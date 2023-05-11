Johnny Cheltenham Files Injunction AGAINST Disciplinary Committee

The blogmaster takes a note that Sir Richard Cheltenham continues to perform in the role of Chairman of the Parliamentary Reform Commission (PRC). The blogmaster has no issue with the quote attributed to him in yesterday’s media – “We have inherited a bicameral system; a House of Assembly and the Senate, but now we have to ask ourselves whether we should continue that system or whether we should have one chamber; a unicameral [system]…We’ve always used the first-past-the-post system that gets most votes at the polls to determine membership but there are questions about whether a mixture of first past the post and proportional representation. . . all of those questions will be on the agenda and have to be carefully considered”. It is important work and hopefully the PRC will deliver on its mandate.
What the blogmaster has a problem with is the fact Sir Richard Cheltemham has a matter pending with the Disciplinary Committee of the BAR association. Several blogs have been published on Barbados Underground (BU) through the years directing the public to matters requiring answers from Cheltemham and local authorities without success. BU also questions those who agree to sit on a committee with Cheltenham with serious accusations outstanding waiting to be ruled on by the Disciplinary Committee of the BAR. Further, BU questions why a Mottley government advocating a political agenda of good governance and integrity continue to appoint persons who are being investigated for possible wrongdoings.#peterodle
It has come as no surprise to read Sir Richard Cheltenham now seeks to frustrate and delay the disciplinary process with a recent injunction brought by him to delay the process by the Disciplinary Committee. See article press article.
Sir Richard granted injunction
THE DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE OF THE BAR Association has been slapped with an injunction sought by senior attorney Sir Richard Cheltenham pending the completion of an application for judicial review.
The injunction was granted in the matter between Sir Richard and the Disciplinary Committee, filed under the Administrative Justice Act, the Legal Profession Act and pending an application by Sir Richard for judicial review.
It was heard in chambers by Justice Olson Alleyne.
The draft order states that the Disciplinary Committee, its agents or servants are restrained from hearing Complaint 31 of 2020 pending the trial and final determination of the Sir Richard’s application for judicial review filed on March 10, 2023.
The hearing of the substantive claim has been referred to a judge of the civil court.Nation Newspaper
The matter in question has been languishing in the system in some form for well over a decade,
The fault is not in the stars ……. it’s within you.
To accept the premises based on good governance as anything but carefully curated memes is the problem.
When will it be possible for us to realize that we merely exist within a tapestry of lies.
For in the mind of Johnny Cheltenham, and you will forgive us as we are not monarchists and have never accepted these trinkets, there are no inconsistencies, no contradictions with these issues as posited.
Don’t you know that Johnny knows other people within this system who manage more substantial dilemmas?
Don’t you know that Johnny must be aware of a senior colleague who entered a murder scene and proceeded to alter it in the interest of his client.
So, none of these minor issues could make a Johnny lose a minute rest. They come with the turf. Are at the very heart of your socalled governance system.
Further, Johnny has one on them toooooo. For he knows that his real job, while pretending to change the system, is really to creatively keep that very system in place, to consolodate the power of vested interests while convincing prople like you that something has changed.
He has a knighthood already and nuff money. For these services to the realm absolution shall be his reward. Like it or lump, put up or shut up!
Where were you Johnnies-come-lately when this Johnny was saying of OSA, both privately and publicly, that his, Owen’s, lack of money disqualified him to be leader of the BLP and therefore prime minister.
Johnny thinks that he is one of the most powerful men in the sew n sew country. That is who he thinks he is. Can’t you see the many socio-economic accoutrements surrounding him!
Johnny thinks that not even Mottley is more powerful than he is. And he old now, so even if his deckie made a mistake and rose, like Ra, he would think that he, himself, is Osiris, Himself.
Johnnies are what this culture has produced, continues to produce, aided and abetted by the mass which love their Johnnies.
There was a recent case where the four (4) complainants die before the case was heard.
I wish this complainant extremely good health and an extraordinary long life.
It is difficult to come here day after day and see the same ugly pattern of behavior on display.
There is no learning on either side. The powers that be crush those on a ‘lower level’ and those on the ‘lower level’ goes to the powers that be for relief – only to be crushed again. Then we have the onlookers –
one group says all is well,
a next group writes ‘fancy’ meaningless articles,
a next group moans and complains about how bad things are,
but nothing changes.
You should not follow processes that are designed to keep you in a weak state.
Go to the archives, any archive and you will see the same ideas and plans being repeated. All that changes are the victims and the names of those now responsible for the ideas and plans.
It is amusing that we can fix so many items and at the end of the day nothing has changed. It is the same as hiring a plumber to fix your pipe and after he leaves the pipe is still leaking.
My head swings as I see the number of new initiatives that are placed on the table, but I already know that a screw-up is in the making. Jesus, even putting up pre-fabricated houses is a mystery to us. I saw that someone was complaining about the digital IDs. I read a story on data protection this morning; the data protection document was generated by a firm that does not know the word data is plural and the English seem to be written by someone who failed CXC. I hate when they cut and paste from elsewhere, but I am going to beg now, just cut and paste (don’t get creative)
My introductory sentence was not a comment on BU bloggers. It was directed towards the business, legal and political scams and hijinks that are displayed daily.
@ TheOGazerts,
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/toronto-lawyer-murder-verdict-1.6839135#:~:text=A%20Toronto%20woman%20has%20been,Justice%20Peter%20Bawden%20on%20Tuesday.
Is questioning those who sit on the committee with the chair a joke?
You don’t expect them to go rogue?
Any more so, than the senior civil servants who comprised the CBL board.
The exquisite art of delay is a lawyer’s best friend.
For these ‘talented’ citizens, I believe Dr.Ishmael is a most competent Cardiologist, to object to the Chair’s participation until other matters are addressed is tantamount to them publicly expressing doubt over his obvious innocence?
A ‘black balling’ of themselves in the upper echelons of local society. Seen as forcing the hand of “the law”.
No need to express doubt where none exists.
@NO
A sorry indictment.
To Barbadian Nurses:
The Canadian provincial regulators are finally opening the door to reviewing foreign qualifications ‘expeditiously’.
Never a better time to apply.
Topic on Brasstacks right now. Lawyers in Barbados.
Pacha…check out Prof. Small video yesterday on Pan African Daily TV…one of the most powerful videos to date, being shared. A must see.
Northern….am glad for the nurses to get out from under slave master mindsets, at least they will have decent salaries with benefits and not have what they work for frozen in their bank accounts, they can join unions freely and have a voice……
Waru
Will have a look.
But these nurses going to Canada to work, if that is it.
It is the same modern day slavery, its represents a brain drain, underdevelopment of nations, and Canada is no less slavery orientated than Barbados or the USA.
Yes, they mek some more money but Black people have been wiping White people asses generation after generation. This, at a time when Barbados needs nurses, and in turn, as we are bringing ostensibly lower paid Afrikan nurses in a cynical capitalistic game of thrones.
Given our history of slavery and labour migration, are we not now punching about our weight.
Pacha, you can suggest they seek work in China, Russia, or Cuba.
They don’t pay much, but will have your ideological blessing.
And why would a dictatorship, suggesting a large population deficit, instead of paying these nurses to have children, all the young couples over 21, as a way of increasing their earnings, letting them go to Canada, as a suggestion from a eugenicist in wait.
What a regime!. They are determined to depopulate Barbados. Bulling, wicking, wokeism and now this. What a marvelously misguided regime. Nuff talk …… no developmental action.
Jesus Christ if you cant get rabbits to mate and be paid for so doing, what can you do.😄😄😄😄😄😄😄
The average nurses salary in Canada is $72,724 and for a Private Sector Nurse is $87,218 compared to Barbados Bds$54,000 ($27,000)
Kiki
We’ve given hundreds of millions to investors like the late Butch Stuart.
We have to see this as a serious development project. All other quality of life facets must be coordinated.
But it doesn’t have to be a dollar for dollar proposition. Over time, if parents are paid an amount every month per child over 18 years that would be nothing to sneeze at. Plus a bonuses for live births etc
Plus there could he in kind benefits, superior quality of life metrics. And so on.
What are the alternative to a holistic developmental ethos – civilizational collapse?
Don’t forget the pension. In a moderately better run system than the NIS. For a 30yr old, it is likely to be available in their lifetime in Canada.
Or they can do like SS, (hope she is well) and retire to Bim while drawing a foreign pension.
“But these nurses going to Canada to work, if that is it..It is the same modern day slavery, its represents a brain drain.”
Yes it does…very much representative of brain drain, but look at the alternative, the greater evil…a nonprogressive diktator and Slave master wannabe with nothing to offer but begging, borrowing and dependency…hellbent on keeping people trapped in poverty, exploitation and oppression generationally while displaying .. all the attributes of a permanent failure…choices are extremely limited…..and NEVER getting any better…..which makes moving away a nobrainer.
“Black people have been wiping white people’s ass”
As you well know, any other suggestion will be soundly rejected and no other avenues sought.
Waru
It’s about time those cycles, the expectation that somewhere else is better, we know a lot of people in those countries who ain’t happy. Working 12 hours a day; hours on trains, busses, cars. No life beyond the telly when at home. Never getting use to the size of the land mass.
No, that ain’t it!
And why should our young people have to settle for being migrant workers instead of fighting at home for the life they seek – “by any means necessary”.
The further exportation of human cargoes will kill Barbados.
We beg to disagree!
“The further exportation of human cargoes will kill Barbados.
We beg to disagree!”
The alternative is, they sit and suffer generationally undera very violent, dangerous arrogant dictator with nothing to offer, and their children suffer the same fate…with no options in their future for another hundred years of political idiocy display. .
Unless this crowd of wannabes are permanentky removed, it eill always be the same old…the head is rooten and decayed.
Weeee however, understand exactly where you are coming from..
….due to certain reveals just yesterday, the population is even more enlightened to their plight, but it could take a very long time to rid the island of the blight and curse of the jump to the front brigade….those reveals were so damaging to pretenders, notice you heard nothing, the only thing left for them to do is leave voluntarily and save themselves even more embarrassment….but am sure the wannabe in them will never give up, therefore leaving the people and island trapped indefinitely.
All these things have to be taken into consideration.
permanently removed, it will always be the same old…the head is rotten and decayed.
The problem is they have wasted decades moving in the WRONG direction…and there is NO TIME to play their silly go nowhere games, generations have already been lost due to their vicious actions, there is no coming back from that….not with the same faces….same politicial party, same corrupt practices..
A number of phrases caught my attention, but one made me do some thinking ….
“Never getting use to the size of the land mass.”
When I first came to the US I realized that some of us go to a flat in Brooklyn and never get out of Brooklyn.
Did you notice I said flat and not an apartment, many Bajan families are now split between Barbados. England and the US
Yes theo
In Barbados we know where every square inch of land is. In those countries sometimes yuh hardly know whether yuh going north, south, east or west😄
“What a regime!. They are determined to depopulate Barbados. ”
You are punching hard and I am just picking the bits that suits me. It seems as if you forgot the importation or immigration of 70,000 folks (or is it 170,000). The truth is, both numbers are so ignorant that I forgot if it is 70K or 170K.
Deport Kiki 😄
Theo
Yuh right as shiiiite!
Tired of this foolishness.
You remember in the old days when Black people lived in the plantation tenantries and every weekend people were putting their chattel houses on their backs and moving somewhere else, we’re told.
We have to kill that shiiiite.
Or the Bajans we see in Panama, 2 or 3 times a year. whose descendants never returned. And those who did, wid nuff money were limited to buying a single acre, by an act of parliament, passed to shut them out. When they wanted to buy whole plantations.
Need we go on?
“When they wanted to buy whole plantations.
Need we go on?”
Those Panama returnees who managed to buy 5 huge estates had them stolen….and their descents pauperized…..that’s the whole problem in a nutshell….why there is no progress in the majority population, pretend leaders, petty corrupt thieves..forever coveting millionaire status for themselves and fake magnet and tycoon status for their corrupt friends/partners off the backs of the people, vat, treasury and pension fund……nothing can change under those backward circumstances…no upward mobility for the population..
Check the massive estates stolen, 3 really big ones that easily generate literally billions of dollars annually, yet the beneficiaries never had them returned and descendants are still waiting for what is rightfully theirs..
.but the island is broke and people pauperized despite billions in loans, grants….and additional
BILLIONS generated by the presence of the population…
.how does one even begin to explain that…we would have to ask Empire wuh dey tink bout dah dey..why is the island going nowhere…but millionaires and wannabe billionaires abound….and the island cannot pay its debts….where did all those billions go.
Yes Waru
You know the history. That is why this going over in away and coming back dont wuk.
The young people have to be prepared to fight on that unholy ground.😄
Again I agree, but they need the tools, unfortunately, mis and undereducation is a barrier for successful removal of the curse and blight of thefts maintained on the land..
The whole idea is to make sure they are never fully educated to make the necessary changes. ..something has to give.
Btw…just heard a few minutes ago, Prof. Jeffries is getting stronger, recovering nicely…thought you would want to know.
“Deport Kiki”
