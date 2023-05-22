Today’s Nation newspaper editorial with the title Matters lawyers must address attacks some of the many issues Barbadians have been complaining about for many years. However, a point made in the editorial that “…the immediate answer to the existing problems by the Bar Association and the Law Reform Commission is to reform the Legal Profession Act.” This is incorrect, such a view gives lawmakers a pass.
In a Barbados Underground post on May 11 with the title ‘Johnny Cheltenham Files Injunction Against Disciplinary Committee, Barbadians continue to witness a senior judicial officer in the name of Johnny Cheltenham able to exhaust legal options to the chagrin of the Claimant. To the credit of Claimant Everton Cumberbatch, he has been persistent in his claim that Sir Richard Cheltenham engaged in unethical and unprofessional behaviour in a matter that was the subject of court case 770 of 2008 that was defeated in the Barbados courts. A matter that was slow moving in the Barbados court system for more than a decade.
The persistence by Barbados Underground covering this matter between Everton Cumberbatch vs Richard Cheltenham is first and foremost meant to highlight the inability of the Barbados court system and successive governments, Barbados Bar Association AND Disciplinary Committee to deliver justice, justice delayed is justice denied! (see BU links tp previous blogs)
See copy of a recent Affidavit filed with the Disciplinary Committee where citizen Everton Cumberbatch continues with his over a decade quest to hold Johnny Cheltenham accountable. Given the sloth of the Barbados Bar Association and in this instant the Disciplinary Committee over the years, the blogmaster is not hopeful the matter now before the Disciplinary Committee will see the light of day in our lifetime.
The right to access justice is a basic one of actors in civil society. The body of work by the Barbados justice system cannot claim it has efficiently delivered on its mandate in recent decades.
In taking a quick look at the attachment, it became clear that Ernest Jackman also played a role in creating ‘this situation”
The courts of Barbados should be ruled by the laws of man and not the laws of jungle – TheO 2023
