Doyen of the Political Class Attorney at Law Sir Richard Cheltenham Ignores the Court

Submitted by 4Justice

SIR Richard Cheltenham, senior legal officer of the Barbados Court and Barbados Labour Party (BLP) Elder

Has Sir Richard Lionel Cheltenham KA., KC, Ph.D been called by the Disciplinary Committee of the Barbados Bar Association for grave professional misconduct and is in breach of 22 of the clauses of the Legal Profession Act?

The Barbados legal eagle was ordered by the disciplinary Committee to submit a sworn affidavit to the complaint #31 0f 2020 and appear for the hearing of the complaint. How could such a case escape the media when other attorneys in breach with the same professional misconduct are being prosecuted and imprisoned?

The retiring elder King’s Counsel is to answer allegations which the Disciplinary Committee, on the face of the evidence and obvious breaches should be investigated. Evidence he gave in the High Court Suit 770 of 2008 by affidavit and later oral evidence in the trial are exceeding strong exhibits of his grave professional misconduct ordeal before the Committee.

Sir Richard failed to attend the first sitting last November and was represented by Alrick Scott KC. who with Ernest Jackman are cited in the complaint for serious misconduct that undermines the honor and integrity of the Registry and Judicial process. Scott informed the committee that the Sir Richard, summoned called by this court, with status and authority of the High Court, will not be attending the second hearing in March.

