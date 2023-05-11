Johnny Cheltenham Files Injunction AGAINST Disciplinary Committee

The blogmaster takes a note that Sir Richard Cheltenham continues to perform in the role of Chairman of the Parliamentary Reform Commission (PRC). The blogmaster has no issue with the quote attributed to him in yesterday’s media – “We have inherited a bicameral system; a House of Assembly and the Senate, but now we have to ask ourselves whether we should continue that system or whether we should have one chamber; a unicameral [system]…We’ve always used the first-past-the-post system that gets most votes at the polls to determine membership but there are questions about whether a mixture of first past the post and proportional representation. . . all of those questions will be on the agenda and have to be carefully considered”. It is important work and hopefully the PRC will deliver on its mandate.

What the blogmaster has a problem with is the fact Sir Richard Cheltemham has a matter pending with the Disciplinary Committee of the BAR association. Several blogs have been published on Barbados Underground (BU) through the years directing the public to matters requiring answers from Cheltemham and local authorities without success. BU also questions those who agree to sit on a committee with Cheltenham with serious accusations outstanding waiting to be ruled on by the Disciplinary Committee of the BAR. Further, BU questions why a Mottley government advocating a political agenda of good governance and integrity continue to appoint persons who are being investigated for possible wrongdoings.#peterodle

It has come as no surprise to read Sir Richard Cheltenham now seeks to frustrate and delay the disciplinary process with a recent injunction brought by him to delay the process by the Disciplinary Committee. See article press article.

Sir Richard granted injunction THE DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE OF THE BAR Association has been slapped with an injunction sought by senior attorney Sir Richard Cheltenham pending the completion of an application for judicial review. The injunction was granted in the matter between Sir Richard and the Disciplinary Committee, filed under the Administrative Justice Act, the Legal Profession Act and pending an application by Sir Richard for judicial review. It was heard in chambers by Justice Olson Alleyne. The draft order states that the Disciplinary Committee, its agents or servants are restrained from hearing Complaint 31 of 2020 pending the trial and final determination of the Sir Richard’s application for judicial review filed on March 10, 2023. The hearing of the substantive claim has been referred to a judge of the civil court. Nation Newspaper

The matter in question has been languishing in the system in some form for well over a decade,

