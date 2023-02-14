Politicians and lawyers continue to laugh at we

Kaye Williams- President of Barbados Bar Association
Richard ‘Johnny’ Cheltenham

In yesterday’s press there was a reminder of Richard ‘Johnny’ Cheltenham’s appointment as Chairman of the Parliamentary Reform Commission (PRC). The mandate of the PRC according to Attorney General Dale Marshall at a recent press conference is to review the structure and function of parliament. 

The other news of interest was the Barbados Bar Association (BBA) calling for action from government to address “issues affecting the rights of persons in police custody…protocols governing the conduct of attorney’s confidential communication with accused persons’ (Nation newspaper 13/02/2023). The BBA was reacting to the discovery of a cellphone in recording mode found in the interview room where attorneys at law interview clients.

The Barbados Labour Party (BLP) in its 2018 Covenant of Hope states at item number 3, ‘The Barbados Labour Party stands for good and transparent governance’. Similarly under Aims and Objects item (g) of the Guidelines of the Barbados Bar Association (Chapter 363) it states- ‘To settle questions of professional conduct, discipline and etiquette’

The two news items should given Barbadians cause to pause. It is over 50 years the two main political parties have been promising Barbadians to enact transparency laws i.e. integrity and freedom of information legislation. Two committees of parliament, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Committee of Privileges have always predictably failed to bring matters tabled to a head. Is there any reason the public is apathetic about governance matters and as a consequence unwilling to participate in government the essence of which is required to maintain a relevant democracy?

The same ineffectiveness can be attributed to the BBA and its complementary entity the Disciplinary Committee (DC). Barbadians have rightly been resigned to complaints raised before the two entities – mandated in law to serve the public – being willfully frustrated. Attorney after attorney rotate through the job of president of the BBA in the hunt for two letters – QC, KC, SC take your pick. The letters confer seniority and priority how the conferee does business in the court system and importantly the ability to charge larger fees to the public. It is a system that continues to be manipulated by the legal fraternity to the disadvantage of members of the public. 

Barbados Underground has posted several blogs supported by documents to expose a matter which involves attorney at law Richard ‘Johnny’ Cheltenham. For the purpose of this blog the same matter requires Cheltenham to present himself at a Disciplinary Committee meeting. From all reports he has refused to appear AND the DC seems powerless to resolve the matter. The continued manipulation of justice by the BBA and DC with the support of government translates to ordinary citizens being chafed. Now we have the news a government that promised ‘good and transparent governance’ has appointed Cheltenham as Chairman of the PRC, another example of the political class laughing at we.

See a few relevant links:

Prime Minister Mottley and members of her government can continue to deliver the pretty talk, however, as long as citizens continue to be frustrated while seeking justice, it is all a pappyshow forcing chickens to come home to roost. Are we there yet? The President of the BBA can issue pretty statements, however, as long as citizens are frustrated in the hunt for justice, it is all a pappyshow forcing the chickens to come home to roost. Are we there yet?

  People in positions of power abuse the trust that is given to them and also do careless terrible work. They should be held accountable and lose their positions.

  2. Pacha…apparently it’s only in Barbados and in these tiny jurisdictions with incompetent fools, politicians can laugh all the way to the bank and get away..

    .these int laughing for this collossal f-up…though..

    “Spain Spends $275 Million On Trains That Won’t Fit Through Tunnels

    Any hole’s a goal unless you’re a Spanish train operator.

    Two transport bosses from Spain’s rail operator Renfe have been fired after ordering €258 million ($275 million) of trains that don’t fit through the railway’s tunnels. Although the image of a train trying to fit into a small tunnel [insert your own tasteful mental image here] is amusing, fortunately for all Spanish rail passengers, the mistake was discovered before the trains could become impromptu convertibles.

    As with all government debacles, this involved a diverse team of highly trained screwups, including rail infrastructure management company Adif (who didn’t measure things correctly), Renfe (who ordered the wrong trains), and transport manufacturer CAF, who figured out the error in 2021 but didn’t do anything until now.”

  4. Hants,

    As a very obedient slave, I am doing just that. Freezer full of melt in yuh mout cassava. Sweet potatoes big and sweet fuh days, plum tomatoes, lettuce, beans, pigeon peas, okras, kale, sweet peppers et cetera, et cetera, et cetera!

    Hahahahahahaha!

    Taking a break from fretting!

  5. @Donna
    Did you kill off cuhdear and raided her crops?
    Indeed, the time for Barbados to start thinking of feeding itself is now. We should not wait until there is a worldwide food shortage to think of feeding ourselves.

    But what about those who commit predial larceny or the monkeys that steal the fruit. Apart from a call to grow more food, these groups of bad actors need to be taken into consideration.

  7. @ TheOGazerts,

    hope you planning a kitchen garden strategy for when you become a returning national.Also don’t forget your ” duty free ” entitlements.

  8. For some reason, which i will post in a few…i dont think they will laugh much longer. Gabby got it right.

  9. All laughing done…not a fella int laughing no more..

    This is how the story really went, the first post had the Swiss attorney general as the one facing prosecution, it’s in reality the health minister…in case it still dont look that way, they coming for all the MINIONS….watch it cascade.

    “Criminal Charges Filed Against Swiss President For Lies Over COVID-19 Jab Safety & Effectiveness
    A Swiss banker named Pascal Najadi has reportedly convinced the Switzerland Attorney General to prosecute the Swiss President and Minister of Health for making false statements about the COVID-19 shots.

    “The President himself and the Minister of Health are under investigation, indictment, and prosecution by the Swiss Attorney General,” U.S. Attorney Todd Callender said.

    “It’s the first criminal complaint anywhere on the planet that has legs. This is the first time anywhere anybody has been charged with these crimes and it happened in Switzerland,” he added.

    “I’m also working with a Royal family in Southeast Asia who had one of their family members killed. They are able to by virtue of their lineage and power in that country to convene their own war crimes tribunals,” Callender noted.
    Callender explained they’re pursuing those charges outside of the United States because they can’t get anything done inside the Unit.”

    Reply

