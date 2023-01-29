Sir Richard Cheltenham (l) Leroy Parris (c) Larry Tatem (r)

Last week the government promised to make another attempt to enact The Integrity in Public Life Bill. Our honorable members of parliament from the two main political parties have been promising Barbadians integrity legislation since the mid 70s. And they say a promise is comfort for fools.

On a blog posted 24 January 2023 with the title Doyen of the Political Class Attorney at Law Sir Richard Cheltenham Ignores the Court, we were reminded the prominent among us can ignore the laws of the land. If they are members of the political directorate all the more influential in flouting the law.

How can a former minister of government and former Queens Counsel now Kings Counsel (Senior Counsel) ignore a summons from the entity responsible under the law for hearing disciplinary complaints? Who Johnny Cheltenham think he is? For the record, Richard ‘Johnny’ Cheltenham is the brother of Patterson Cheltenham, CHIEF JUSTICE OF BARBADOS.

SIR Richard Cheltenham would have received a summons mirroring the document below.

Relevant Links:

Like this: Like Loading...