quarters regarding the exemption of sitting judges, Director of Public Prosecutions and the Auditor General. Attorney General Dale Marshall explained that existing terms and conditions of employment makes it difficult to include those groups of public officers but new appointments will be included. Some will say given how problematic enacting integrity legislation has been for the last thirty years, let us start the ball rolling.

Of course if (when) the Bill is passed by the Upper House there will be the big job of operationalising by appointing an Integrity Commissioners and allocating required budget to ensure its effective working. There is reason to be concerned, several years after the creation of the Employment Rights Tribunal it continues to be negatively affected by being under resourced by government.

Corruption continues to be the scourge of man’s existence, one cannot listen or watch global news without a mention being made of corrupt behaviour by public and private players. The failings of man is a universal condition, local actors by some divine intervention are not exempted from being dishonest. Fortunately many of us, some suggest the majority, are driven to want to engage in honest behaviour. A responsible government must ensure a relevant governance framework to manage integrity in public life is implemented and robustly policed.

Although integrity legislation is a necessary start to monitor and ensure transgressors are punished – we wait for the sister laws governing freedom of information to be implemented as well – we should not forget the obvious, it takes two hands to clap. Public officers cannot exercise corrupt behaviour unless willing actors in the private sector make themselves available. We must ensure our court system is made fit for our purpose along with the Barbados Police Service and other enforcement agencies raise to support. In hindsight, it seems ludicrous those responsible have had to haggle for years to improve security at ports of entry. Honest citizens deserve to be protected from corrupt players.

The blogmaster understands why there is scepticism in some quarters about enacting legislation without including judges. It is no secret that in developing countries like Barbados this is where an elevated level of corruption is found. That said, the longest journey starts with the first step. Is it conceivable the Upper House will kick vote down the Bill because of this obvious fault line?

See Relevant Bill

Integrity-in-Public-Life-2023Download

6 thoughts on “Politicians Trying Again to Enact Integrity Legislation – Sitting Judges to Get a Bligh


  1. Former Opposition Leader Joe Atherley is on different sides of the issue with Caswell, whom he appointed to the Senate.

    Atherley backs second attempt at integrity bill
    Former Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley is giving his support to Government’s second attempt at the Integrity In Public Life Bill.
    However, despite the adjustments made in hope of getting the measure through the Senate this time around, Atherley told the Sunday Sun that he still had some concerns about the latest iteration of the Bill.
    Tabling the Integrity In Public Life Bill, 2023, in the House of Assembly on Friday, Attorney General Dale Marshall revealed the two changes made to the Bill. The main change is that only newly appointed judges, along with their spouses and children, will have to complete declarations of their assets and liabilities before taking office, and that declarations of people in high office will not be published in the public domain.
    Atherley said that while he understood Government’s position, he believed that existing judges could have been given the option to declare their assets in the spirit of transparency.
    “I understand when one would suggest that persons who were appointed to judicial positions prior to this legislation would feel a bit disadvantaged if they are captured in this legislation. I can understand that, especially when one makes reference to the fact that it is not only the individual but relatives who also come under scrutiny,” Atherley said.
    He continued: “However, I think that people driven by a sense of honesty and a sense of integrity would not necessarily object to being captured by legislation which offers protection to the state in matters of corruption. So though I understand the position taken that they were there before, I believe that conversation should be had with these people individually to see who would volunteer to have themselves captured under the legislation.”
    Atherley, who is leader of the People’s Party for Democracy and Development, said he understood that there may be plans to cast the net wider to
    capture lower-level public servants, a move he believed to be unwarranted.
    “I believe that any corruption is to be found at the higher levels in public service and there are measures already in place for persons that operate at the lower level. I don’t know that you have to bring them into a net like this. So I hope that it does not go that far,” he said.
    Atherley, who once represented St Michael West on a Barbados Labour Party ticket, said he was most concerned about the blind trust provision, describing it as a potential loophole in the system.
    A blind trust is defined as a financial arrangement in which a person in public office gives the administration of private business interests to an independent trust in order to prevent conflict of interest. Under the trust, the owner does not know how the assets are managed.
    Atherley said: “The thing that concerns me is this business about a blind trust within this cultural context. Though it is practised elsewhere, it is the kind of mechanism in which people can still hide their assets.
    “I always supported the Integrity in Public Life Bill. I never objected to its passage because I believe that we have to make a start somewhere, but I always acknowledged that there were concerns such as the blind trust that can provide a loophole for some people who are unscrupulous.” ( CLM)

    Reply

    • Things that make you …

      No due diligence done by those who attempted to do business with Moore? What recommended him for business?

      American CEO in vaccine trial ‘broke’
      The man who is accused of defrauding Barbadian businessman Mark Maloney of millions of dollars to be used to purchase COVID-19 vaccinations for Barbados is broke.
      Attorneys John D. Schwalb and Michael T. Stoller, who have been representing Alex Moore, an American businessman and chief executive officer of Good Vibrations Entertainment (GVE), for the past year throughout the preliminary civil case have applied to the United States District Court Central District of California to withdraw as counsel.
      The motion, filed on July 17, a month before the August jury trial gets underway, was granted by the presiding judge.
      Lead counsel Schwalb informed the court that GVE “is essentially bankrupt and has no assets of which I am aware”, as Moore owed him US$30 000 in legal fees.
      Moore and GVE are accused of fraud and breach of contract among other things pertaining to the non-delivery of US$10 million in COVID vaccines. He received US$4.2 million in 2021 to procure the vaccines but never fulfilled the deal.
      Evidence showed that he spent the money on numerous lavish luxury items, including purchases which totalled in the hundreds of thousands on vehicles, designer items, jewellery, plastic surgery, and more. He also disclosed in his deposition that he gave several hundreds of thousands of dollars to family and friends.
      Both attorneys in their declaration charged that Moore had been uncooperative with them.
      Schwalb said: “Moore, the sole member of Good Vibrations and an individual defendant, has refused to cooperate with myself, as well as local counsel in this matter. This has resulted in a serious breakdown of the attorney-client relationship as well as the retainer agreement between the client and attorney.
      Deadlines not met
      In terms of the payment of the retainer fee, he disclosed that: “Neither Good Vibrations nor Moore have met the deadlines and agreed upon obligations as it relates to the payment of my fees and expenses in this matter. Despite continued promises the deadlines have come and gone without payment and there have been multiple explanations, but nonetheless, no payments have been made since December 2022.
      “There is a rather significant outstanding balance currently owed which has been outstanding since at least December 2022. His current outstanding balance is in excess of $30 000. He has refused
      to even make payments on the outstanding balance. Within the past month, Moore has largely ceased communicating with me. He has refused to return telephone calls, text messages and email, including emails about outstanding discovery. I have given Moore multiple extensions based upon his promises. I have explained his obligations to cooperate with regard to discovery and moving forward on this matter. Nonetheless, he has not. I am a sole practitioner and have advised Moore that I cannot continue to, nor should he expect that I would continue to, represent him without any payments toward his outstanding fee balance in over seven months or him failing to meet the agreed upon deadlines. He was fully warned that I would seek withdrawal if not paid on multiple occasions.”
      The attorney further complained that there was a “complete breakdown of the attorney-client relationship such that I cannot continue to represent him consistent with my ethical obligations to him, the court and opposing counsel”.
      Stoller submitted a similar declaration stating that he, too, had not been paid by Moore.
      “I have served as counsel to defendants Good Vibrations Entertainment, LLC, and Alex (Flex) Moore since June 2022. I billed for the work I performed in connection with this matter . . . . I have devoted whatever time was needed to get up to speed on the matter and assist with pre-trial requirements in anticipation of the August 7, 2023 trial date for the representation of defendants Good Vibrations Entertainment, LLC, and Alex (Flex) Moore. Defendants have not paid for any of the work performed and the fees accrued. Despite numerous bills and letters being sent to the defendants, they have been delinquent in making any payments.”
      Both attorneys also told the court that they had informed Moore of their intention to withdraw as counsel but had received no response. ( MB)


    • Abrahams: Only way to ease backlog

      Minister of Home Affairs Wilfred Abrahams contends it is “impossible” for the justice system to get on top of the backlog of cases “unless it gets rid and disposes of some of the cases without trial”.
      He told the House of Assembly on Tuesday: “Practically, the Government needs to look at how can we fairly dispose of some of these cases or encourage the disposal of some of these cases, while still securing justice for the persons who have been affected by the crimes that have been committed.”
      In the only other contribution to debate on the Supreme Court of Judicature (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which adds the authority of the Chief Justice to make sentencing guidelines for judges to follow in criminal cases to the existing legislation, Abrahams, an attorney, said the guidelines were necessary “not only for the setting of parameters for judges but also to inject certainty in the process”.
      He focused on the practical implications of the amendment, pointing out its significance for accused people who he suggested would be more inclined to plead guilty to the offence if they were more aware of the likely penalty.
      “Where persons are thinking of what the maximum sentence is, but have some idea of what the minimum is, or the parameters within which the sentence will be concentrated, it might make them more likely to accept what they have
      done and plea it out of the system,” he said.
      “The instinct of an accused person is to plead not guilty. You very, very seldom have people coming forward and saying ‘I did it’. Your own clients will not tell you the whole story and your own clients will give you what they think you need to hear to be able to represent them properly. So, we have a whole set of persons who are not guilty, who are currently doing time, if we are to believe what is said, and quite often the refusal to confront what you have done has to do with your apprehension as to the uncertainty of what happens next . . . .”
      Abrahams suggested: “If persons understand what the sentence is, it might let them focus on the futility of the path that they embarked upon.” (GC)


      Source: Nation


    • BILL CRITICAL
      Armstrong says country’s reputation depends on passage
      As Government makes a second go at the Integrity In Public Life Bill legislation, chairman of the watchdog group Integrity Group Barbados (IGB), Andy Armstrong, says the country’s international reputation on corruption hangs on the vote of the Senate.
      Stressing that Barbados is one of only two countries in the world without integrity legislation, Armstrong contends that the continued absence of the measure is enough to give international investors pause.
      “From outside it is very important because Barbados is still one of only two countries in the world, the other being Syria, that do not have this type of legislation. This is certainly not great company to be in and I know that international organisations and big multinational companies, if they see that we do not have any integrity legislation, will have some concerns even though they still come here. Once we have it in place, I think overseas investors will be a lot more comfortable [doing] business with Barbados,” Armstrong said.
      The IGB chairman explained that the initiative was also a confidence booster for the local private sector as well, adding that it was a major step in allaying fears related to transparency.
      “Locally, I think it is important because it puts everyone in those key positions on their guard. People will be aware of what they declare, and they would, therefore, have to be a lot more careful than they were in the past and even the act of being more careful will reduce corruption, if it exists,” he said.
      Attorney General Dale Marshall tabled the Bill in the House of Assembly on Friday, and pointed out the two changes made following its initial failure to get the required two-third majority in the Senate in 2020.
      The main change is that only newly appointed judges, along with their spouses and children, will have to complete declarations of their assets and liabilities before taking office, and that declarations of people in high office will not be published
      in the public domain.
      The same protection for existing judges also applies to the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Auditor General. Regarding the publishing of declarations, Marshall admitted that had been an oversight, and the issue had been ventilated before Parliament’s Select Committee.
      “It slipped through. We will not make any declarations public. That provision has been taken out.”
      Enough changes
      Armstrong told the Sunday Sun he believed the changes to be enough to reach a middle ground, noting while some may not consider it perfect, tweaks to the legislation could be made after it has passed.
      “There was a concern that the last bill did not include judges at all but this one includes any new judges that will be appointed after. I know not everyone is happy with that as some believe that all judges should be covered from now, but I think it’s a good compromise.
      “I understand the Government’s position that putting it in could mean the law being challenged, which could take another five years to be resolved. I really would not like to see any more delays because this is a piece of legislation that Barbados should have had 30 years ago,” he said.
      Despite the length of time it has taken, the longstanding businessman said that he was happy that the bill has been again tabled in Parliament, noting that many feared its demise following its failure to become law in 2020.
      “I am very pleased that Government has brought the legislation back, that they have made changes and that it passed overwhelmingly in the House of Assembly. I was actually there for a large part of the proceedings with two other members of our group. It is now on to the Senate to debate the measure on August 9 and we will be there again to give moral support to try to get it over the line,” he stated. ( CLM)

      Source: Nation


  2. At least we got anomolies, witnessing the phenomena of a world stage relocated to a court room .. quite the feat…even for lawyers, judges and all shareholders involved …that must be the greatness in them..

    Integrity legislation and the lack of after 40 years of promises, in the news again…who says dem int consistent. ..

    Too late, too late, but they are still winging it.

    Reply

Leave a comment, join the discussion.