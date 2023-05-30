Interest in rate of interest is interesting

The launch of Sagicor Bank has been generating interest in the Bajan social media space. Besides the fact that it manages business electronically; a win for GenX and GenY, it has been paying significantly more interest for deposits than its more established counterparts.
Barbadians in recent years have been starved of a decent rate of interest on savings after the government through its agent the Central Bank of Barbados connived to eliminate the minimum savings interest rate requirement. Some suggest it was a not too obvious tactic by the government to attract borrowing through the popular short term government paper savings bonds
The graph of a simple interest rate calculation on three deposit amounts using three different interest rates based on what Sagicor Bank is offering illustrates the ‘tidy’ sums depositors will now benefit. It is better than its counterparts BUT a more sober blogmaster is aware the bank must be offering higher rates because it need to grow deposits to a level before it joins its competitors to lend for the usual consumer items. In other words, it is not offering higher interest rates out of kindness for Bajans. At some point interest rates will settle to what is being offered in the market.
|Deposit
|1%
|1.5%
|2.00%
|$1,000.00
|$10.00
|$15.00
|$20.00
|$5,000.00
|$50.00
|$75.00
|$100.00
|$10,000.00
|$100.00
|$150.00
|$200.00
The blog is not an attempt to criticize Sagicor Bank interest rate policy, it is about understanding what it takes to excite and energize key segments of the Barbados population, especially the youth. Why are Barbadians who may average $1,000, $5,000 and $10,000 on bank accounts excited about earning $20.00, $100.00 and $200.00 respectively yet demonstrate an opposite feeling for the many issues confronting the country? The interest amounts mentioned exclude withholding tax deductions.
We- meaning civil society- continue to ignore rising cynicism and apathy in the country, especially as it pertains to citizen participation in government. Why are our best people refusing to raise hands to participate in the running of the government and non governmental organizations? If significant sums are allocated to the national budget and the result is a people disaffected, apathetic and cynical by ignoring civic responsibilities, what is the point? Barbados has reached a critical juncture in its history, our fields, hills and best local companies are mainly owned by non Barbadians. Gen X, Gen Y and other Barbadian segments seem to care less.
How can we increase the rate of interest to generate interest in matters of greater import?
…Selling off national assets that SHOULD be the heritage of future citizens to foreign vultures for a pittance, only to then have them rob us blind before our very eyes… while shipping our (now borrowed) resources back to their home countries as profits.
The only ‘growth’ has been the percentage of Bajan assets now under foreign ownership and control…
Please also explain to wunna new CBB governor, that it is NOT useful to measure national growth by comparing GDP from year to year, unless inflation is accounted for….Bush Tea
The other learning from the interest being shown by many in higher interest rates offered by Sagicor Bank is the public’s reacting to what is savings and what is an investment. Recently the Governor of the Central Bank created a PR event around the decision by FCIB to purchase a significant amount of government securities. Some understand the urgency of government, post debt restructure in 2018, to try to restore investor confidence in the domestic market given the significant deficit in government′s finances. Unfortunately the blogmaster is not sensing a similar level of enthusiasm by individuals to invest in government security to match that of institutional investor FCIB. This government has failed to earn the trust back of the average Barbadian when it comes to buying government instruments. What will it take?
If the government is unable to coax individuals to invest in government paper, what will be the consequences? Do not say raise taxes!
The elephant in the room missed.
Again!
Without recent investigation but knowing the anatomy of this animal we would conclude that Sagicor is doing this because it has not performed well enough to mobilize capital in the global space and has now fallen back on its captive brassbowls to do again what it did before.
Give it to us in the ass!
Even the Devil gets a choir to sing the hallelujah chorus.
Be a fool if you want. But think! If the general welcome is so deserved why don’t they admit a gross mistake had been made and why not re-mutualize.
After decades of a growth strategy based largely on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) we’re back to small deposit taking, again.
And they were maybe a 100 mergers, acquisitions. This has clearly failed to generate a sufficiency of capital internally.
Others may look at share price, we have not looked recently, but would bet a straight line or more likely a downward trajectory since going public over 20 years ago.
Indeed, this interest rate regime may very well be not dissimilar to what Clico did on the road to calamity.
The writer always is anxious to present good news.
The good news of the system’s gospel.
Even as all the internal and external forces, singly or collectively, vastly overwhelm perceived glimmers.
Here we go again. With an ill-considered rush to judgement.
@ Pacha
SAGICOR is merely trying what all the other parasites that our ‘leaders’ have joined with in bed (to screw Bajan brass bowls) are ROUTINELY doing.
Ever since it was announced that, despite being robbed by CLICO, BOSS, NIS and the current foreign banks, Bajan Brass bowls STILL have some three billion dollars in assets holed up in the Credit Unions, every Tom, Dick and Harry has been scheming …
The REAL joke is that not a BOY has been even charged for the lotta shiite that has been dumped into the Bajan brass bowls…. It is almost like a blood sport …of coming up with albino schemes to rob gullible bowls – whose only concern meanwhile, is that Kadooment returns to Bush Hall and that no other black bowl becomes too successful.
As Bushie has said over and over, SAGICOR is the WORSE POSSIBLE TRAITOR to Barbados that there can be…
After exploiting citizens by fronting as a ‘mutual’ for over a century, their albino instincts prevailed – with the notable support of Sir Cave Hilary – to BETRAY national interest, and convert what should have been a KEY NATIONAL asset into yet another albino-centric predator with OVERSEAS owners – who don’t give two shits about us…
It is Bushie’s FERVENT prayer that EVERY brass bowl who put a single cent into THAT bank should lose it….
There HAS to be a special place reserved in Hell for that organization …and particularly for its principals…. since they have no principles.
Robbing Bajans is like taking candy from a sleeping baby…
Bushie
Preach Bushie Preach!
Weeeeeeee whole-heartedly agree with every word, said and unsaid.
Bushie
These Sagicor boys like Miller and Beckles are minded that we’re all fools. Theirs passes for sophistication. A perceived higher order of being unknown to brassbowls.
One main reason which makes Sagicor a near leper is that over recent years the Americans, on whose financial markets they list, have printed trillions and given it to their largest financial institutions, free money!
Sagicor, a pretender in a foreign country, has not a snowball chance in hell of getting any of that free money. This completely alters the competitive framework even more. Compromises Sagicor’s already tenuous position within the markets.
Enter the Bajan, Caribbean, brassbowls to acts as puppets for Sagicor again.
These sets of circumstances represent a failure of vision and can only be corrected with the ruthless application of the antiquarian device.
A finance org like BlackRock controls or owns over 9 trillions USD in assets.
Sagicor maybe what, 10 or 12 billion by now?
And here these fools were, 20 years ago, under the misguidance of playing some role in global finance.
Maybe our place down Black Rock is a good one for them. LOL